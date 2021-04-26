WNW Retro Review First Watch: Monday Night RAW 11.27.95

The show opens up with the collapse of Shawn Michaels and Vince reminding everyone that serious injuries and incidents can happen to anyone in the ring.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Vince promise to give us an update of Shawn during the show.

Rad Radford vs Ahmed Johnson:

Before the bell could even ring Radford attacks Johnson from behind with a blow to the lower back then lays in forearm shots to the head as the bell finally rings to start the match. Radford continues the onslaught as he twist and pulls on the arm of Ahmed. Johnson then breaks the grip of Radford as he grabs him by the wrist leading to a back elbow. Radford then stumbles to a corner where he is met by Johnson who lays in the blows to the midsection leading to a shot to the face that sends him over the top rope to the floor. During the match we see Bob Backlund in the crowd as he is still campaigning to become president. Back in the ring Ahmed looks to bring Radford back in the hard way but Radford counters with a hotshot. The finish of the match sees Ahmed come off the ropes and hits a double underhook sit out powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match we get a ringside interview with Ahmed and Jerry Lawler ahead of his with Dean Douglas at In Your House. Dean Douglas then makes his way to ringside and says that the road to superstardom takes place in his classroom. Ahmed doesn’t want to wait for In Your House and challenges him on the spot but Douglas says not tonight as referee’s hold him back.

Winner: Ahmed Johnson via Double Underkhook Sit Out Powerbomb

Vince gives us an update on Shawn Michaels saying that he was suffering from Post Concussion Syndrome and that he returned to action far too soon leading to his collapse.

Aja Kong and Tomoko Watanabe vs Alundra Blayze and Kyoko Inoue:

Before the bell can even ring and before the merchandise guy can finish his sales pitch Kong and Watanabe get a jump on their opponents. Watanabe shoots Inoue into the corner followed by Kong who shoots the champion Alundra Blayze into the same corner staking them up. Kong then whips Watanabe into them but Alundra is able to move in the nick of time. Aja Kong then charges Inoue who is able to move out of the way this time leading to a double team from Inoue and Blayze as they lay in the boots to the midsection of Kong. Blayze and Inoue then shoot Kong into the ropes and take her down with a double dropkick. The match has finally settled down and Kong and Inoue are the legal competitors. Inoue boxes the ears of Kong multiple times but to no avail. Inoue then comes off the ropes but Kong just mows down to the canvas. Kong then shoots Inoue into the corner and follows right behind her with a clothesline leading to a splash. Kong then tags in Watanabe. Watanabe comes in and rag dolls Inoue before choking her on the bottom rope. Watanabe continues the onslaught leading to a snap mare then a working hold. The finish of the match sees Aja Kong hit a Spinning Backfist on Inoue to pick the win.

Winners: Aja Kong and Tomoko Watanabe via Spinning Backfist

We then looked back at Diesel’s post match attacks after losing the WWF Championship to Bret Hart at Survivor Series.

We then see The Brother Love Show as he interviews the new WWF Champion Bret Hart. We then see Bob Backlund attack Hart and lock in the Crossface Chicken Wing.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs John Chrystal:

While Helmsley was making his entrance we got a video from Henry O Godwinn as he said that Helmsley will meet the pigs at In Your House. We also saw that on a recent live event that Howard Finkel got slopped. The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Helmsley getting the advantage as he hits a deep armdrag on Chrystal. Helmsley then goes to town on Chrystal with a gut punch then a knee to the side of his face followed by multiple stomps. Helmsley then hits a European Uppercut followed by shooting him into the ropes leading to a jumping knee strike. Helmsley then props Chrystal up in the corner and slaps him in the face leading to Chrystal trying to fight back. Chrystal gets in a few good shots and whips Helmsley into the ropes who comes off the ropes and hits the pedigree for the 1 2 3.

Winner Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

We then find out from Vince McMahon that WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon and Marty Jannetty will team up to face The 1-2-3 Kid and Psycho Sid at In Your House.

We then hear from Jim Cornette and Owen Hart that there will be an open challenge at In Your House.

RAW Next Week:

Razor Ramon vs Dean Douglas(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

Marty Jannetty vs Psycho Sid

Sir Mo v The Undertaker:

The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase and Kama make their way to the ring but Kama is on crutches due to injuries. DiBiase says that he has rendered the services of Sir Mo. Now it will be Sir Mo vs The Undertaker. Mo comes at Undertaker but gets a boot to the midsection for his troubles. Taker then hits a right hand chop taking down Mo. Taker then drives Mo head first into the turnbuckle leading a a slam in the center of the ring. Taker then looks to hit the ropes but DiBiase pulls at his legs leading to Mo clotheslining him onto the floor. Taker would then turn his attention to DiBiase allowing foreign Kama who is supposed to be “injured” to attack Taker and make the save. Back in the ring Mo is distracting the referee allowing for a double team attack from DiBiase and Kama. Mo then makes his way to the floor and continues the attack on The Undertaker. The finish of the match sees The Undertaker hit a choke slam for the pinfall victory. After the match King Mabel makes his way to the ring and looks to grab the rest of the urn but Undertaker beats him to it. Yokozuna then comes face to face with the Undertaker. King Mabel then attacks Paul Bearer from behind as he takes the urn.

My Grade: C+

This was a very average edition of Monday Night RAW even though it featured a good women’s tag team match. Speaking of the tag match it was going quite well until the last few minutes. To me it seem that the wrestlers weren’t wanting to make the tags and everything felt rushed. You could also tell that Watanabe forget to pro the pinfall as Alundra waited for her to run across the ring. I just hope that this is a step in the right direction for the Women’s division. This was my first time being introduced to Brother Love and I have to say I’m not a fan of his at all. It’s just something I can’t put my finger on about it. I also liked the fact that Owen is using the Shawn Michaels incident as a storyline to garner more heat.

