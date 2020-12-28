WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW October 2nd, 1995

The show opens with The Smoking Gunns defeating Owen Hart and Yokozuna to win the WWF Tag Team Championships for the second time this year.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

The 1-2-3 Kid vs Razor Ramon:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Razor throws The Kid out of the ring and to the floor. They lock up again with Razor throwing The Kid into the corner and they look to lock up again but this time The Kid goes behind Razor and locks in a hammer lock. Razor then breaks free of the hold with a back elbow to the jaw. Razor then looks to whip The Kid into the corner and follows him in but The Kid moves out of the way and lays in the kicks to the midsection. The Kid then steps up to the middle rope and kicks Razor in the head. The Kid then looks for an Irish whip but Razor reverses it sending The Kid into the corner but he puts on the brakes and lays in the kicks again on The Bad Guy. The Kid then looks to shoot Razor into the ropes but Razor counters sending him into the ropes. The Kid then ducks a clothesline attempt from Razor and looks for a crossbody but gets caught in midair and Razor hits a fallaway slam for a two count. The finish of the match sees The Kid out on his feet and looks to hit The Razor’s Edge but opts for a small package for the win. After the match we looked to get a sign of respect from both guys but The Kid rolls him up for a two count. The Kid then offers himself up for the Razor’s Edge but Razor opts to shake The Kid’s hand and exits the ring.

Winner: Razor Ramon via Small Package

Vince and Jerry then run down the card for In Your House #4 and we find out that Goldust will make his debut against Marty Jannetty.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Barry Horowitz:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Helmsley grabs the wrist of Horowitz and twists the arm and steps over it and brings him down to the mat with a cross armbreaker submission hold. Horowitz makes it to the ropes but right before he breaks the hold he jabs his heel into the eye of Horowitz. Horowitz charges at Helmsley who moves into the ropes and the referee separates them. They lock up again with Helmsley going behind with a waist lock takedown but Horowitz sits out and is able to make it back to his feet and goes behind on Helmsley. Horowitz takes him down with a waist lock takedown but Helmsley sits out as well and is able to make it to the bottom rope. Horowitz then makes fun of Helmsley as he pays himself on the back. They look to lock up again but Helmsley goes low and punches Horowitz in the gut. The finish of the match sees Horowitz shoot Helmsley into the ropes but Helmsley comes off and catches him with the Pedigree for the pin fall victory.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

PG-13 vs Al Brown and Sonny Rogers:

The bell rings and we are underway. Wolfie D and Sonny Rogers start off the match. They lock up and Wolfie grabs the wrist and panders to the crowd which allows for Rogers to take control and twists the arm of Rogers who then spins out of the hold and takes Wolfie down to the mat and hits a leg drop on his arm. Wolfie then makes it back to his feet as Rogers maintains control of the arm. Wolfie then knees Rogers in the midsection and follows it up with a punch to the face. Wolfie then brings Rogers to his corner and tags out to J.C. Ice who comes in and hits the ropes and hits a dropkick on Rogers then bust a couple of moves to showboat. Ice then hits Rogers with another dropkick before tagging out to Wolfie. They then send Rogers into the ropes and take him down with a double back elbow followed up by an elbow drop from Wolfie for a one count as the referee was way too slow to get into position to make the count. The finish of the match sees PG-13 hit a double bulldog off the ropes then an assisted tilt-a-whril splash for the pinfall victory.

Winners: PG-13 via Tilt-a-whirl Splash

RAW Next Week:

Diesel, Shawn Michaels, and Undertaker vs Owen Hart, Yokozuna, and The British Bulldog

Jean-Pierre LaFitte vs Bret Hart:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and LaFitte pushes Hart into the corner and they begin to trade blows as Hart tries to fight his way out of the corner. LaFitte gets the upper hand as he hammers down on Hart with his cannonball like fists. LaFitte then whips Hart into the opposite corner and follows it up with a clothesline taking down the hit man. LaFitte then turns his attention to the crowd as they are heavily booing him at the moment. He then hits the ropes and an elbow drop right to the chest of Hart. LaFitte then rams his fists into the side of the head of the hit man and locks in a headlock. Bret then fights his way back to his feet with a series of shots to the midsection of LaFitte and breaks the hold. Bret then hits the ropes but is quickly taken down with a back elbow from LaFitte. He then picks him up and drives him head first into the turnbuckle. LaFitte then follows it up with an Irish whip into the opposite corner and follows him in with a splash but comes up nothing but steel as he crashes into the post and to the floor. Bret then slides under the bottom rope and meets him on the floor. Bret then lays in a couple of punches to the head of LaFitte before slamming him back first into the steel ring steps. Bret then hits a head but before tossing him back in the ring. Bret then renters the ring and hits him with an elbow drop on the back of his neck. The finish of the match sees The Hitman perform a superplex then Hart locks in the Sharpshooter for the submission victory.

Winner: Bret Hart via Sharpshooter

After the match Jerry Lawler climbs on the top of the announcer’s table and jaw jacks Bret Hart and takes off his jacket. This leads to a brawl between the two and Jerry spills over the guardrail and into the crowd. Dr. Issac Yankem makes the save for Lawler as he attacks The Hitman and drills him with a DDT on the floor. The crowd then chants for the WWF Champion Diesel to help Bret.

We come back from break to find out that Gorilla Monsoon has made a cage match between Bret Hart and Issac Yankem in the coming weeks.

We then hear comments from both teams ahead of next week’s six man tag.

My Take: D

RAW seems to be slipping at the moment following In Your House #3. The show just seems to be on autopilot at the moment and they are just throwing things at the wall to see if they stick. The triple header at In Your House #3 seemed like a good idea on paper but that’s where it should’ve stayed on paper. This week’s show wasn’t any better as we got the third and possibly final match between Razor and The Kid. Other than that there was nothing to write home about for this episode. This week we got the best match I’ve seen since his debut from Jean-Pierre but it went way too long in my opinion. Also why are we still having Bret And Jerry feuding??