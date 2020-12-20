WNW Retro Review First Watch: In Your House Triple Header September 24th, 1995

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Vince McMahon, Jerry "The King" Lawler and Jim Ross

Savio Vega vs Waylon Mercy:

The bell rings and we are underway. Savio Vega offers a handshake and we get one. Vega turns away from Mercy to pander to the crowd and amercy looks to take advantage but Vega sees it coming. He puts Mercy in the corner and hits him with a blow to the back before laying in the punches to the face. Vega then irish whips Mercy into the opposite corner and follows him in with a kick to the midsection then a chop to the chest. He looks for another irish whip but Waylon reverves it and looks to follow Vega in but Savio moves out of the way as Waylon crashes into the turnbuckle. Vega then puches Mercy in the head multiple times before grabbing the arm and twisting it. Vega then whips Mercy and takes him down to the mat and holds onto the wrist. Savio then kicks the arm of Mercy. Waylon makes it back to his feet bit Savio who is still holding the arm whips him off the ropes and takes him down again. Savio tjen locks in a working hold on the left arm of Mercy. Waylon is then able to fight back as he makes it to his feet and hits Savio with a kneelift in the midsection. Waylon then hits a clothesline taking down Vega leading to Waylon throwing Savio to the floor. Mercy follows him out to the floor and chops him in the chest multiple times before slamming hom to the floor. The finish of the match sees Vega come back and hits a spinning heel kick off the ropes snapling the undefeated streak of Waylon Mercy.

Winner: Savio Vega via Spinning Heel Kick

After the matfh Dox Hendrix breaks into the Tag Team Champions locker room as Gorilla Monsoon is arguing with Jim Cornette on the whereabouts of Owen Hart. Gorilla Monsoon says the match will still go on as plan if Owen is here or not.

Sycho Sid vs Henry O. Godwinn:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Godwinn pushes Sid into the corner but Sid turns things around and puts Godwinn in the corner. Sid then looks for a punch but Godwinn blocks and begins laying in the rights to the head of Sid. Godwinn then looks for an irish whip but Sid reverses amd sends Godwinn into the ropes. Sid then looks for a back bodydrop but Godwinn telegraphs it and grabs him by the hair and slams him face first into the mat. Godwinn then punches Sid multiple times sending him through the ropes and onto the apron. Godwinn then hits him with a clothesline knocking him down to the floor. Ted DiBiase them encourages Sid to make it back to his feet and he does. Sid makes it back onto the apron and Godwinn meets him there as he suplexs him back into the ring. Godwinn then begins to show the effects of the powerbomb he took from Sid recently on Superstars. Godwinn then struggles and can't pick up Sid for the powerslam wbich allows for Sid to hit the ropes and hit a running knee on Godwinn sending him to the floor. The finish of the match sees Sid hit a legdrop to the back of the neck of Godwinn after Ted DiBiase gets involved followed up by a powerbomb for the win. After the match Sid and DiBiase look to throw the slop on Godwinn but Bam Bam makes the save. Kama then comes down and attacks Bam Bam. Godwinn would get back to his feet and throws the slop on Ted DiBiase.

Winner: Sycho Sid via Powerbomb

We then go backstage as Dox Hendrix is still in the locker room of the tag team champions as Moonsoon and Cornette argue about Owen not being in the building. Monsoon sahs that the match is still on. Cornette has two options Yokozuna defends the titles by himself or Cornette can find a replacement partner.

The British Bulldog vs Bam Bam Bigelow:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and The British Bulldog locks in a sideheadlock but Bam Bam shoots him off into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. They lock up again and Smith locks in anothet sideheadlock leading to Bam Bam shooting him off into the ropes. Davey comes off the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt from Bam Bam leading to Smith being taken down again with a shoulder block from Bam Bam and sending him to the floor. Smith reenters the ring and as Bam Bam and Smith go for a test of strength which Smith takes advantage with a kick to the midsection we see Jim Cornette talking to Sid backstage about teaming up with Yokozuna. Smith then lays in the rights to the head of Bam Bam but Bigelow turns things around and sends Smith into the corner and hits a hip toss. Bam Bam then knocks down Smith with a back elbow followed up with a scoopslam. Bam Bam then hits the ropes looking for an elbow drop but comes up short as Smith moves out of the way in the nick of time. Smith then performs a snapmare takedown and locks in a headlock on Bam Bam. The finish of the match sees Smith reverses an irish whip attempt from Bam Bam leading to a powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The British Bulldog via Powerslam

Dean Douglas vs Razor Ramon:

