WNW Retro Review First Watch: The King and The Shark Cage 10.16.95

The show opens with comments from Issac Yankem, Bret Hart, and Jerry Lawler ahead of their steel cage main event match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Doink the Clown:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Helmsley gets the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock. Doink slips out of the hold and Helmsley looks to be upset about the face paint of Doink coming off on his chest. They lock up again and Helmsley looks for a hip toss but Doink blocks it and takes him down with a hip toss of his own. Helmsley then makes it back to his feet only for Doink to grand his nose and slap it. Helmsley then charges at Doink only to get caught and slammed to the mat. Doink then puts Helmsley between his legs and gives the crowd a little shake before stomping on the mat and ringing the ears of Helmsley. Doink then turns his attention to the crowd and makes fun of Helmsley leading to Helmsley taking down Doink with a clothesline and begins stomping the chest and head of Doink. Helmsley then picks up Doink and throws him into the ropes and takes him down with a back elbow. Helmsley then hits an uppercut sending Doink back into the corner. Helmsley then Irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and looks to follow him in but Doink gets the boot up in time. Doink then hits him with a sidewalk slam and looks for an elbow drop off the ropes but Helmsley moves out of the way in the nick of time. Helmsley then rolls over Doink and hits a one drop from off the ropes for a two count. The finish of the match sees Doink looking for an Irish whip but Helmsley counters and whips him into the turnbuckle but Doink puts on the brakes and looks for a dive off the middle rope but Helmsley moves out of the way and hits the pedigree for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

After the match we go backstage as we see Barry Horowitz teaching Hakushi about baseball.

Earlier in the show we learned that Undertaker will be unable to compete at In Your House as he recovers from a crushed face. Gorilla Monsoon then announces that it will be King Mabel vs Yokozuna.

PG-13 vs Smoking Gunns(WWF Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Wolfie D and Billy Gunn start off the match. They lock up and Wolfie D gets the upper hand as he pushes Billy into the turnbuckle. We look to get a clean break between the two but Wolfie D looks for a hip toss out of the corner but Billy blocks both attempts and hits a hip toss out of the corner. Billy then looks for a clothesline attempt but Wolfie drops down and Billy leaps over him and hits the ropes as Wolfie leapfrogs over him. Wolfie then showboats leading to a right hand from Billy. JC Ice looks to get involved and Billy turns his attention to him and Ice rethinks things and drops down and scrambles out of the ring. Wolfie D then takes advantage of the situation as he kicks Billy in the midsection an locks in a sideheadlock. He then tags out to JC Ice as Billy shoots him off into the ropes. Ice enters the ring and both him and Billy drop down as Wolfie leaps over both guys. Wolfie then hits the ropes and leaps over Billy leading to both members of PG-13 colliding as Wolfie takes out JC. JC then gets in the face of Billy and jumps around throwing up his hands and legs. Billy just laughs at him and tags out to Bart. The finish of the match sees Bart clear house as he slams both Ice and Wolfie to the mat leading to Bart spinning Wolfie around and Billy hits a leg drop off the top for the win.

Winners: Smoking Gunns via Spinning back breaker and leg drop combo

RAW Next Week:

Alundra Blayze vs Bertha Faye(WWF Women’s Championship)

20 Man Battle Royal(Winner faces the Intercontinental Champion)

We then go to an interview from the WWE Tour with Jim Cornette and The British Bulldog ahead of the championship match at In Your House: The Great White North.

We hear from Ahmed Johnson on Honor

Dean Douglas vs Joe Dorgan:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Dean Douglas goes behind with a waistlock and takes him down. He then picks him back up only to maintain the hold and slam him back down to the mat again. They make it back to their feet but Dean maintains the waistlock and Dorgan looks to try and grab a hold of The Dean but can’t. Dorgan eventually is able to hip toss him down to the mat and hits another hip toss into a dropkick. Dorgan then hits another dropkick to Dean but Douglas answers back with a clothesline. Dean then slams him down to the mat and begins to drive his knee into him multiple times. Vince and Jerry have Shawn on the phone during the match to talk about his assault outside a night club the Friday before this week's RAW. Dean then picks up Dorgan and draps him across the top rope before kicking him in the head. Dean then hits a fisherman’s suplex for the win. Shawn then says that he will still be at In Your House.

Winner: Dean Douglas via Fisherman’s Suplex

Vince and Jerry run down the card as the blue steel cage is being set up:

Diesel vs The British Bulldog(WWF Championship)

Shawn Michaels vs Dean Douglas(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

The Smoking Gunns vs Razor Ramon/1-2-3 Kid(WWF Tag Team Championship)

Fatu vs Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Marty Jannetty vs Goldust

We then hear comments from Goldust ahead of his match against Jannetty at In Your House THIS SUNDAY.

We then hear comments from Paul Bearer about the attack from Yokozuna and Mabel on The Undertaker.

Bret Hart vs Issac Yankem(Steel Cage Match):

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Yankem pushes Hart into the corner and lays in the punches to the face and back of Hart. Issac then drives Hart face first into the opposite turnbuckle. Issac then punches the face and neck of Hart and whips him into the opposite corner. Issac looks to follow him in but Hart moves out of the way in the nick of time. Hart then focuses on the midsection of the mad dentist as he tans in multiple shots to the midsection and follows it up with an atomic drop. Bret then comes off the rope and takes down Issac with a clothesline. Bret then grabs both legs of Yankem and drops a knee into no man’s land. Bret then punches him in the face before driving him head first into the turnbuckle then slams him in the center of the ring. Bret then drops an elbow on Yankem and looks to try and escape the cage by climbing it but Yankem makes it back to his feet and pulls Hart back into the cage. Yankem then hits him with multiple blows to the back before driving him head first into the mat. Yankem then follows up with an elbow drop to the chest. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Jerry Lawler would get inviolate get out into the shark cage but in the end Bret was able to keep the dentist down long enough to climb up an over the cage for the win.

Winner: Bret Hart via escaping the cage