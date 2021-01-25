WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #4: The Great White North 10. 22. 95

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show opens with Joanie Wilson singing the Canadian National Anthem

We then hear from WWF Interim President Gorilla Monsoon who says that due to the severity of Shawn Michaels concussion from the previous nightclub attack that Shawn will have to forfeit the Intercontinental title tonight. Monsoon would go on to say that he will present the title to Dean Douglas who was Shawn scheduled opponent. Douglas will then defend the title against Razor Ramon right after.

Commentary: Vince McMahon, Jim Ross, and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Fatu vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley:

Helmsley enters the ring and begins spraying a perfume bottle which incites Fatu leading to him knocking down Helmsley with a right to the face. The bell rings and we are underway. Fatu takes down Helmsley again with a right to the face. Fatu then continues to lay in the rights each and every time Helmsley gets back up leading to him shooting Hunter into the ropes and hitting a HUGE backbody drop. Helmsley then gets back up to his feet and props himself in the corner. Fatu then follows him in and climbs to the middle rope and begins laying in bombs to the head and face of Helmsley as the crowd counts each and every shot. Fatu then hammer throws Helmsley into the opposite corner but Helmsley goes up and over and crashes to the floor right in front of the commentary table. Helmsley finally takes off his jacket and begins to circle the ring as Fatu follows him and spins him around for a shot to the face. Fatu then slams him face first into the steel steps. Fatu then rolls Helmsley back into the ring and looks for an Irish whip but Hunter counters. Fatu then puts on the brakes and leaps over Hunter who follows him in. Helmsley then catches Fatu with a back elbow and drives him face first into the top turnbuckle multiple times but it has no effect on Fatu. Fatu then begins to break dance leading to him taking down Helmsley. The finish of the match sees Helmsley avoid the top rope splash leading to Hunter hitting the pedigree for the win.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

We then go ringside as Jerry Lawler interviews Hunter Hearst Helmsley after his win over Fatu. We then see Henry Godwin sneak up on them with a bucket of slop. Godwin then runs off Helmsley.

We then go backstage as Dox Hendrix interviews The British Bulldog and Jim Cornette.

Smoking Gunns vs 1-2-3 Kid and Razor Ramon(WWF World Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Billy Gunn and The Kid start off the match. They lock up and The Kid takes down Billy with an armdrag takedown m. They lock up again and Billy uses his power advantage to throw The Kid down on the mat and he hits hard on the back of his head. They lock up for the third time now and The Kid locks Billy in a headlock and rapidly squeezes on his head. Billy then picks up The Kid and is able to break free of the hold as The Kid hits the ropes and leaps over Billy. The Kid then comes off the opposite ropes and rolls under the leapfrog attempt from Billy. The Kid then looks for an armdrag but Billy reverses and takes down The Kid with a hip toss. The Kid then kips up and locks up with Billy for the fourth time now. Billy then grabs his arm and twist it as he drags him to his corner and tags out to Bart. The Kid escapes the grasp of Billy and tags out to The Bad Guy. Bart and Razor begin taunting each other a bit before they lock up and throws Razor down to the mat. They lock up again and Razor grabs the arm of Bart and begins driving his shoulder into the shoulder of Bart. Bart then counters and grabs the arm of Razor and hits a fireman’s carry takedown. During the match we Dean Douglas taking notes as he prepares for his match against Razor later tonight. The finish of the match sees Razor Ramon hit The Razor’s Edge but The Kid asked for a the tag leading to Billy reversing the pin attempt into one of his own for the victory.

Winners AND STILL WWF World Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns via Pinfall.

After the match The Kid is really mad and attacks The Smoking Gunns and grabs the tag titles. Razor then reenters the ring and calms down The Kid.

Marty Jannetty vs Goldust:

The bell rings and we are underway. Goldust looked to charge at Jannetty but Marty moved out of the way in the nick of time and lays in a right to Goldust. Jannetty then follows it up with an Irish whip to Goldust and takes him down leading to Marty shooting Goldust into the ropes and hitting a backbody drop. Marty hits the ropes and clotheslines Goldust to the floor. Goldust then looks to collect himself on the Kurd side but Jannetty follows him to the floor and spins him inside out with a clothesline. Jannetty then rolls Goldust into the ring but Goldust rolls back to the floor and looks to collect himself. Jannetty then mocks Goldust and calls him a chicken this leads to Goldust reentering the ring and getting right in the face of Jannetty. They lock up but Jannetty goes behind Goldust with a waist lock. Goldust then reverses and goes behind on Jannetty with a waist lock of his own. Jannetty then looks to break the hold by hitting the ropes but Goldust hangs on and rolls him up for a two count leading to a HUGE slap. The finish of the match sees Goldust counter a dive attempt from Marty by getting the dreams up in time then hits a front face suplex for the win.

