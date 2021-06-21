WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 1.1.96

The show opens up with them getting ready to ring in the new year with the RAW Bowl as four teams will duke it out for a trophy. We also find out that knockoff WCW stars will be in attendance as well.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

The Smoking Gunns vs Owen Hart & Yokozuna vs Razor Ramon & Savio Vega vs 1-2-3 Kid & Psycho Sid(RAW Bowl):

The bell rings and we are underway. Owen Hart and Bart start off the match as they both looked like they were hiking a football. They run at each other and Bart performs a drop toed on Hart leading to a hip toss. Bart then hits a dropkick on Hart leading to two armdrag takedowns. Owen then tags out to Billy Gunn and now The Smoking Gunns have to face each other. They lock up and Bart gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock but Billy shoots him into the ropes and drops down as Bart comes off the ropes and leaps over him. Billy then leapfrogs over Bart who then looks for an armdrag takedown but Billy is able to land on his feet before they both tag out to Owen Hart and Yokozuna who know have to face each other. Owen at first didn’t want to enter the ring as the referee began his ten count but eventually enters the ring. Owen hits the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt from Yokozuna and hits the ropes again and ducks another clothesline attempt. Owen then comes off the ropes and slides under Yokozuna and comes off the ropes and is met with a shoulder tackle which knocks him down on the mat. Owen then tags out to Savio Vega. Vega kicks Yokozuna in the midsection and begins to light him up with shots to the head. Vega backs him up to the ropes before attempting an Irish whip but Yokozuna reverses it sending Vega into the ropes. Savio comes off the ropes and ducks the clothesline attempt but comes off again and is met with a back elbow. The finish of the match sees Bart distracting the referee as The Kid goes up top to hit a crossbody on Billy who is being held back by Sid. Razor comes back to the ring and pushes The Kid off the top into Sid as Billy moves out of the way allowing Billy to pick up the win or touchdown.

Winners: The Smoking Gunns via pinfall

Vince McMahon announces after the match that Shawn Michaels will be holding a press conference next week. Jerry says that Shawn will be announcing his retirement that night.

Halftime Report with Dox Hendrix:

Diesel vs King Mabel

We then go to Jim Ross who says that he got a word with Diesel who say he was gonna beat Mabel

Royal Rumble Card:

Bret Hart v The Undertaker(WWF Championship)

Ahmed Johnson vs Jeff Jarrett

We then take a look back at the Hogpen match from In Your House

RAW Next Week:

We take a look back at Bret Hart vs Davey Boy Smith from In Your House

Jeff Jarrett vs Hakushi

Shawn Michaels’ Press Conference

King Mabel vs Diesel:

Before the bell can even ring Diesel jumps Mabel from behind with a clubbing blow to the back of the neck. The bell finally rings and we are underway. Diesel whips Mabel into the ropes and takes him down with a big boot for the pinfall victory. After the match Diesel brings Mo into the ring the hard way and begins attacking Mo. Diesel then hits the Jacknife Powerbomb on Mo. Jerry then looks to get a post match interview with Diesel but he instead takes Miss RAW Bowel with him to the back.

Winner: Diesel via Big Boot

When then go backstage as The Smoking Gunns are supposed to receive their trophy but The Brooklyn Brawler gives them the wrong trophy. They then smash the trophy and proceed to beat him up along with all the rest of the babyfaces in the locker room. They then dump a cooler of Lipton tea on him.

Confirmed Royal Rumble Participants:

Diesel

Owen Hart

British Bulldog

Dory Funk Jr.

Savio Vega

King Mabel

Bam Bam Bigelow

Barry Horowitz

Yokozuna

Tatanka

Vader(this was the bombshell announcement that Vince hinted at during the show)

To close the show we see Billionaire Ted’s Wrasslin War Room as knock off WCW stars like Huckster and Nacho Man watch clips of the WWF Superstars to see if they can pull off the same moves and they say they can’t.

My Grade: D-

This was not a great way to kick off the new year for the World Wrestling Federation. While I do commend them on trying something new with the RAW Bowl but everything that followed afterwards which was basically nothing was a total stinker. One of the highlights of the RAW Bowl though was that everyone in the match got a chance to shine and play to their strengths. We also got to see tag team members face each other even if it was just for a little bit. A huge announcement was announced on the show as Big Van Vader will be making his WWF debut in the Royal Rumble Match. The way they closed the show with Billionaire Ted’s War Room was just a sad and petty cry for help and attention. The RAW Bowl was the only thing to save this show from getting an F.

