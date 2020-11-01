WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #2: The Lumberjacks

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry Lawler

1-2-3 Kid vs The Roadie:

Before The Roadie could even make his way to the ring The 1-2-3 Kid jumped him in the aisle way. The 1-2-3 Kid tosses him into the ring and the bell officially sounds ane here we go. The Roadie is able to recover and catch The Kid as he enters the ring with a stomp to the back. The Roadie then takes off his jacket and punches The Kid in the face and looks for an irish whip but The Kid counters into one of his own. The Roadie comes off the ropes and takes down The Kid with a shoulder block. The Roadie then hits the ropes again as The Kid drops down and The leaps over him leading a leapfrog from The Kid. The Roadie looks for a leapfrog too but The Kid picks the ankle of The Roadie causing him to fall flat on his face. The Kid then sends The Roadie into the corner and kicks him twice in the ribs before hitting a jumping back spin kick to the face. The Kid then looks for an irish whip attempt but The Roadie counters and whips him to the opposite turnbuckle but The Kid looks to leap over The Roadie who follows him in but gets caught. The Kid then rolls through sending The Roadie to the floor. The Roadie gets back to his feet and takes some time to recompose but The Kid follows up with a leaping kick to the face of The Roadie over the top rope to the floor. The Kid then rolls The Roadie back into the ring and sets him in the corner followed by two stiff kicks and the second kick was righ in the face. The Kid then whips The Roadie into the opposite corner and hits him with a crossbody then with punches to the midsection. The Kid irish whips The Roadie again to the opposite corner and looks to follow him in but gets caught and slammed to the mat by The Roadie. The finish of the match sees The Roadie cut the legs out from under The Kid on the top rope then meets him up there and hits a piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Roadie via Top Rope Piledriver

After the match The Roadie heads to the stage to make last minute checks for Jeff Jarrett's performance

We then go backstage to Todd Pettengill who interviews Ted DiBiase and The Million Dollar Corporation ahead of the Lumberjack Match.

M.O.M. vs Razor Ramon and Savio Vega:

The bell rings and here we go. Sir Mo and Razor Ramon start off the match. Mo jawjacks Razor and pushes him then slaps him in the face. They lock up and Mo gets the advantage as he locks on a wristlock and wrings the arm a couple of times before Razor counters and lock on a wristlock and hits a series of short arm shoulder blocks. Razor then irish whips Mo into the ropes and Mo ducks the clothesline attempt and tries for a crossbody but Razor catches him in midair leading to a fallaway slam. Razor then slaps Mo in the face before tagging in Savio Vega who comes in and punches Mo in the face. Savio then looks for an irish whip attempt but Mo counters and sends Savio into the ropes and looks for a clothesline but Savio ducks and hits the ropes looking for a crossbody but gets caught in a bear hug for a split second. Savio breaks the hold and punches Mo with a right. Savio then chops Mo twice in the chest before irish whipping him into the ropes and hitting him with a clothesline. Savio looks for another irish whip but Mo counters into a kneelift in the midsection of Vega and punches him in the face. Mo then drags Vega to his corner and tags out to the king. Mo then looks to irish Mabel into Vega but Savio moves and Mabel goes shoulder first into the ringpost while Savio takes down Mo with a clothesline. The finish of the match sees King Mo hit a belly to belly suplex on Razor Ramon out of the corner for the pinfall victory.

Winners: King Mabel and Sir Mo via Belly to Belly Suplex

After the match we head to the stage as Todd Pettengill talks with the band ahead of Jeff Jarrett's performance.

We then go backstage to Dok Hendrix who is in Diesel's Dressing Room and talks with Diesel's Lumberjacks.

We then head back to the stage as Jeff Jarrett sings his single "With My Baby Tonight" LIVE for the first time ever.

We then go to Todd Pettengill who interviews some of the fans in attendance about Jarrett's performance.

Henry O. Godwinn vs Bam Bam Bigelow:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up with Bam Bam getting the advantage with a sideheadlock. Godwinn breaks the hold by hitting a back bodydrop but Bam Bam pops right back up. Bam Bam hits two back bodydrops leading to a shoulder block that sends Godwinn to the floor. Bam Bam follows Godwinn to the floor and hammers on him with punches before both guys end back up in the ring and Godwinn regains control with punches to the face and head area. Godwinn looks to send Bam Bam for a ride as he irish whips him into the ropes and Bam Bam comes off the ropes and hits Godwinn with a DDT. Bam Bam then hits the ropes twice and each time he takes down Godwinn with a shoulder block. Bam Bam look to make third time's a charm but Godwinn pulls down the ropes and Bam Bam crashes to the floor. Godwinn follows him out to the floor and slams him onto the floor. Godwinn tolls back in to break the count and rolls back out to stomp the chest of The Beast from the East. Godwinn then drives his face into the steel steps before rolling back in to break the count and rolls back out to continue the onslaught. The finish of the match sees Bam Bam climb up to the top for a diving headbutt but comes up empty. Godwinn then climbs up looking for a diving knee but comes up empty as well but appears to have injured himself. Bam Bam then crawls into the pin hooking the injured leg for the win.

