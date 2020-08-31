WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW May 22nd, 1995

The show opens with a recap of Sid attacking Shawn Michaels and the hype of Shawn's return and his match against King Kong Bundy.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Razor Ramon(w/ Savio Vega) vs Mike Bell:

Before the match began Vince would announce that Razor Ramon had qualified for the King of the Ring Tournament on Superstars. We also got a recap of Savio Vega making the save for Razor at In Your House. Vince also announced that at a house show in Montreal Razor became the first ever three time Intercontinental Champion. Jerry would then announce that Jeff Jarrett regain the title the night before RAW. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up ans Bell pushes him into the corner and Bell shoves him. Azor would then gain control of the wrist and twist the arm around before Bell would grab Razor's hair and slam him to the mat breaking the hold. They lock up again with Razor going right after the arm and hitting him with short arm shoulder tackles. He then goes behind with the arm but Bell counters and does the same. Razor then reverses but gets caught with a back elbow leading to a slap from Razor. Mike Bell is able to push Razor into the corner and hit him with multiple shoulder tackles and punches. Razor is able to turn things around and put Bell in the corner and light him up with chops. He then sends him for a ride with a big hip toss. The finish of the match sees Razor Ramon set Bell up on the top rope and hit a back bodydrop. Razor then picks him up looking for the Razor's Edge but instead just drops him and steps on him for the one, two, three.

Winner: Razor Ramon via pinfall

After the match Bret Hart comes to the ringside area and confronts Jerry Lawler. Bret says that he wants one more match with Lawler and he doesn't care what kind of match it is. Bret then gets in the face of Lawler and begins to ruff him up leading to referees to come out and break it up.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs John Crystal:

Helmsley didn't even get an entrance for his debut match. The bell rings and here we go. Crystal looks for a lock up but Helmsley goes behind. Crystal is able to reverse and gain control of the wrist. Helmsley then rolls through and hits a snapmare leading to a stomp. Crystal looks for another lock up but Helmsley takes control of the arm as he goes behind. Crystal then reverses and block multiple hip toss attempts. Helmsley eventually breaks the hold by going into the ropes. Helmsley is then able to push Crystal into the corner and slap him multiple times as he trash talks him. He then hits him with a series of European uppercuts leading to a sidekick as Crystal came off the ropes. He then begins to grind his forearm into the face of Crystal multiple times. The finish of the match sees Helmsley stalk Crystal leading to a right hand and a cutter for the win

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Cutter

After the match we hear from Mr. Bob Backlund on the Campaign trail.

We then see Ted DiBiase motivate Bundy brfore his match with Shawn Michaels.

We then go to Orlando Florida as the winning family from the In Your House Sweepstakes pulls up to the house and are handed the keys.

Allied Powers vs Bill Payne and Tony DeVito:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Smith just shoves DeVito off. They lock up again and DeVitot knees him in the gut which doubles him over. He then locks in a sideheadlock and Davey shoots him off the ropes and meets him with shoulder tackle. The finish of the match sees Davey Boy Smith hit a running powerslam for the win

Winners: The Allied Powers via Running Powerslam

After the match we get a recap of last week's main event

RAW Next Week:

The Undertaker vs Jeff Jarrett(King of the Ring Qualifier Match)

Kama vs Barry Horowitz:

This was a short squash match that sees Kama lock in a single leg boston crab for the submission victory.

Winner: Kama via Single Leg Boston Crab

After the match we hear from Todd Pettengill who announces the second annual WWF Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. It will take place the night before the King of the Ring PPV Saturday June 24th, 1995. The first inductee is Antonino Rocca.

King Kong Bundy vs Shawn Michaels(King of the Ring Qualifier Match):

King Kong Bundy tries to get the jump on Shawn during his entrance but Michaels ducks out of the way and begins laying in the rights. He then comes off the ropes and hits him with a knee which sends him out of the ring and to the floor. The bell rings and here we go. Shawn climbs to the top rope and dives onto Bundy on the floor and lays in some punches. Michaels the slides back into the ring and waits for Bundy to get back in the ring. Shawn then offers a handshake but rubs it in his face. Bundy then knees him in the midsection amd shoots Michaels into the ropes. Shawn is able to come off the ropes and slide through Bundy's legs and light him up with some punches to the face. The finish of the match sees Michaels go to the top rope and hit a diving clothesline but Bundy is still stading. Michaels then hits Sweet Chin Music for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Shawn Michaels via Sweet Chin Music

After the match we see Diesel and Bam Bam Bigelow make their way to the ring. Diesel offers him a handshake and they do their signature high five and make up.

We then hear from The Undertaker about his match against Jeff Jarrett next week to close the show.

My Grade: B

This was a pretty solid show this week as we got to see the return of Shawn Michaels and the debut of Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Michaels and Diesel reunited and Shawn also qualified for the King of the Ring.

