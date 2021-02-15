WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW 11.6.95

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Dox Hendrix

The British Bulldog vs Marty Jannetty:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with The Bulldog getting the advantage by locking in a headlock on Jannetty. Jannetty then backs up into the ropes and shoots Smith into the opposite ropes. Smith comes off the ropes and takes down Jannetty with a shoulder block. Jannetty is able to get back up and dust himself off as they lock up once again. This time around Jannetty locks in the headlock leading to Smith backing Jannetty into the ropes and shoots him off into the opposite ropes. Jannetty comes off the ropes and meets Smith in the center of the ring with a shoulder block that doesn’t take him down. Marty then hits the ropes again but Smith leapfrogs over him and Smith does it again but this time Jannetty holds onto the ropes. Marty then pokes him right in the eye but tells referee Earl Hebner that it was the palm of his hand. Jannetty then gains control of Smith’s arm and twists it while he pulls down on it hard. During the match we hear from Jim Cornette’s lawyer Clarence Mason who announces that at In Your House #5 The British Bulldog will face the winner of the Diesel vs Bret Hart match at Survivor Series. The finish of the match sees Marty Jannetty looks to have the match won but when going for the pin Smith had his foot on the bottoms rope this leads to Marty whipping Smith into the turnbuckle and looks to follow him in but Smith moves out of the way leading to the running power slam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The British Bulldog via Running Powerslam

We then learn that the president at the time Bill Clinton will be at Survivor Series

After the match Dox Hendrix jumps off the commentary table to interview Smith and Cornette at ringside.

We then go backstage to see Bret Hart talking straw it’s his partner Hakushi ahead of the tag team main event.

We learned that for some reason Bam Bam Bigelow challenged Goldust to a match anytime and anywhere on this past Superstars. We then learned that the match will take place at Survivor Series.

Henry O. Godwinn vs Terry Richards:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and surprisingly Richards gets the power advantage as he punches Godwinn back into the corner. He then knows him I the gut and lays in multiple punches to the face. Richards then whips him into the opposite corner and follows him in but Godwinn moves out of the way leading to a scoop slam and an elbow drop off the ropes. Godwinn then drives Richards into the turnbuckle head first. Godwinn then places Richards head on the bottom rope then comes out to the apron and hits a legdrop across the back of his head. We find out during this match that Henry Godwinn will be taking on Hunter Hearst Helmsley next week. The finish of the match sees Godwinn hit the Slop Drop for the win. After the match on the outside Godwinn gets in the face of the referee leading to Hunter Hearst Helmsley coming out and hitting the Pedigree on Godwinn. Helmsley then puts on white gloves and drops the bucket of slop on the head of Godwinn.

Winner: Henry O. Godwinn via Slop Drop

We then get a commercial for the WrestleMania The Arcade game.

Survivor Series Slam Jam with Todd Pettengill:

Todd Pettengill announces that King Mabel has challenged The Undertaker to a match and their differences will be settle in a 8 man Survivor Series Elimination Match.

It will be Team Darkside: Undertaker(Captain), Fatu, Savio Vega, and Henry O. Godwinn vs The Royals: King Mabel(Captain), Jerry Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and Issac Yankem.

When then hear from Paul Bearer and Undertaker ahead of their Survivor Series match.

Bret Hart vs Diesel for the WWF Championship.

We then hear comments from the champion Big Daddy Cool himself who seems very confident.

Kama vs Tony Roy:

The bell rings and we are underway. Kama kicks at Roy to keep him at bay for a bit but then grabs the wrist of Roy and flips him. Kama then grabs a hold of the wrist again and sweeps out the legs of Roy. Both guys finally got up but only got a split second as Roy gets the advantage and locks in a hammer lock and immediately transitions and pulls out the legs of Kama from underneath him. Roy then backs up into the corner but moves out the way in the nick of time as Kama goes chest first into the turnbuckle. Roy then rolls up Kama for a two count. We then get Shawn Michaels on the phone during the match. Vince then asks Shawn about his return to the ring during a live event. Vince then asks Shawn about his match at Survivor Series as well.The finish of the match sees Kama punch out Roy’s lights for the 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Kama via Right Hand Punch

RAW Next Week:

Razor Ramon vs Pyscho Sid for the WWF Intercontinental Championship(The 1-2-3 Kid will be the special guest referee and the title can change hands via count out and disqualification)

We then get another commercial this time about the Karate Fighter toys.

Issac Yankem and Jerry Lawler vs Bret Hart and Hakushi:

The bell rings and here we go. Yankem and Hart start off the match. They lock up with Yankem having the power advantage as he pushes Hart into the corner and hits him in the face with a forearm. Yankem then begins to hammer away on Hart then mixes it up with rights and forearms to the face. Yankem then whips Hart into the corner and looks to follow him in but Hart moves in the nick of time and Yankem goes shoulder first into the turnbuckle. Hart then takes advantage of this and begins attack the left arm and shoulder of Issac. Hart then locks in a working hold leading to Issac to shoot him off into the ropes and looks for a back elbow but Hart ducks. Hart then comes off the ropes and looks for a leaping maneuver but gets caught I the clutches of Issac Yankem D.D.S. Hart then rakes the eyes of Yankem to break the hold and drags him over to his corner to make the tag to Hakushi. Bret then takes down Yankem with an armdrag takedown and holds him in position as Hakushi climbs to the top and hits a diving headbutt. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Jerry Lawler brings in a steel chair but Barry Horowitz who was in the corner of Hart and Hakushi grabs the chair and gets caught by the referee causing the DQ victory.

Winners: Jerry “The King” Lawler and Issac Yankem via DQ

My Take: B+

The build to Survivor Series hasn’t been anything too exciting but tonight makes it seem worth watching. Plus this episode of RAW was actually really good which is saying a lot of 1995. Next week is the go home show for Survivor Series as the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line.