Winner: Goldust via Front Face Suplex

King Mabel vs Yokozuna:

The bell rings and we are underway. King Mabel gets in the face of Yokozuna and begins trash talking and eventually slaps him in the face. Yokozuna then returns the favor and they begin to trade bombs back and forth. Yokozuna gets the advantage as he rocks Mabel and then clothesline him out of the ring but Mabel lands on his feet. Mabel then reenters the ring and slowly stalks towards Yokozuna who backs up and gets some advice from Mr. Fuji. They lock up and Mabel gets the advantage and begins to lay in the rights. Mabel then backs Yokozuna up against the ropes and looks for an Irish whip but Yokozuna counters and Mabel is sent into the ropes. Mabel then comes off the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt then comes off the ropes and hits a leaping clothesline taking down Yokozuna. The finish of the match sees the match break down and results in a double count out.

Winner: Double Count Out

After the match both behemoths enter the ring and go face to face staring each other down. After all is said and done they end up hugging each other.

Survivor Series:

The Undertaker vs King Mabel

Bret Hart vs The Winner of British Bulldog vs Diesel

We then go back to the ring as Shawn Michaels forfeits the Intercontinental Championship to Dean Douglas due to suffering a concussion.

Dean Douglas vs Razor Ramon(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

Razor runs into the ring and ducks a clothesline attempt from Dean Douglas and hits him with a right. The bell rings and here we go. Razor takes it to The Dean with multiple rights to the face as Dean backs up into the corner. Razor maintains the pressure as he Irish whips Dean into the opposite corner and takes him down with a clothesline. Dean Douglas then rolls to the outside to collect himself. Dean reenters the ring and they lock up. Razor gets control of the arm of Dean and wrings out the arm. Razor then turns his attention to the shoulder of Dean Douglas as he rams his shoulder into Dean’s. Razor then takes down Dean and pulls back on his arm across his knee. Razor then continues the attack on Dean’s arm as he lifts him up and brings him back down and squeezes the grip he has on Dean’s hand. The finish of the match sees Razor hit a backdrop slam to Dean Douglas and drapes his arm across him as the referee counts the one two three. Both guys shoulders were on the mat plus Dean had his leg under the bottom rope. The referee then awards the Intercontinental Championship to Razor Ramon.

Winner AND NEW Intercontinental Champion: Razor Ramon via Backdrop Slam

Diesel vs The British Bulldog(WWF Championship):

Bret Hart makes his way down to the commentary table for the match. He then gets into a fight with Jerry Lawler and sends him packing to the back. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Diesel shows off the power advantage as he shoves Smith into the ropes. They lock up again and Diesel shoves Smith into the ropes again. Diesel looks to lock up again but Smith kicks him in the midsection and locks in a headlock. Diesel shoots him off into the ropes and looks for a clothesline but Smith ducks both attempts and runs into an elbow from Big Daddy Cool. Diesel then shoots him off into the ropes and looks for another clothesline attempt but Smith ducks and looks for a crossbody attempt but gets caught. Diesel then slams Darby Boy down twice before he rolls to the floor. Smith is able to pick the ankle of Diesel and looks to split him on the ring post but Diesel counters and sends Smith face first into the ring post. The finish of the match sees the match end up in disqualification as Smith slapped Bret Hart which lead to jumping Smith. Bret and Diesel then get in each other’s face and begin to brawl.

Winner: The British Bulldog via Disqualification

My Take: C

I wouldn’t personally say that this was a great show but it also wasn’t a bad show. The show took place in Canada and you would think that they would put on a great show. The only matches I cared about was the title matches. The card was just terrible. I also didn’t see the point in awarding Dean Douglas the Intercontinental Championship after Michaels relinquished it due to injury just for him to drop it immediately to Razor Ramon. I’m not sure what they are doing with The Kid and can Diesel please drop the title already his reign has been boring and should’ve ending a long time ago.