We see Bob Backlund make his way to the ring and introduces Dean Douglas as he makes his way to the ring. Dean Douglas then says that Razor will fail the test tonight and then introduces Razor Ramon. Razor makes a b line for the ring and ducks a clothesline attempt and knocks him down with a punch. The bell rings and here we go. Razor then knocks Dean down multiple times with a punches to the face. Razor then follows it up with a clothesline sending Dean to the floor. They lock up and Razor takes down Dean with a sideheadlock take down but Dean reverses into a headscissors. Razor is able to escape the hold and both men make it back to their feet. Razor then takes down Dean again with a sideheadlock take down and Dean counters into another headscissors and both guyd make it back to their feet and repeat the sequence again. Razor then punches Dean in the sending him down to the mat for a two count. The finish of the match sees the match break down and as Bob Backlund has the referee distracted Razor hits the Razor's Edge and goes for the cover and The 1-2-3 Kid comes down to the ring to make the count. This makes Razor made and he shoves The Kid out of the ring allowing Dean to roll him up for the win.

Winner: Dean Douglas via Roll-up

After the match we find out that the next PPV is In Your House #4 on October 22nd. On that night we will see Undertaker vs Mabel and the debut of Goldust.

We then go backstage as Dox Hendrix interviews Two Dudes with an Attitude(Shawn Michaels and Diesel) ahed of the Triple Header.

Jean-Pierre LaFitte vs Bret Hart:

The bell rings and here we go. Bret hits the ropes and dives to the outside onto LaFitte. Bret is all over LaFitte laying in the punches at ringside. Bret then rips the jacket off of LaFitte rolls him back in the ring. Bret rolls back in the ring and begins punching LaFitte in the face backing him up into the corner. LaFitte fights back with puches of his own. He then kicks Bret twice in the midsection and looks to drive Bret face first into the turnbuckle but Bret puts on the brakes and drives LaFitte face first into the turnbuckle instead. Bret then drives an elbow into the head of LaFitte before punching him then another elbow to the crown of the head. Bret then hits LaFitte with a headbutt and Jean-Pierre answers back with a rake to the eyes and drives him face first into the turnbuckle. LaFitte then begine laying in a multitude of punches to the back of the neck of Hart then picks him up and punches him in the face a couple more times before LaFitte stumbles backwards a bit. The finish of the match sees both guys come off the ropes and hit a double clothesline and both guys are down for the count. Bret then makes his way to LaFitte legs and locks in the Sharpshooter from his back and spins up to officially lock in and gets the submission victory.

Winner: Bret Hart via Sharpshooter

After the match we go back to the Tag Team Champions locker room and Jim Cornette reveals that The British Bulldog will be replacing Owen Hart tonight in the triple header

Oh my have the mighty have fallen. Alundra Blayze goes from being Women's Champion to modeling an In Your House shirt.

Yokozuna and The British Bulldog vs Two Dudes with Attitudes(Triple Header):

The bell rings and we are underway. Shawn Michaels and Davey Boy Smith start off the match. They lock ul and Smith looks to lock in a hammerlock but then immediately transitions into a sideheadlock. Smith them spins around into a hammerlock and Shawan reverses into one of his own then Smith reverses into another hammerlock. Shawn is then able to flip over out the backdoor of Smith into a waistlock. Smith then tuns into the ropes and hangs on as Shawn rolls off him. Shaen then hits the ropes and slides through the legs of Smith but Davey grabs his legs only for Shawn to flip him off. Smith comes back and tries again only for Shawn to flip him off again with his legs. Both guys make it back to their feet and Smith runs at Shawn only for Michaels to hit a back bodydrop. Micheals then comes off the ropes with a big time clothesline sending Davey Boy to the floor and Michaels skids the cat and flips back into the ring. Yokozuna then comes into the ring and tries to get the jump on Micheals but Shawn was ready for him and ducks then attempt and lays in the right pushing Yokozuna back. Diesel then comes in to help and punches Yokozuna out of the ring as the dudes with attitudes hold the ring. Davey Boy reenters the ring only to tag out to Yokozuna. On the other side of the ring Diesel wants the tag but Shawn reassures him that he can handle Yokozuna. The finish of the match sees the match explode into complete pandemonium as Owen Hart would return at the end of thr matfh and look for a top rope hammer fist on Diesel. The champion would catch Hart with a shot to the midsection then hits the jacknife powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

WINNER AND NEW WWF TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS DIESEL AND SHAWN MICHAELS

My Take: C

This was the third editon of In Your House and not a very memorable one. The card was passable at best and some of the matches went on longer than they should've. Now for some unknown reason we have two dudes with attitudes and all the gold. I don't think it was necessary to but all the gold on them and only does more harm than good.