WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 1996 Royal Rumble Fallout 1.22.1996

The show opens with Sunny playing pool again this week. We then go to Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler recapping the 1996 Royal Rumble PPV.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

We then look to get set for a Savio Vega match when Jim Cornette enters the ring and introduces Big Van Vader.

Savio Vega vs Vader:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Vader has the power advantage as he pushes Savio into the corner. Vader then begins to pander and rile up the crowd as they cheer for Big Van Vader. They lock up for a second time with Vader pushing Savio into the corner and this time lights him up with an uppercut and multiple shots and clubbing blows to the midsection and back of the head and neck area. Vader then tries to take off Vega’s head with multiple forearm shots to the face. Vader then comes back in with multiple shots to the body and rib area before spitting on him repeatedly. Vader then looks for a running corner splash but Vega moves in the nick of time. Savio then kicks him in the midsection before chopping his chest repeatedly. Savio then superkicks him right out of the ring and to the floor. Savio then looks to bring Vader back in the hard way but Vader picks the ankle of Vega and pulls him out to the floor. Vader then hits him with a headbutt and slams him chest first into the steel guardrail. The finish of the match sees go to the top rope and hits The Vader Bomb for the win. After the match Vader hits another Vader Bomb on Savio before headbutting the referee multiple times and throwing him out of the ring and to the floor. More officials then look to get control of Vader but he ends up powerbombing him. Gorilla Monsoon then comes down to the ring and gets in the face of Vader. We then hear that Vader has been suspended indefinitely. Cornette looks to get control of Vader but Vader pushes him aside leading to Monsoon chopping the chest of Vader multiple times. Vader then comes back hitting a running splash on both Monsoon and the referee in the corner. Vader then hits an elbow drop and a Vader Bomb on Monsoon. Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon make their way to the ring for the save. Vader then gets in the face of Vince McMahon on his way to the back.

Winner: Big Van Vader via Vader Bomb

We then go backstage as Vader declares war on EVERYONE in the WWF.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Razor Ramon:

The bell rings and we are underway. The crowd is fully behind Razor as they loudly chant for The Bad Guy. As the match gets underway we cut to a double screen as we hear from The 1-2-3 Kid and Ted DiBiase as they call him a crybaby and that he makes them sick. Back in the ring Razor throws his toothpick at Hunter and they eventually lock up. Hunter gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock then goes behind with a hammer before immediately transitioning into another headlock before transitioning and focusing on the arm again. The Bad Guy however punches Hunter in the face to break the hold and punches him against sending him down to the mat. Helmsley then backs away into the corner to catch his breathe. They lock up again with Razor gaining on control of Helmsley’s wrist. He then drives his shoulder repeatedly into Helmsley’s before picking him up and slamming him down to the mat. Razor then picks him up while still maintaining the hold on the wrist and begins to twist the arm but Hunter breaks free but Razor immediately tosses him into the corner. Razor then looks for a clothesline but Hunter moves in the nick of time. Hunter then lays in the rights to the face of The Bad Guy and looks to whip him into the opposite turnbuckle but Razor reverses and follows up with a clothesline in the corner. Hunter then gets back up and comes off the ropes looking for a clothesline but Razor ducks and hits an atomic drop before punching him and sending him down to the mat. Razor then looks to clothesline Hunter out of the ring but Hunter ducks and pulls down the ropes as Razor flys out of the ring and to the floor. The finish of the match sees The 1-2-3 Kid come down to the ring and looks to shove a baby bottle in his face then proceeds to chase him around the ring allowing Hunter to pick up the win via countout. After the match Razor comes back into the ring and looks for The Razor’s Edge but Hunter slips out the back and leaves with Shay Marks.

Winner: Hunters Hearst Helmsley via Countout

We then get the final Billionaire Ted’s Wrasslin War Room

We then get an in ring interview with the 1996 Royal Rumble Winner, Shawn Michaels.

RAW Next Week:

Diesel vs British Bulldog

Shawn Michaels vs Yokozuna

Billionaire Ted’s Press Conference

Bret Hart vs Goldust:

As Goldust makes he way to the ring we go to a double screen as we hear prerecorded comments from the NEW WWF Intercontinental Champion Goldust. The bell rings and we are underway. They finally lock up with Bret getting the advantage as he pushes Goldust to the corner and chokes him before we get a clean break and go to commercial break. We come back from break and Bret has Goldust pinned to the mat with a hammerlock but Goldust is able to get back up to his feet. Goldust then pushes Bret back to the ropes to break the hold and immediately punches the midsection and face of The Hitman. Goldust continues to hammer away as he backs Bret up into the corner. Goldust then begins to choke out Hart berries punching him in the face sending him down to the mat. Goldust then grabs a hold of the arm of Bret and twist it before locking in the hammerlock and punches him repeatedly in the arm sending him down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Bret lock in the Sharpshooter to pick up the submission victory. After the match we get a post match interview with Bret about his upcoming match with Diesel inside the steel cage at aim Your House.

Winner: WWF Champion Bret Hart via Sharpshooter

My Grade: B+

This week’s episode of a Monday Night RAW was the fallout from the 1996 Royal Rumble PPV. This was a very solid show that gave us a HUGE moment in Vader attack interim president Gorilla Monsoon. We also got a great main event between WWF Champion Bret Hart and WWF Intercontinental Champion Goldust. This match could’ve been presented better as we got THREE commercial breaks during the match.

