WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW October 23, 1995

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

1 / 3

20 Man #1 Contender Battle Royal:

This was the opening match of the show. The winner would go on to face the newly won Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon next week. Some of the names in this match: Skip, Sid, King Kong Bundy, 1-2-3 Kid, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Owen Hart, and Issac Yankem.

Eliminations:

King Kong Bundy

Aldo Montoya

Bob Holly

The Dumpster

Hakushi

Fatu

Skip

Barry Horowitz

1-2-3 Kid

Henry Godwinn

Rad Radford

Kama

Issac Yankem

Hunter Hearst Helmsley

Sid

Bam Bam Bigelow

Savio Vega

Jean-Pierre LaFitte

Marty Jannetty

Winner and #1 Contender: Owen Hart

We then get a commercial for the WWF WrestleMania The Arcade Game. It was available on Super NES, GENESIS, 32X, PlayStation and PC CD-ROM

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then see Jerry Lawler get post match comments from Owen Hart at ringside.

We then see a recap of the main event from In Your House #4 as Bret Hart cost Diesel the match by attacking Davey Boy Smith. This lead to a brawl between Diesel and Bret Hart.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Survivor Series Slam Jam with Dox Hendrix:

Diesel vs Bret Hart(WWF Championship)

Shawn Michaels, Sid, Davey Boy Smith, and Ahmed Johnson vs Dean Douglas, Yokozuna, Owen Hart, and Razor Ramon(Wild Card Survivor Series Elimination Match)

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then hear comments from Ahmed Johnson about his Survivor Series match which will be his first WWF PPV

1 / 2

Avatar vs Brian Walsh:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Avatar goes behind on Walsh with a waist lock but then transitions and takes down Walsh by his leg. Walsh is able to make it to the ropes and Avatar breaks the hold. Walsh kips up and they lock up again with Avatar getting the advantage by taking control of his opponent’s arm. Avatar then twists the arm but Walsh comes back and slips out the hold and grabs Avatar’s arm and twists it. Walsh then clubs at the shoulder of Avatar before whipping him into the ropes and drops down as Avatar leaps over him and Walsh leapfrogs over and looks to take down Avatar who flips over and out of the way. The finish of the match sees Avatar hit a running leaping clothesline out of the corner then a sidewalk slam followed up with a standing moonsault then a splash from off Walsh’s chest for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: Avatar via Splash

1 / 2

Alundra Blayze vs Bertha Fyae(WWF Women’s Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Faye is able to get Alundra up against the ropes and hits her in the chest with a couple of them before shooting her off into the ropes. Alundra comes off the ropes and runs into Bertha Faye who body checks her and sends Blayze down to the mat. Bertha then picks up Blayze and hits a military press slam then follows up with a scoop slam and a leg drop. Bertha then hits the ropes and comes off with a leg drop across the face of Blayze but only for a one count. Bertha then hits Blayze with a headbutt and follows it up with raking Alundra’s head across the ring ropes. Faye then props Blayze up in the corner and hits her with short splashes. The finish of the match sees Harvey Wippleman get involved leading to Bertha accidentally knocking him off the apron allowing for Alundra to roll her up for the win.

WINNER AND NEW WWF WOMEN’S CHAMPION: Alundra Blayze via German Suplex with a Bridge Pin

RAW Next Week:

Savio Vega vs Goldust

Razor Ramon vs Owen Hart(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then went backstage as Jim Ross interviews Shawn Michaels on having to forfeit his Intercontinental Championship at In Your House and his thoughts on the his recently announced Survivor Series match to close the show.

My Take: C

This episode of RAW was actually not that bad. We saw some of the fallout from In Your House as new challenger was determined in a 20 man battle Royal. The match was great as it had some big names in there like King Kong Bundy, Sid, and Savio Vega. Owen Hart I feel was the right choice as he just lost the tag titles and is looking to bounce back as a singles competitor again. The Women’s Title match was way better than their first two encounters as Bertha Faye as improved a lot since then. I just don’t like that they keep hot potatoing the women’s title. I wouldn’t have mind her holding onto it a bit longer and a get some defenses under her belt. Lastly WWE has done a great job with turning a real life situation into a great angle to continue pushing Shawn and garnering sympathy with the fans.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!