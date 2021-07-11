WNW Retro Review First Watch: 1996 Royal Rumble 1.21.96

We have finally made it to the first PPV of 1996. We have made it to the 30 man over the top battle royal. Who will stamp their ticket to WrestleMania 12? Strap in folks cause this show is sure to ooze machismo.

The show opens with Sunny drinking champagne in the bathtub. We then go to the video package to hype the card for the PPV.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Mr. Perfect

Jeff Jarrett vs Ahmed Johnson:

The bell rings and we are underway. Jarret looks to get the jump on Ahmed who ducks the clothesline and lays in some rights to Double J. Ahmed then shoots him off into the ropes but Jarrett holds onto the ropes and slides out to the floor. Johnson then follows him out to the floor and begins stalking him around the ring. Jarrett gets back into the ring and catches Ahmed on his way back in. Jarrett begins to lay in the boot to the back of Ahmed. Jarrett then puts Johnson in the corner and hits him with multiple knee lifts before attempting TWICE to perform a hip toss out of the corner but Ahmed puts on the brakes and reverses it with a hip toss of his own. Jarrett gets back to his feet and kicks Ahmed in the midsection before locking in a sideheadlock and yells out to the crowd that he’s gonna give Johnson a wrestling lesson. Ahmed doesn’t take to kind to that and picks him up and throws in the corner to break the hold. Johnson then looks to follow Jarrett in but Jeff moves in the nick of time as Ahmed bounces of the ring post. Jarrett then lays in the rights and looks for an Irish whip but Ahmed reverses it and takes him down with a short arm clothesline. Jarrett however makes it back to his feet and hits the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder tackle. Jarrett then hits the ropes again and is taken down with another shoulder tackle. Jarrett gets back up and hits the ropes for a third time now and gets taken down with a scoopslam for a nearfall. The finish of the match sees Jeff Jarrett go to the outside and grab his guitar which he then climbs to the top rope and drops down hitting him in the head with the guitar for the disqualification. After the match Ahmed gets back up and chases Jarrett to the back.

Winner: Ahmed Johnson via DQ

We then go backstage as Todd Pettengill interviews Big Daddy Cool Diesel ahead of the Royal Rumble Match.

The BodyDonnas vs The Smoking Gunns(WWF World Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Skip and Billy Gunn start off the match. They lock up and Skip gets the advantage as he locks in a Sid on Billy. Billy then shoots him off into the ropes to break the hold and takes him down with a shoulder tackle for a nearfall this early into the match. That must’ve been one powerful shoulder tackle. Billy then hits the ropes and leaps over Skip who drops down followed by Billy coming off the opposite ropes and Skip leapfrogging over him. Skip then comes off the ropes and takes down Billy with a head scissors takedown. Skip then comes off the ropes again but Billy takes him down with a back bodydrop. Billy then looks to clothesline Skip out of the ring but Skip ducks and Billy goes flying over the ropes and to the floor. If this was the rumble match that would be an elimination for Skip. Bart then jumps in the ring and is all over Skip with rights and lefts which leads to Zip to come in and make the save sending Bart to the floor on the opposite side of the ring. If you don’t know Zip used to be Dr. Tom Prichard of the Heavenly Bodies. Billy then makes it back up to the apron as The BodyDonnas bring him back in the hard way followed up with a double back elbow to take him down to the mat. Bart finally gets back up on the opposite apron and The BodyDonnas look to do the same to him but Bart is one step ahead and takes them out to the floor the hard way. Billy then dives over the top rope and takes out The BodyDonnas on the floor. Skip then rolls back in the ring as Billy goes for a lock up but Skip goes low and grabs the leg taking down Billy. Skip goes for a submission but Billy shoots him off into his corner and he eats a right hand from Bart then one from Billy. The finish of the match sees The Smoking Gunns hit their finisher and go for the cover but Sunny has the referee distracted which leads to a double team from The BodyDonnas who look for a double suplex but Billy spears Zip which allows Bart to roll up Skip for the win and they retain the gold.

WINNERS AND STILL WWF TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS: The Smoking Gunns via Roll Up

We then go back to Billionaire Ted’s Wrasslin War Room

Goldust vs Razor Ramon(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

Goldust makes his entrance from the ceiling and makes his way to the ring with a women and his usher. The bell rings and we are underway. Goldust taunts the crowd and riles up Razor who throws a toothpick in his face. Razor then goes for a lock up but Goldust backs away. Razor then goes for another lock up attempt but Goldust backs away and begins to taunt and rub all over his body before crouching down in the corner. Razor finally grabs the arm of Goldust as he wrings the arm and does so with such force that Goldust leaves his feet each time and hits face first on the canvas. Razor continues the onslaught as he works on the arm of Goldust some more then begins to paintbrush him and locks in a working hold on the arm. Both guys make it back to their feet but Razor maintains control of the wrist and arm of Goldust. He then transitions into a sideheadlock which leads to Goldust rubbing all over the face of The Bad Guy. This breaks the hold and Goldust to run all over his body. Razor then goes behind on Goldust with a waistlock but Goldust reverses into one of his own but begins to rub all over the chest of Razor and he escapes very quickly. Both guys then back up into separate corners for a breather. The crowd is firmly behind The Bad Guy. They lock up and Goldust is able to reverse and push Razor to the ropes but Razor comes back as pushes Goldust into the corner leading to Goldust to get the upper hand and puts Razor in the corner. We then seem to be getting a clean break but Goldust begins to rub the hair and face of The Bad Guy which angers Razor and he pushes him away. The finish of the match sees the lady that Goldust brought to the ring distracts the referee and twist her ankle which allows 1-2-3 Kid to come down to the ring and hit a top rope spinning heel kick which allows Goldust to pick up the win and win the gold.