Winner: Bam Bam Bigelow via Pinfall

After the match we see Bob Backlund jawjacking with the fans and some are even in support of him running for president.

We then go backstage to Todd Pettengill who interviews Shawn Michaels ahead of his Intercontinental Championship match against Jeff Jarrett.

Jeff Jarrett w/The Roadie vs Shawn Michaels(Intercontinental Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up after all the jawjacking and playing hot potato with the Intercontinental Championship. Jeff gets the power as he pushes Shawn to the corner and punches him in the face but Shawn delivers a punch of his own to Jarrett. They lock up again and Jeff takes down Shawn with an armdrag takedown. They lock up for the third time with Jeff grabbing the arm of Shawn and spinning it around multiple times before Shawn reverses and does the same. Jarrett is able to gain control as he pulls the hair of Michaels and pushes him into the corner. Jeff then looks for a punch but Shawn moves out of the way and punches him in the face leading to an irish whip and Shawn follows him in but Jeff leaps over him and takes him down with a right hand sending Shawn to the floor. Michaels then renters the ring and they lock up for a fourth time now with Jarrett getting the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock. Micheals then is able to break the hold by pulling the hair of Jeff and shoot him off into the ropes. Shawn looks for a hip toss but Jarrett counters and looks for one too but Michaels blocks multiple attempts before Jeff elbows him in the midsection then flips over Shawn and Michaels pokes him in the eye. Micheals then looks for a hip toss but it's blocked by Jeff. Shawn then flips over and ducks the clothesline sending Jarrett into the corner and Shawn punches him in the face. Shawn looks for an irish whip but Jarrett counters and whips Shawn into the opposite turnbuckle but Shawn leaps over Jarrett who followed him in and takes him down with a right hand. Shawn then shoots him into the ropes and catches him with a hip toss. The finish of the match sees The Roadie accidentally hook the ankle of Jeff Jarrett allowing Shawn to hit Sweet Chin Music to win the title for the record tying third time.

Winner AND NEW Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels

We then go backstage to Diesel's Dressing Room as the Lumberjacks celebrate Shawn's win and Barry Didinsky is there as he shows off the new HBK shirt and glasses.

We then see Dok Hendrix describe the fight that happened between The Roadie and Jeff Jarrett. Looks like they is trouble in paradise.

Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs The Allied Powers(World Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Lex Luger and Yokozuna start off the match. They lock up and Yokozuna has the power advantage as he shoves Luger into the corner. They lock up again and Yokozuna hits Luger with a heabut followed up with a punch to the face. Yokozuna hits Luger with a another sending headbutt sending him to the corner followed up with a chop to the chest. Yokozuna punches him multiple times but Luger begins to fight out of the corner with multiple punches to the face of Yokozuna. Yokozuna puts a stop to the momentum of Luger with a thumb to the eye and bodyslams Luger to the mat and looks for an elbow drop but comes up empty. Lex grabs the arm of Yokozuna but he gets pushed back into the corner and Yokozuna hits him with a strike over the referee's shoulder. Yokozuna then looks to rrives Luger's face into the turnbuckle but Lex puts a stop to it and drives Yokozuna's face into the turnbuckle multiple times. Luger then punches Yokozuna multiple times and he stumbles back to his corner and falls on Owen's foot causing him to fall off the apron. Owen then storms in the ring and gets into the face of Yokozuna which leads to Yokozuna pushing down Owen Hart. Jim Cornette hops on the apron and it seems that cooler heads have prevailed and the tag champs are back on the same page. The finish of the match sees The Allied Powers hit a double back bodydrop on Yokozuna but the referee is too busy with The British Bulldog to count the pin allowing Owen Hart to climb to the top with a diving elbow drop to break up the pin. Yokozuna recovers and hits a legdrop for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via Legdrop

Diesel vs Sid in a Lumberjack Match(WWF Championship):

Sid gets the jump on Diesel as he enters the ring and the bell officially sounds. Sid punches Diesel in the face and Diesel answers back with a series of forearm stirkes pushing Sid back to the corner. Diesel then punches Sid sending him to the floor where his Lumberjacks are and they toss Sid back in the ring. Diesel then punches Sid and sends him to the floor again only to be thrown back in the ring. Diesel then hits Sid with a big time bodyslam. Sid then rolls out to his side of the Lumberjacks as he takes a breather. Sid then is able to get back in the ring but pulls down the rope which sends Diesel to the floor. While the referee is checking on Sid the Lumberjacks swarm the champion and attack him with multiple stomps which results in an all out brawl between the Lumberjacks. The finish of the match sees Diesel fend off dome of Sid's Lumberjacks who entered the ring then irish whips Sid into the ropes and catches him with a big boot for the pinfall victory. Winner: Big Daddy Cool Diesel via Big Boot

My Take: A

This was the second In Your House PPV and it took place in Music City Nashville, Tennessee. This was a really good PPV which had some great matches on the card some surprise finishes and a LIVE performance from Jeff Jarrett. My favorite matches on the card were The 1-2-3 Kid vs The Roadie, Shawn Michaels vs Jeff Jarrett, and Diesel vs Sid.