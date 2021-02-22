WNW Retro Review First Watch: Survivor Series 1995 Go Home Show

1 Gallery 1 Images

The show opens with Vince McMahon speaking about the ongoing cracks in the friendship between Razor Ramon and The 1-2-3 Kid so now the match between Razor Ramon and Psycho Sid will now be a non-title match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Henry O. Godwinn:

Before Godwinn could even get in the ring Helmsley hits him with a knee knocking him off the apron. The bell rings and we are underway. Helmsley then hits the ropes and takes Godwinn down again with a baseball slide then drives Godwinn face first into the steel steps. Helmsley then reenters the ring and grabs the perfume and begins to spray it at Godwinn. Henry then grabs the slop bucket and looks to bring it into the ring but the referee puts a stop to that. A turn of unforeseen events Godwinn dumps the slop on himself. Godwinn reenters the ring and begins to stalk Helmsley who exits the ring and looks to get away from the now smelling and vile Henry Godwinn. Helmsley unfortunately slips in the slop mess on the outside. The referee then comes to the outside and tries to hold back Godwinn buys slips in the slop himself. Helmsley then continues to slip and slide as he makes his way to the back.

The match ends in a No Contest

Survivor Series Slam Jam with Dox Hendrix:

Dox Hendrix believes that the stipulations for the Diesel vs Bret Hart match at Survivor Series favors the champion.

He then talks about the first ever Wild Card Survivor Series Elimination Match. It will be Shawn Michaels, Psycho Sid, The British Bulldog, and Ahmed Johnson vs Dean Douglas, Yokozuna, Owen Hart, and Razor Ramon.

We went back to superstars where Ted DiBiase along with Sid question Jim Cornette and The British Bulldog about being loyal to their team at the PPV.

We then get a special look at the former Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels.

Ahmed Johnson vs Jake Steele:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Ahmed clearly has the power advantage as he pushes Steele back into the corner. We then get a clean break from Ahmed as he backs off and offers a handshake that is immediately slapped away by Steele. They lock up again and Ahmed once again pushes Steele back into a corner and pushes his chin all the way back leading to another clean break. Ahmed then turns his back for a second which allows for Steele to capitalize. He clubs Johnson in the back and kicks him in the midsection leading to Steele whipping Johnson into the turnbuckle. Steele looks to follow him in and hits him with a clothesline but it has zero effect on Ahmed. Steele then hits Johnson with multiple right hands which do nothing but anger Johnson. Steele then looks for another Irish whip but Johnson counters and takes down Steele with a short arm clothesline. During the match we hear from Shawn Michaels as he talks about Ahmed Johnson on his team. We then learn that next week on RAW that Shawn Michaels will return to action against “The King of Harts” Owen Hart. The finish of the match sees Ahmed Johnson hit a HUGE spine buster then hits a tiger bomb for the win.

Winner: Ahmed Johnson via Tiger Bomb

After the match we get treated to a ringside interview with Ahmed Johnson conducted by Vinny Mac.

We then go to the face to face interview between champion and challenger Diesel and Bret Hart.

We then see Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler play Karate Fighters.

King Mabel vs Roy Raymond:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Mabel single handily drop Raymond. Mabel then shoves Raymond into the corner and begins to kick his midsection multiple times over. Mabel then whips and bounces Raymond pillar to post before taking him down with a short arm clothesline. Mabel then turns his attention the kidney area of Raymond as he lays in two big shots before launching him to the other side of the ring. The finish of the match sees whips Mabel into the corner and follows it up with a splash in the corner then a HUGE belly to belly suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: King Mabel via Belly to Belly Suplex

Sid vs Razor Ramon(The 1-2-3 Kid is the Special Referee):

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Sid pushing Razor into the ropes and clubs him in the midsection multiple times as The Kid tries to reprimand Sid who tells him to shut up. Sid then chokes Razor on the ropes and The Kid breaks it up. Sid then shoots Razor into the ropes as Razor ducks the clothesline attempt and lays into Sid sending him over the top rope to the floor. Ted DiBiase then jumps on the apron and jaw jacks with The Kid. Sid then slides back into the ring behind Razor who turns around in time to see him. Razor kicks him in the midsection then hammers away with rights to the face of Sid. Razor then looks for an irish whip attempt but Sid counters sending him into the ropes. Sid looks for another clothesline attempt but Razor ducks leading to him being taken down by a big boot from Sid. Sid then stomps on the chest of Razor leading to a two count. Sid then takes down Razor with a headlock takedown but Razor then transitions into a head scissors but Sid breaks the hold and nips up. Sid then chokeslams Razor with one hand and taunts the crowd as they boo him. Sid then rakes the eyes of The Bad Guy and follows it up with pushing him throat first into the middle rope. The Kid then gets in there and breaks it up only for Sid to do it again and The Kid breaks it up once more. The Kid then reprimands Sid allowing for DiBiase to get a cheap shot in on The Bad Guy. The finish of the match sees Razor go for Razor’s Edge but The Kid pulls Sid down leading to a powerbomb from Sid and a fast count for the pinfall victory. It looks like Ted DiBiase as bought The Kid.

Winner: Psycho Sid via Powerbomb

To close the show we go backstage as Jim Ross interviews Dean Douglas.

My Take: B+

This was the go home show for Survivor Series and it didn’t disappoint. The shock factor for this show was that The Kid double crossed Razor in the main event. The action was great as well and WWE/F really knows how to get sympathy for a babyface as they have turned Shawn’s real life attack into a storyline giving him motivation to win this Sunday at the PPV and back on track to win the IC Title back. The only problem I had with this show was the LONG and BORING Bret and Diesel interview.

