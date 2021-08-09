WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 1.29.1996

We open with a recap of the attack on Gorilla Monsoon by Vader and look at the two huge matches that Shawn Michaels and Diesel have for this week’s show.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Diesel vs. British Bulldog:

The bell rings and we are underway. Smith looks to lock up with Big Daddy Cool but eats a knee lift to the midsection. Diesel then punches him in the face and backs him into the corner. Diesel then continues the onslaught with multiple knee lifts to the midsection then followed by multiple back elbows to the face. Diesel then hammer throws Smith into the opposite turnbuckle and follows him in with a running clothesline. Diesel then lays in the punches to the face of Smith before whipping him into the ropes. Diesel attempts a clothesline but Smith ducks the line and comes off the ropes again but gets caught by Big Daddy Cool and slammed down to the mat. Diesel then clotheslines him out of the ring and to the floor. Diesel then looks to bring Smith back in the hard way but Smith grabs his ankle and slams his leg into the ring post multiple times. Smith then reenters the ring and stomps on the leg of Diesel repeatedly. Smith then drops an elbow on the leg and wraps the leg in a leg lock but then gets back to his feet and kicks the inside of the leg. Diesel is now hurt like a wounded animal as Davey Boy headbutts Diesel who backs up into a corner. Diesel tries to fight back with a knee lift to the midsection followed up with a punch to the face but Davey puts a stop to that with a punch of his own and a rake of the eyes. The finish of the match sees Diesel hit snake eyes on an exposed turnbuckle leading to Diesel going for the pin but Yokozuna looks to break it up with a legdrop but hits Davey Boy instead giving Diesel the pinfall victory.

Winner: Diesel via Pinfall

In Your House Slam Jam with Dox Hendrix:

Match Card:

Bret Hart vs Diesel(WWF CHAMPIONSHIP Steel Cage Match)

We then hear comments from the WWF Champion Bret Hart

Shawn Michaels vs Owen Hart(Shawn’s WrestleMania Title Shot is on the line)

Razor Ramon vs 1-2-3 Kid(Cry Baby Match)

Duke “The Dumpster” Droose vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Billionaire Ted is seeking legal action against the WWF. We then go to a press conference for Ted.

The BodyDonnas vs Henry O. Godwinn and Phineas:

The bell rings and we are underway. Skip and Henry start off the match. They lock up with Henry getting the advantage with a sideheadlock. Skip shoots him off into the ropes and looks for a clothesline attempt but Henry ducks and comes off the ropes with a shoulder tackle. Henry then comes off the ropes once more as Skip drops down and he leaps over him. Henry then comes off the ropes again leading to a leapfrog from Skip who then eats a right hand from Godwinn. Henry then lays in another punch before lifting him up in a Gorilla Press. Zip then comes in while Sunny distracts the referee and clips Henry’s knee which sends both Godwinn and Skip crashing to the mat. They then begin to double team him with stomps to the back. Zip then continues the attack on Henry as Skip moves back to the apron. Zip then throws Godwinn head first into Skip’s boot before tagging out to Skip. The finish of the match sees Phineas hit the Slop Drop on Skip for the win.

RAW Next Week:

Bret Hart vs The Undertaker(WWF Championship)

We then take a look back at the downward spiral of Vader following his Royal Rumble appearance and his attack on Gorilla Monsoon the following night.

We then hear from Jim Cornette and his lawyer stating they have taken legal action for Vader to return to the WWF.

Vince then announces that Gorilla Monsoon has chosen Rowdy Roddy Piper to be his replacement. Rowdy Roddy Piper then picks up Vince McMahon for an airplane spin.

We then get a vignette for a wrestler with a missing ear and he ends with saying have a nice day.

Shawn Michaels vs Yokozuna:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Yokozuna has the power advantage as he shoves Michaels off and down to the mat. They lock up for the second time and Shawn locks in a sideheadlock on the massive head and neck of Yokozuna. Yokozuna then shoots him off into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Michaels makes it back to his fight as he and Yokozuna lock up for the third time in this match. Yokozuna uses his size and power to back Shawn into the ropes and places his arms behind the ropes leading to a chop to the chest. Yokozuna then whips Michaels into the ropes and looks to a clothesline attempt but Shawn ducks. Michaels then comes off the ropes again and goes between the massive legs of Yokozuna and begins to pat his butt. Yokozuna turns around and Michaels begins to light up his face as he lays in the jabs leading to Yokozuna being knocked out of the ring and to the floor but lands on his feet. Shawn then mocks the sumo stance of Yokozuna before going to the outside and high-fiving everyone in the front row as Owen Hart makes his way to the ringside area. The finish of the match sees Jim Cornette distracting the referee allowing Owen Hart to enter the ring. Hart looks for a spinning heel kick but hits Yokozuna instead leading to sweet chin music for the pinfall victory. After the match it looks like Camp Cornette was going to attack Shawn Michaels but Big Daddy Cool Diesel makes the save. Cornette then challenges The Two Dudes with Attitudes to a tag match against Davey Smith and Yokozuna for next week.

My Grade: B+

This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW was a solid show as we are now building towards WrestleMania 12. I found nothing to complain about on the show expect for the tag team match. It seems like RAW has finally turned that corner after the Diesel Power Era ended at Survivor Series. Everything is now starting to click and go in the right direction, Rowdy Roddy Piper is back as WWF President and Camp Cornette looks to be closing down for good soon. Solid show and solid build to In Your House 6: Rage in the Cage.