WINNER AND NEW WWF INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION: Goldust via Pinfall

We then hear from Shawn Michaels doctor who clears Shawn for in ring competition

We then hear comments from Owen Hart, Jake the Snake, Jerry Lawler, Barry Horowitz, Big Van Vader, and Shawn Michaels

We then find out from Vince McMahon that on the WWF Free For All Hunter Hearst Helmsley lost to Duke the Dumpster which means that Helmsley will start the match and Duke will be the final entrant.

1996 Royal Rumble Match:

Entry Order:

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Henry O. Godwinn

Mr. Bob Backlund

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly

King Mabel

Jake the Snake Roberts

Dory Funk Jr.

Yokozuna

1-2-3 Kid

Omari

Savio Vega

Big Van Vader

Doug Gilbert

Squat Team Member #1

Squat Team Member #2

Owen Hart

Shawn Michaels

Hakushi

Tatanka

Aldo Montoya

Diesel

Kama

The Ringmaster

Barry Horowitz

Fatu

Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

Marty Jannetty

The British Bulldog

Duke “The Dumpster” Droose

Elimination Order:

Mr. Bob Backlund via Yokozuna

King Mabel via Yokozuna

Omari via Jake the Snake

Dory Funk Jr. via Savio Vega

Jake the Snake via Vader

Doug Gilbert via Vader

Squat Team Member #1 via Vader

Squat Team Member #2 via Yokozuna

Savio Vega via Vader

Yokozuna & Vader via Shawn Michaels

1-2-3 Kid via Shawn Michaels

Hakushi via Owen Hart

Aldo Montoya via Tatanka

Jerry Lawler via Shawn Michaels

Tatanka via Diesel

Bob Holly via The Ringmaster

Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Diesel

Barry Horowitz via Owen Hart

Owen Hart via Diesel

Marty Jannetty via British Bulldog

The Ringmaster via Fatu

Fatu via Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

Isaac Yankem D.D.S. via Shawn Michaels

Duke “The Dumpster” Droose via Kama and Diesel

British Bulldog via Shawn Michaels

Kama via Diesel

Diesel via Shawn Michaels

WINNER AND TWO TIME ROYAL RUMBLE WINNER: SHAWN MICHAELS

After the match Dox Hendrix tires to interview Shawn Michaels in the entrance way. Diesel then reenters the ring and high fives Shawn.

The Undertaker vs Bret Hart(WWF Championship):

The Undertaker was making his way to the ring when Diesel stopped them in their tracks. Diesel pushes Paul Bearer leading to The Undertaker hitting Diesel with a right and kicking him in the midsection. Diesel then comes back and hits The Undertaker with a right hand. Referees have now come out from the back and are trying to break them up. Diesel is finally escorted to the back as The Undertaker makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and we are underway. The Undertaker leads in to attack Hart but he moves out of the way in the nick of time. Undertaker tries again but Bret is just to quick for him. Undertaker goes for a third time and comes but empty but this time Bret pushes Undertaker into the corner and lays in the rights to the face and midsection. Bret continues to lay in the punches to the face of the Undertaker but they have to effect. Undertaker puts on the brakes and throws Hart into the corner and lays in the rights to the midsection before choking him in the corner. Bret then tries to catch his breath as he moves to another corner but The Under is right back on him with a clubbing blow to the back. The Undertaker then hits him with big right to the face. The Undertaker then whips Hart into the opposite turnbuckle and picks him up by the throat and holds him up for a while before letting him drop to the mat. The Undertaker then drives him face first into the turnbuckle before grabbing at his nose then dragging him face first across the top rope. The Undertaker then follows up with multiple shots to the face and then a clubbing blow to the back of the neck. The finish of the match sees The Undertaker hit the Tombstone Piledriver on Bret Hart but Diesel pulls the referee out of the ring. The Undertaker wins via disqualification but Bret remains champion. Diesel then gives The Undertaker the finger before heading to the back.

Winner: The Undertaker via Disqualification

Royal Rumble Plus:

We go backstage to Todd Pettengill who is interviewing Gorilla Monsoon and asking if any matches have been signed for In Your House #6 for next month. Monsoon then announces Bret Hart vs Diesel for In Your House.

We then go to Dox Hendrix who interviews the winner of the 1996 Royal Rumble, Shawn Michaels.

We then go back to Todd and Monsoon as The Undertaker gets in his face and promises to make sure Diesel never wears the strap. Monsoon then announces that the title match for In Your House will now be a steel cage match.

We then go back to Dox and Diesel to get his comments on Undertaker and Monsoon.

We then go back to Jim Cornette as he and Vader are mad about what went down in the rumble.

We then look back on the show to close the show.

