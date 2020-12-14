WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House #3 Go Home Show

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

1-2-3 Kid vs Razor Ramon:

The bell rings and we are underway. The Kid gets the jump on Razor Ramon and puts him in the corner and lights him up with kicks to the body. The Kid then hits Razor with a spinning back kick and then hits him with a spinning heel kick sendinv Razor to the floor. Razor then is finally alble to take off his chains and jacket. He then slides back into the ring as The Kid hits the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt from Razor. He come off the ropes and ducks another clothesline attempt and hits the ropes once more looking for a crossbody but Razor catches him. Razor then places The Kid on the top rope and kicks him in thr midsection leading to a fallaway slam. Razor then crawls into the cover for a two count. Razor then picks up The Kid and puts him in the corner and begins to trash talk as he chops him in the chest multiple times. Razor then throws halfway across the ring and stomps him for good measure. He then picks him up and hits a rolling right hand sending The Kid to the floor. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Razor a shoulder block knocking The Kid into the referee both the referee and The Kid end up on the floor. This allows for Dean Douglas to run down and hit a top rope splash leading The Kid crawling back into the ring to make the cover for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Kid via Pinfall thanks to the assist of Dean Douglas

The Report Card with Dean Douglas:

Dean Douglas gives The Kid a grade of D for being dumb to think he beat Razor on his own. He then gives Razor a grade of E for trying to use Dean to elevate himself. Dean then gives himself a grade of A with an exclamation point. He then gives himself a grade of N for his match against Razor at In Your House as it will be a no brainer when he beats him.

Kama and Tatanka vs Savio Vega and Bob Holly:

The bell rings and we are underway. Savio Vega and Tatanka start off the match. They lock up and Tatanka locks in a sideheadlock in which Sabio shoots him off into the ropes and ducks the clothesline attempt from Vega leading to a leapfrog from Vega and Tatanka comes off the ropes and Vega hits him with a hip toss. Savio then hits multiple dropkicks to Tatanka leading to Kama coming in the ring and gets hit with a hip toss for his troubles. Vega then hits a dropkick on Kama sending him out of the ring. Tatanka and Savio both tag out to their respective partners. Holly looks for a lock up buy Kama catches him with a kick to the midsection. Kama then whips him into the ropes and looks to continue the onslaught but Holly slides between Kama's legs and lays in the right hands to his face. Holly then whips Kama into the ropes but Kama reverves sending Holly into the ropes and looks for a kick but Holly ducks the attempt. Holly then takes down Kama with multiple armdrag takedowns and locks in a working hold on the arm and shoulder area. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Tatanka pulls Savio to the floor and slams him head first on the steps leading to Kama reversing a top rope crossbody from Holly for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Tatanka and Kama via Pinfall

After the match we then get comments from Razor Ramon on Dean Douglas attacking him during his match against The 1-2-3 Kid earlier in the night.

Jean-Pierre LaFitte vs Brian Walsh:

The bell rings and here we go. LaFitte looks for a lock uo but Walsh uses his speed to avoid it. LaFitte tries again and Walsh avoids the lock up again. LaFitte finally grabs Walsh by the throat and pushes him to the corner. He then kicks him multiple times in the midsection leading to multiple chops to the chest. He then whips Walsh into the opposite turnbuckle and follows him in with a splash but Walsh moves out of the way and kicks him in the midsection and locks in a sideheadlock. LaFitte then shoots him into the ropes but Walsh comes off the ropes and slides through his legs and picks the ankle. Walsh then hits a dropkick to LaFitte but doesn't take him down. He looks for another dropkick but this time LaFitte swats it away. The finish of the match sees backbreaker into a top rope cannonball for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jean-Pierre LaFitte via Top Rope Cannonball

Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs Men on a Mission:

The bell rings and we are underway. Mo and Owen Hart start off the match. Mo begins to jaw jack with Owen leading to Owen shoving him. Mo then shoves him back leading to a slap from Owen. Mo then kicks him in the midsection and hits him with a right and they begin to trade blows back and forth. Mo then catches Owen with a kneelift to the midsection then a double axe handle to the back. Mo then whips Owen into the ropes and takes him down with a rolling back elbow. Mo then stomps on Owen before picking him up and throwing him into the corner. Mo then whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and looks to follow him in but Owen gets the boot up in the nick of time. Owen then runs at Mo like he was shot out of a cannon sith a clothesline taking down Mo. Owen continues the attack and is able to whip Mo into the corner and follows him in but gets caught by Mo who hits him with a powerslam. Mo then stomps on his chest and tags out to Mabel who picks up Owen by his hair and drops him back down to the mat. Mabel thennputs Hart in the corner and kicks him twice in the midsection befrore whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle ans looks to follow him in but Owen gets out of the way. Owen then goes for a full mount and lays down the shots to the head and face of Mabel. Mabel then shoves Hart down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Jim Cornette pop up on the apron for the distraction allowing Owen to hit a drop toehold then a legdrop from Yokozuna and Hart covers for the three count.

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via Drop Toehold/Legdrop Combo

After the match we hear comments from Diesel and Shawn Michaels

We then go back to the ring and hear from the tag team champions as they call out Micheals and Diesel.

We come back and hear Jerry Lawler's royal predictions for the triple header at In Your House #3. Jerry picks that the WWF Championship will change hands and Yokozuna will become a three time champion.

RAW Next Week:

The British Bulldog vs The Undertaker

My Take: A

This was a special Thursday Night edition of RAW and the Go Home Show for In Your House #3. All the gold will be on the line in the main event. Overall this was a great show this week. I don't know about Dean Douglas in rhe ring but he has good character. I'm intrigued to see where this feud between The Bad Guy and The Dean goes. Also what does the win against Razor mean for The Kid. When looking at the card for In Your House #3 the only matches I'm interested in are the triple header main event and Dean Douglas v Razor Ramon.