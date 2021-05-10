WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW 12.4.95

The show opens with comments from both Psycho Sid and Marty Jannetty ahead of their match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

1 / 2

Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly vs The British Bulldog:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Smith has the power advantage as he takes Holly down to the mat. They go for another lock up but Holly ducks and goes behind with a hammer lock before quickly transitioning into a sideheadlock. Smith then shorts Holly off into the ropes and looks for a back bodydrop but Holly counters and doubles him over with a kick to the midsection. Holly then whips Smith into the ropes and catches him with a hip toss followed by a body slam. Holly then takes down Smith with two clotheslines before Smith rolls to the floor for a reprieve. The finish of the match sees The British Bulldog catch Bob Holly who was trying to leap over Smith leading to a running powerslam for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: The British Bulldog via Running Powerslam

We then see recaps of Mr. Bob Backlund locking in the crossface chicken wing on both WWF Champion Bret Hart and Jim Ross last week.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Jerry Lawler then asks Mr. Bob Backlund the hard questions and announces Bret Hart vs Bob Backlund for next week.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Fatu vs The Brooklyn Brawler:

Before the match can even get started and Fatu can get off his jacket Brawler attacks him from behind. He continues the attack with punches to the midsection then a couple of chops before backing him into a corner. He then proceeds to hit him with multiple shoulder blocks. Brawler then shoots Fatu off the ropes and catches him with a knee to the midsection. Brawler then stoops to underhanded tactics as e pokes him in the eyes. Fatu looks to fight back with a punch to the face but Brawler comes back with a punch of his own and looks to shoot him off into the ropes but Fatu turns it around and Brawler goes into the ropes. Fatu then looks for a hip toss but Brawler counters and looks for one of his own only for Fatu to counter into a back breaker across the knee. The finish of the match sees Fatu hit a running cutter then a top rope splash for the win.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: Fatu via Top Rope Splash

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then go backstage to Dox Hendrix who was talking about someone accepting Owen Hart’s open contract only to be cut off by Vince as we see Bob Backlund harassing the sound tech guy for cutting off his mic during his interview with Jerry earlier. Backlund then locks in the Crossface Chicken Wing on the sound tech guy. Dox Hendrix then finally announces that Diesel has signed the contract and will take on Owen Hart at In Your House.

1 / 2

Razor Ramon vs Dean Douglas(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Dean Douglas slaps the toothpick out of Razor’s mouth leading to Razor picking it up and throwing it in his face. Razor then looks to take off his chains, jacket and title but doesn’t get a chance as Dean Douglas attacks him from behind and begins to stomp on the back of the bad guy. Dean then takes the belt off of Razor and looks to hit him with it but the referee takes it from him. Dean then drives Razor face first into the top turnbuckle. He then lights Razor up with jabs to the face and looks for an irish whip but Razor reverses and sends Dean into the ropes. Razor then looks for a clothesline but Dean ducks and comes off the ropes only to be caught and hit with a fallaway slam. Razor then clotheslines Dean out of the ring and throws his jacket at him. He then follows him to the floor and tosses him back in the ring. Razor then looks for another clothesline but Dean ducks and comes off the ropes right into a hip toss into a working hold armbar from the bad guy. Dean then makes it back to his feet only for Razor to pull at the arm of Dean’s multiple times. He then sends Dean into the corner and looks to follow him in only for Dean to get the boots up in the nick of time. The finish of the match sees Razor hit the Razor’s edge to pick up the win and retain his title.

RAW Next Week:

Bret Hart vs Mr. Bob Backlund

Shawn Michaels Speaks

1 / 3

The Brother Love Show: This week’s guest is King Mabel who will be facing Undertaker in a Casket Match at In Your House.

We then see an announcement for the RAW Bowl happening New Year’s Day 1996

1 / 4

Marty Jannetty vs Psycho Sid:

The bell rings and we are underway. Marty Jannetty made a b line for the ring and jumps Sid from behind lighting him up with punches to the face. Jannetty then hits the ropes and takes down Sid with a crossbody and the proceeds to slam his his head into the canvas multiple times. Jannetty then punches Sid in the face before heading the ropes and ducking a clothesline attempt from Sid. Jannetty goes for another crossbody but gets caught this time around and slam straight down to the mat. Sid then begins to trash talk Jannetty instead of going for the cover. The finish of the match sees Marty Jannetty win via disqualification as The 1-2-3 Kid got involved and attack Jannetty. After the match Razor looks to make the save and takes out Sid. Razor then turns his attention to The Kid who runs away as Razor chases after him. Back in the ring Sid hits Jannetty with a powerbomb.

Winner: Marty Jannetty via Disqualification

1 / 2

We then see Todd Pettengill conducting an interview with Shawn Michaels’ doctor for an update. He says that Shawn’s test results were abnormal and doesn’t know when Shawn will return to the ring.

My Grade: D

This was a less than average show as we continue to build towards In Your House. None of the matches even the Intercontinental Championship match were good as they were sloppy and very lackluster. We close the show we a very somber video package on taking the wrestlers for granted and whether or not we will ever see Shawn in the ring again.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!