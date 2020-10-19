WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW July 10th, 1995

The show opens a video package of the feud between Sid and Diesel showing how many times Sid ran away from a fight. Sid then calls out Diesel saying he isn't afraid of a Lumberjack Match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

The Roadie vs Jerry Flynn:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and The Roadie gets the advantage with a sideheadlock on Flynn before grabbing the wrist and going behind for a hammer lock back intona sideheadlock. The Roadie then grabs the wriwt again and attempts to irish whip Flynn but Flynn counters and sends The Roadie into the ropes. The Roadie comes off the ropes and takes down Flynn with a shoulder block and hits the ropes again and leaps over Flynn then Flynn leapfrogs over The Roadie and takes him down with a hip toss. Flynn then does an armdrag takedown into a working hold on the arm and shoulder area of The Roadie. The Roadie makes it back to his feet and hits the face of Flynn allowing him to grab his wrist but Flynn counters and takes down The Roadie with a kick to the face. The Roadie makes his way back to his feet but ends up in a corner and Flynn lays into him with multiple kicks to the midsection. The finish of the match sees Jerry Flynn come off the ropes and atrempts a leapfrog but gets caught and powerbombed by The Roadie for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Roadie via Powerbomb

After the match we see Jeff Jarrett who visited Buddy Lee Attractions. Jeff is with Buddy Lee's cousin RB and they try to look for Buddy Lee and gets kicked out.

We then see another video of Jeff Jarrett visiting Rip Taylor in Las Vegas

We then see another presentation of Jeff Jarrett's music video for his song "With My Baby Tonight"

We then go backstage to The Allied Powers who have a message for the Corporation.

Savio Vega vs Mike Khoury:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Khoury gets the advantage with a wrist lock and begins to hammer aaay at the ahoulder area. Savio comes back is able to grab the wrist of Khoury and lock in a sideheadlock before being shot off into the ropes. Savio leaps over Khoury and comes off the ropes with Khoury looking for a hip toss but Savio counters into a hip toss of his own. Khoury then charges at Savio only to get caught into a powrslam. Savio then slams him again and gets a two count. The finsh of the match sees Savio get the crucifix pin on Khoury after hitting him with a back elbow and a kick to the face.

Winner: Savio Vega via Pinfall

After the match we see the WWF Superstars visit the Special Olympics.

We then get a commercial for the upcoming In Your House 2 PPV.

We then head to the ring as Vince McMahon interviews Sid and Ted DiBiase. DiBiase brings out the Lumberjacks who will be on the side of Sid.

We then see highlights of Barry Horowitz's first win against Skip on The Action Zone.

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Matt Hardy:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Helmsley takes down Matt with a armdrag takedown. They lock up again with Helmsley getting the advantage locking in a sideheadlock on Hardy into a hammer lock then a snapmare and a knee to the back. They lock up for a third with Helmsley getting the advantage again with a sideheadlock. Hardy then looks to shoot Helmsley off into the ropes but he spins out and irish whips Hardy into the ropes and looks for a hip toss but Hardy counters into a sideheadlock but Helmsley attempts to shoot him off but Matt hangs onto the hold. Helmsley is able to push Hardy back into a corner and we get a clean break before Helmsley punches Matt in the face. Helmsley lays in forearms to the face of Hardy before chopping his chest and punching him in the face. Helmsley hits a suplex and throws Matt into the corner. Helmsley then slaps around Matt a bit before sending him into another corner. Hardy then stuns Helmsley and lokks for the top rope moonsault but comes up empty. Helmsley then hits the pedigree for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via The Pedigree

In Your House 2 Report:

Todd Pettengill announces that WWF Champion Diesel will announce his Lumberjacks next week.

Match Card:

Diesel vs Sid(Lumberjack Match)

Shawn Michaels vs Jeff Jarrett(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

Allied Powers vs Owen Hart/Yokozuna(WWF Tag Team Championship)

Razor Ramon/Savio Vega vs M.O.M.

Bam Bam Bigelow vs Henry O. Godwinn

RAW Next:

Shawn Michaels vs I.R.S.

Owen Hart and Yokozuna in Action

Special Interview with WWF Champion Diesel

Jean Pierre LaFitte in Action

Allied Powers vs Tatanka and Henry O. Godwinn:

Before the bell could even ring Tatanka and Henry O. Godwinn jumped the Allied Powers from behind. The British Bulldog is able to turn the tide and clotheslines Godwinn out of the ring. Lex Luger also clotheslines Tatanka. Lex hits the ropes but Godwinn who is on the outside distracts him allowing for Tatanka to hit a DDT. Tatanka then stomps Lex Luger in the midsection multiple times as Lex rolls into the corner. Tatanka then chops the chest of Lex but Luger begins to mount a comeback. Luger kicks Tatanka in the midsection then punches him in the face as he fights his way out of the corner. Tatanka then puts a stop to the comeback by raking the eyes of Luger and punches back into the corner. Tatanka then irish whips Luger into the opposite corner. Godwinn then gets the boot up and Tatanka shoves Luger face first into the boot. Tatanka then tags in Henry Godwinn and holds back Luger as Godwinn enters the ring and puches him in the midsection and sends him into the corner. The finish of the match sees The British Bulldog catch Tatanka on the top rope and hit the running powerslam for the pinfall victory. Winners:The Allied Powers via Running Powerslam

After the match to close the show we see Jerry Lawler visit his dentist Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

My Take: C-

The show was more focused on Jeff Jarrett than anyone else really as he got three segments and it woulf be four if you count him being in the corner of The Roadie for his match. This was sub-par show and felt that they could've done better than what we got. We are now two weeks away from In Your House 2 and I would like to see more build to the card.