WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 12.18.95

The show opens with a recap of the In Your House PPV.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jeff Jarrett vs Fatu:

The bell rings and we are underway. Fatu begs for Jarrett to come at him but he lunges at him instead for a lock up but Jarrett ducks out of the way. They eventually lock up with Jarrett locking in a sideheadlock only for Fatu to shoot him off the ropes to break the hold. Jarrett then ducks the clothesline attempt from Fatu and comes off the ropes again and ducks a kick from Fatu as he begins to strut. Fatu then turns him around and lays in a right hand to the face of Jarrett. Fatu then continues the onslaught with multiple punches then a headbutt and other headbutt this time in no man’s land. Fatu then begins to strut his stuff as he mocks Jarrett who has now rolled out to the floor and Fatu follows him. Jarrett is calling for a timeout but Fatu continues to stalk him as Jarrett rolls back into the ring and gets the upper hand on Fatu as he repeatedly stomps him as he reenters the ring. Jarrett then looks for an Irish whip but Fatu reverses it sending Jarrett into the ropes. Fatu looks for a back bodydrop but Jeff counters into a DDT which has no effect on Fatu. Fatu then lays in multiple punches to Jeff taking him down to the mat. Fatu then whips Jarrett into the turnbuckle and follows him in only to go shoulder first into the turnbuckle as Jeff gets out of the way in the nick of time. The finish of the match sees Jarrett going for a submission hold but Ahmed Johnson storms the ring and attacks Jarrett giving him the disqualification. It also seems that Fatu has suffered a separated shoulder as well.

Winner: Jeff Jarrett via Disqualification

We then get a ringside interview with Gorilla Monsoon talking about all things Royal Rumble. Monsoon announces Bret Hart vs The Undertaker for the WWF Championship and also announces that Jeff Jarrett will not participate in the Rumble match but instead go one on one with Ahmed Johnson. Dox Hendrix then asks about the participates in the Rumble and Monsoon says that they will announce some names on Superstars and that the match will feature people from past, present, and future.

We then hear comments from Goldust about WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon

We then get a recap from the confrontation between Diesel and Undertaker

Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly vs Buddy Landel:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Holly getting the advantage with an armdrag takedown. They lock up again with Holly getting the advantage once more with an armdrag takedown. They lock up for the third time now with Landel getting the advantage as he knees Holly in the midsection and punches him in the face sending him into the corner where he proceeds to chop the chest of Holly. Landel then lays in multiple forearm shots before lighting up the midsection. Holly is able to turn things around and puts Landel in the corner. He then lights up the chest of Landel with multiple chops then multiple kicks to the midsection. Holly then looks to whip Landel who reverses and sends Holly into the corner. Landel follows him in only for Holly to get the boot up. The finish of the match sees Buddy Landel hit a corkscrew elbow drop for the win.

Winner: Buddy Landel via Corkscrew Elbow Drop

The Brother Love Show:

The guest this week is “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase. DiBiase announces that the man who attacked Savio is not Santa Clause but XANTA Clause. Ted DiBiase also announces that 1996 will be the year of the Million Dollar Corporation.

Razor Ramon vs Yokozuna(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

Razor Ramon was making his entrance for the match and looking for his pyro but instead got gold glitter which opened the door for Yokozuna to attack and beat down the champion. Yokozuna then whips Razor Ramon who still has his title and jacket on into the ropes. Razor then ducks the clothesline attempt and lays in multiple rights to the face of Yokozuna which staggers him and eventually he spills to the outside and to the floor. Razor then waits for Yokozuna to get back in the ring and they lock up leading to Razor getting the advantage as he locks in a sideheadlock. Yokozuna then grabs the back of Razor’s head shoots him off into the ropes and catches him with a bodyslam. Yokozuna then goes for an elbow drop but comes up empty. Razor then turns his attention to the left arm and shoulder of Yokozuna. However Yokozuna is able to break the working hold as he shoots Razor off into the ropes and Razor comes back with clothesline that staggers the behemoth. Razor goes for another clothesline attempt only Yokozuna to side step him and send Razor out of the ring and to the floor. Razor would then immediately get back in the ring hit multiple clotheslines trying to take him off his feet. Razor would the foolishly attempt a sunset flip on Yokozuna leading to a bonsai drop but unfortunately Yokozuna came up empty as Razor moved in the nick of time. The finish of the match sees Razor hit the Bulldog from the second rope only for the lights to flicker and The Undertaker appears with a casket to claim the soul of Yokozuna. Yokozuna then runs out of the ring and to the back giving Razor the count out victory.

Winner and STILL WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon via Count Out

We then see Dox Hendrix interview Razor Ramon about the letter from Goldust and Razor says that Goldust is interested in him and that the rest of it is not family friendly.

We then get a video retrospective of Shawn Michaels as it seems that Shawn will not be returning to the WWF.

My Grade: D+

This was a poor way to close out the year that was 1995. Looking back at the year you can honestly say that 95 was not the year for the WWF. Diesel’s reign was boring and brought no excitement to the show. I felt that Bret was very overrated but did enjoy his title defense against Davey Boy at In Your House. Most of the characters had very little character development and who thought it would be a good idea to make Mabel King of the Ring. The Intercontinental Championship picture had more of a spotlight on it than the WWF Championship and that was due to all the backstage and real life problems with Shawn Michaels. Lastly, where is the tag team division and what does the future hold for women’s wrestling in 1996 and beyond?

