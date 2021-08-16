WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW February 5th, 1996

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry “The King” Lawler

1 / 5

Two Dudes with Attitudes vs Camp Cornette:

The bell rings and we are underway. Shawn and Davey Boy start off the match. Michaels and Diesel begin to mock the double bicep pose that Davey does before the match is officially underway. They finally lock up with Micheals locking in a sideheadlock but Davey shoots him off into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle which sends Shawn all the way to the floor. They lock up for a second time and Davey locks in the sideheadlock this time leading to Shawn shooting him off into the ropes. Shawn then looks for a hip toss but Davey puts a stop to it. Shawn then tries again but to no avail so he pokes Davey in the eye and flips over him and looks for something but Smith picks up in the gorilla press leading to a rake of the eyes by Shawn to Davey. Shawn then slips out the back and locks in a waistlock but Davey runs into the ropes and hangs on as Shawn rolls back. Shawn then hits a running clothesline sending both of them over the top ropes but Davey hits the floor as Shawn flips back into the ring. Yokozuna enters the ring now and hammers away at Shawn. Diesel has now entered the ring at this time as Yokozuna whips Shawn into Diesel who catches him and throws him onto Yokozuna and takes him down to the mat. The finish of the match sees Shawn Michaels hit Sweet Chin Music on Yokozuna sending him to the floor but Camp Cornette couldn’t get Yokozuna back up and into the ring to beat the count. The Two Dudes with Attitudes win via Countout. After the match Jim Cornette berates Yokozuna leading to him attacking Jim Cornette and leaving Camp Cornette.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winners: Two Dudes with Attitudes via Countout

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then get another vignette for a wrestler with the catchphrase “Have a Nice Day”

1 / 3

Hakushi vs The 1-2-3 Kid:

They lock up and Hakushi gets the advantage with a sideheadlock takedown. The Kid then transitions into a bead scissors leg lock and both men get back up and we have us a stalemate. They lock up for the second time with Hakushi getting the advantage again with a sideheadlock takedown. The kids locks in another head scissors leg lock and begins to torque on the hold. Hakushi however is able to stand on his head and bounce around a bit before flipping out of the hold. They now lock up for a third time with Hakushi once again locking in a sideheadlock but this time The Kid shoots him off into the ropes. Hakushi comes off the ropes and takes down The Kid with a shoulder tackle. He hits the ropes again and leaps over The Kid who drops down. Hakushi comes off the ropes for a third time with The Kid leapfrog over him. Hakushi then comes off the ropes and blocks a hip toss attempt from The Kid. The Kid then flips over Hakushi and ducks a clothesline attempt leading to a superkick to the chin. The Kid rolls out to the floor leading to a dive attempt from Hakushi who puts on the brakes as The Kid moves out of the way. The finish of the match sees The Kid hit a top rope double underhook suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The 1-2-3 Kid via Double Underhook Suplex

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we hear comments from Jim Cornette and his attorney Clarence Mason about reinstating Vader.

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then hear comments from WWF President Gorilla Monsoon who says that he will return to his duties after WrestleMania.

The 1996 Slammy Awards will take place WrestleMania weekend.

1 / 3

The Undertaker vs Bret Hart(WWF Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. The Undertaker begins to stalk towards Hart who backs up into a corner. Undertaker then looks to lunge at Hart who moves out of the way in the nick of time. Hart then paces back and forth plotting his next move as Undertaker comes at him but Hart moves out of the way again and puts Undetaker in the corner. Bret then begins to lay in the right to The Deadman but quickly eats a headbutt from The Undertaker. Undertaker then comes back with a huge right hand to the face of Hart. Hart then stumbles back into a corner as The Deadman stalks towards him. Leading to a back thrust kick to the midsection. Bret then follows it up with multiple rights then a headbutt. Undertaker quickly bounces back with a kick to the midsection before driving him head first into the turnbuckle. The Undertaker then chokes him out with his boot in the corner before laying him across the middle rope and chokes him out again. Undertaker then follows theirs up with a huge right to the face of the champion. Undertaker then drives Hart into the turnbuckle again and grabs him by the throat in the corner and begins choking him. The finish of the match sees a brawl ensue between all three men as Big Daddy Cool Diesel came out from the commentary booth and attack both The Undertaker and Bret Hart. Hart would brawl with Diesel to the back and the match would be declared a draw.

Winner: The match was declared a DRAW

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then go back to Billionaire Ted’s Press Conference to close the show.

My Grade: B

This a pretty solid show for a go home show that was two weeks in advance. RAW was not airing the following week due to the Westminster Dog show. We saw three good matches this week and finally the implosion of Camp Cornette or technically the expulsion of Yokozuna. We also learned that the first ever triple threat match in Wrestling history between Diesel, Hart and Undertaker could be happening soon and saw The Kid gain momentum heading into In Your House. The only problem I had with the show STILL is the Billionaire Ted stuff.

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!