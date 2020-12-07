WNW Retro Review First Watch: Fall Premiere of RAW 1995

The show opens with a recap of the ladder match from SummerSlam and now Shawn has to defend the title against Sid.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Razor Ramon vs The British Bulldog:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Razor grabs control of Davey’s arm and twists it as he begins to attack the shoulder area. Smith is able to spin out and grab holf of Razor's arm and twists it only for Razor to counter and grab hold of Smith's arm. Smith then rolls through then back and finally spins out of the hold into a sideheadlock. Razor shoots him off into the ropes and takes him down with a punch in the head. Razor then clotheslines Smith out of the ring to the floor. Before reentering the ring Smith consults with Jim Cornette. They lock up again with Razor grabbing control of Smith's arm as he twits it then wrings it out multiple times before locking in a top wristlock. Razor then turns it into a hammer lock before locking in an armbar and puts his boot in the back of Smith's kneecap as he brings him down to the mat. Smith then makes it back to his feet as Razor pushes him back into a corner. Smith is able to turn the tide and whips Razor into the opposite corner. Smith then whips him back into the original corner before hitting a delayed vertical suplex. The finish of the match sees the match erupt into complete and total choas. The referee gets taken out of the match which leads to Dean Douglas making his way down to the ring and takes out Razor. This then leads to The 1-2-3 Kid looking to make the save but Douglas grabs him and drops him on thr top rope before punching him onto the floor. Dean runs to the back as Smith hits Razor with a running powerslam. The Kid gets back up and climbs to the top to break up the pin attempt but Smith moves out of the way and The Kid lands on Razor causing the DQ. After the match Smith and Cornette beat up both Razor and The Kid.

Winner: The British Bulldog via Disqualification

After the match Vince McMahon interviews both Razor and The Kid in the ring. The Kid says that he didn’t cost Razor the match this week but Razor cost him the match last week on Superstars. The Kid goes on to say that Razor has always treated him like a little kid and says no one took him seriously when he beat Razor the first time then challengea him to a match for next week.

RAW Next Week:

Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs Men on a Mission

The 1-2-3 Kid vs Razor Ramon

Smoking Guns vs Rad Radford and Brooklyn Brawler:

The bell rings and we are underway. Brawler and Radford jump The Gunns from behind with blows to the back and face. Radford then throws Billy to the outside while Brawler hold back the arms of Bart which allows for Radford to attack the midsection. They then both whip Bart into the ropes and look for a double clothesline but Bart ducks under and pulls down the top rope as Billy flys in and takes out both Brawler and Radford with clotheslines. Billy hits a dropkick on Brawler while Bart hits one on Radford sending him to the floor. The Smoking Gunns then whip Brawler into the ropes and Bart catches him with a punch to the guy as Billy comes off the ropes with a twisting neckbreaker. The finish of the match sees Bart pick up Brawler and Billy hits a legdrop from the top for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Smoking Gunns via Top Rope Legdrop

We then hear words from Goldust

Isaac Yankem D.D.S. vs Scott Taylor:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Yankem uses his power and size to push Taylor to the corner and hits him with a knee to the midsection then a series of clubbing blows to the back. Yankem then single handedly pushes Taylot back into the corner before hitting him with a chokeslam. Yankem then stalks his opponent before choking Taylor on the middle rope. Yankem then slams him down to the mat and comes off the rope for an elbow drop and then he hits Taylor with another one. Yankem looks to hit a spinning neckbreaker but instead he opts to lift Taylor off his feet and choke him instead of hitting the neckbreaker part. Yankem then picks up Taylor and drops him on the top rope. Yankem then hits the DDS or DDT for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Issac Yankem D.D.S. via DDS

In Your House #3 Report with Todd Pettengill:

Match Card:

Diesel/Shawn Michaels vs Owen Hart/Yokozuna(ALL 3 TITLES ON THE LINE)

[ ] If a team intentionally gets counted out of disqualified the winners get the gold

Razor Ramon vs Dean Douglas

Bret Hart vs Jean-Pierre LaFitte

Bam Bam Bigelow vs The British Bulldog

Savio Vega vs Waylon Mercy

Sycho Sid vs Shawn Michaels(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Sid immediately pushes Shawn into the corner and looks to punch Shawn but Michaels moves out of the way and puts Sid in the corner. Shawn then begins to hammer away on Sid with a series of jabs. Michaels then whips Sid but Sid reverses but Shawn leaps to the middle rope putting on the brakes as Sid dropped down expecting Shawn to dive on him. Shawn then comes out of the corner looking for a sunset flip but Sid stays upright and looks to punch Shawn in the face but Michaels moves out of the way. Michaels then hits Sid with a dropkick but can't take the big man down. Shawn follows up with a clothesline off the ropes that takes down Sid. Michaels then hits Sid with a series of jabs leading to a big punch that sends Sid out of the ring and to the floor. Sid reenters the ring and rhey lock up again. Micheals with the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock on Sid. Sid shoots Shawn off into the ropes and Michaels looks to answer back with a shoulder block but doesn't take the big man down. Michaels then hits the ropes again looking to try and take down Sid but Sid counters and tries throwing Shawn over the top but Michaels skins the cat and flips back into the ring. Shawn then hits Sid with a dropkick to the back sending him out to the floor again. The finish of the match sees Micheals hit Sid in the midsection then finally sweet chin music to pick up the win and retain his title.

Winner: Shawn Michaels via Sweet Chin Music

To close the show Dox Hendrix interviews Diesel and Shawn Michaels about the triple header match at In Your House.

My Grade: A

What a way to kick off the fall premiere of Monday Night RAW. I enjoyed everything about the episode well almost everything. Everything expected for Issac Yankem D.D.S. The opening match was great as we got to see some technical wrestling in the opeing minutes from Razor and Smith. It looks like The Kid is gonna snap and turn heel very soon. We now sit two weeks from In Your House #3 and all the gold will be on the line in the main event. Like I said earlier fantadtic show this week.