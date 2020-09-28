WNW Retro Review First Watch King of the Ring 1995 Go Home Show

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Undertaker vs Mike Reynolds:

Before the bell could even ring The Undertaker charges at Mike and punches him in the face. The bell finally rings and The Undertaker continues the onslaught sending Undertaker face first into the turnbuckle. Undertaker then shoots him off into the ropes and catches him with the big boot. Undertaker then hits Mike with a right hand in the face before hitting Mike with a chokeslam. Undertaker hammer throws Mike into the opposite turnbuckle leading him picking up over his shoulder and slamming him back first into the turnbuckle as he ties him up in the tree of woe. The finish of the match sees The Undertaker hit another chokeslam leading to the tombstone piledriver for the win.

Winner: The Undertaker via Tombstone Piledriver

After the match The Undertaker puts Mike Reynolds in a bodybag and comes off the ropes with a big stomp.

We then hear from Mad Mountain Rock after Bob Backlund destroyed his guitar last week saying that Bob Backlund has his attention now.

Adam Bomb vs Bill Payne:

Before the bell could even ring Payne jumps Adam Bomb from behind with a clubbing blow to the back. The bell finally rings and Payne continues the attack with punches to the face and sending him face first into the turnbuckle. Payne then looks for a clothesline but Adam counters it and hits him with a shoulder tackle as he comes off the ropes. The finish of the match sees Adam Bomb hit a sidewalk slam then climbs to the top rope for a diving clothesline for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Adam Bomb via Diving Clothesline

King of the Ring Report:

Todd Pettengill runs down the entire card:

Diesel/Bam Bam vs Sid/Tatanka

Bret Hart vs Jerry Lawler(Kiss My Foot Match)

We hear comments from both Bret Hart and Jerry Lawler ahead of their Kiss My Foot Match at KOTR

KOTR First Round Matches:

Undertaker vs Mabel

Shawn Michaels vs Kama

Bob Holly vs The Roadie

Razor Ramon vs Yokozuna

Razor still doesn't know if he will be cleared in time for the ppv.

The Headshrinkers vs Sid and Tatanka:

The bell rings and here we go. Tatanka and Fatu start off the match. They lock up and Tatanka gets the advantage by placing his knee into the midsection of Fatu. Tatanka then sends Fatu face first into the turnbuckle multiple times but it does seem to fazed Fatu. Fatu comes back with a couple of punches to the the midsection and followed up with a headbutt. Fatu sends Tatanka into the corner and climbs rope and punches him ten times in the head. Fatu then irish whips Tatanka into the opposite turnbuckle but Tatanka bounces back and takes down Fatu with a clothesline. Tatanka then puts Fatu in the corner and chops him twice but they don't seem to have any effect on Fatu. Fatu comes out the corner as Tatanka backs up and kicks him in the midsection to double him over. Tatanka continues the onslaught with a kick to the midsection and a clubbing blow to the back. The finish of the match sees Sid and Tatanka powerbomb Ceonie onto the floor on the outside. Tatanka rolls back into the ring for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Sid and Tatanka via Powerbomb

After the match we go back to In Your House and see how Diesel injured his elbow and how we got to the tag team main event at KOTR.

We then go backstage to Bam Bam Bigelow and WWF Champion Diesel as they are interviewed by Vince.

We then get a video package of Jerry Lawler giving us a tour of his dungeon of torture

Buck Quartermain vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Helmsley locks in a sideheadlock qnd wrenches him before Buck tries to spin out but Helmsley holds on and is able to slam Buck to the mat. Helmsley locks in a sideheadlock again but this time Buck is able to escape and go behind with a hammer lock. Helmsley attempts to grab a body part of Buck but to no avail. Helmsley then atrempts a hip toss but it's blocked leading to him going into the ropes to break the hold. They lock up for the third time and this time Helmsley gets the advantage with the knee to the midsection. Helmsley then stomps on Buck leading to a European Uppercut then he pushes Buck into the corner. Helmsley then lights him up with chops before taking him down. Helmsley then shoots Buck into the turnbuckle and catches him off the ropes and takes him down to the mat. Helmsley shoots him into the ropes again and catches him for a back breaker leading to the pedigree for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

RAW Next Week:

Savio Vega vs Jeff Jarrett(Intercontinental Championship Match)

Shawn Michaels vs Gus Kantarakis:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Shawj spins Gus around and goes behind before locking in a sideheadlock. Gus then shoots him off the ropes and gets hit with a shoulder tackle. Micheals then hits the ropes again but comes to a stop and just picks yp Gus and puts him back in a sideheadlock. The finish of the match sees Michaels hits a superkick on the outside then rolls him in the ring as the crowd chants one more time. Shawn hits him again with Sweet Chin Music for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Shawn Michaels via Sweet Chin Music

After the match Kama tries to get the jump on Micheals but Shawn clears the ring and stands tall. Undertaker then comes to the ring and stares down Kama. Mabel then comes out and stares down Undertaker. They all stare each other down to close the show.

My Grade: C-

This was a good go home show for King of the Ring. They talked about the tournament itself a bit but majority of the time by commentary was spent on the awful Kiss My Foot match between Jerry Lawler and Bret Hart. The tag match should've been the match should've been the main instead of Shawn Michaels' match.

