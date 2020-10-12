WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW July 3rd, 1995

The show opens with a recap of the Intercontinental Championship main event match between Jeff Jarrett and Savio Vega.



We then see both Bam Bam Bigelow and Sid hype their match for later in the show.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

1-2-3 Kid vs Mike Bell:

The bell rings and here we go. The 1-2-3 Kid coners Mike Bell and toys with him like he is about to kick him. They lock up and Mike Bell gains the advantage but The Kid is able to break free and toss Bell into the corner. They lock up again and Bell gains control and puts on the Full Nelson but the Kid is able to slip out and hit a snapmare on Bell. They lock up for the third time and the Kid gains the advantage with a sideheadlock on Bell. The finish of the match sees The 1-2-3 Kid catches Mike Bell off the ropes with a dropkick and rolls him up for the victory.

Winner: The 1-2-3 Kid via pinfall

In Your House Report:

Todd Pettengill announces three title matches for the card

Diesel vs Sid in a Lumberjack Match(WWF Championship)

10 of the 30 Lumberjacks have been handpicked by Sid and Diesel:

I.R.S.(Sid)

Kama(Sid)

Eli and Jacob Blu(Sid)

King Mabel(Sid)

Adam Bomb(Diesel)

Razor Ramon(Diesel)

Savio Vega(Diesel)

Smoking Gunns(Diesel)

We then see what happened after RAW went off the air last week. Jeff Jarrett demanded a title match with Shawn Michaels. Jarrett and The Roadie tired to get the jump on Micheals but to no avail.

Jeff Jarrett vs Shawn Michaels(Intercontinental Championship)

The 1-2-3 Kid vs The Roadie

Allied Powers vs Owen Hart and Yokozuna(WWF Tag Team Championship)

We then see the Jeff Jarrett's music video for the song "With My Baby Tonight"

Brooklyn Brawler vs Bob Holly:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up with the Brooklyn Brawler trapping the arm. Holly is able to get out of the hold and lock in a hammer lock on the Brawler. The Brawler then hits a vack elbow and a punch to the midsection leading to the Brawler leaping over Holly and hitting him with a shoulder block. Holly revcovers and hits the ropes as he leaps over Brawler and taks him down with an arm. Holly then wrings the arm before taking him down with a hip toss. The finish of the match sees Bob Holly hit and dropkick and goes to the top and hit a crossbody for the win.

Winner: Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly via Diving Crossbody



RAW Next Week:

Allied Powers vs Tatanka and King Kong Bundy



We then see a recap of Adam Bomb vs Henry O. Godwinn on Superstars.

Barry Horowitz vs Henry O. Godwinn:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Godwinn grabs the hair of Horowitz as he shoves him away. They lock up again and Godwinn gets the power advantage and pushes Horowitz into the corner. We don't get a clean break as Godwinn clubs the back of Horowitz multiple times. Godwinn then irish whips Horowitz into the ropes and Horowitz leaps over Godwinn and takes him down with an armdrag. Horowitz then grabs the wrist and wrenches on the arm but Godwinn fights back with hits to the face and midsection. Godwinn then places his boot on the throat of Horowitz and proceeds to choke him on the ropes. The finish of the match sees Horowitz try to mount a comeback but he misses the dropkick and Godwinn hits the Slop Drop for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Henry O. Godwinn via The Slop Drop

Sycho Sid vs Bam Bam Bigelow:

Herny Godwinn hangs around the ringside area after his match as Sid and DiBiase make their way to the ring. DiBiase motions at Godwinn and it looks like they are together. Bam Bam Bigelow makes his way to the ring but is blocked by Godwinn and a brawl ensues in the aisle way. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Bam Bam gets the power advantage and pushes Sid into the corner. We get a clean break and they lock up again. Sid is able to get the power advantage this time and throws Bam Bam into the corner. We don't get a clean break as Sid hits Bam Bam in the face over the referee's shoulder. Bam Bam then lock in a waistlock as Sid has him in a sideheadlock. Sid then shoots Bam Bam into the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Bam Bam then hits the ropes and hits Sid with a shoulder block but doesn't take him down so Bam Bam hits the ropes again ducks the clothesline and comes off the ropes with a shoulder tackle sending Sid to the apron. The finish of the match sees Sid looking for a powerbomb but Bam Bam counters Sid into a back bodydrop. Bam Bam then hits a falling headbutt then goes to the tol but DiBiase gets on the apron to distract the referee. This allows Godwinn to run down and push Bam Bam who lands face first on the mat and Sid picks up the pinfall victory.

Winner: Sid via Pinfall



After the match Sid hits a powerbomb on Bam Bam Bigelow.



We then get a video package of the WWF Superstars at the Special Olympics.

Jeff Hardy vs Waylon Mercy:

The bell rings and here we go. Mercy is all over Hardy as he brings him to the the corner and hammers away on him then hits him with a kneelift. Meercy then hits another kneelift before hitting the snapmare out of the corner into a kick to the midsection. Mery with multiple kicks to the midsection of Hardy beforw irish whipping Hardy into the ropes and catching him with a clothesline turing him inside out. Mercy then hits a belly to belly suplex and then slams Hardy face first on the mat multiple times. Waylon then drops Jardy face first on the top rope multiple times then runs his face on the mat. During the match Vince announces that Henry Godwinn will be taking King Kong Bundy's place in the tag team match next week. Waylon Mercy hits the sidewalk slam on Hardy for a nearfall as he gets up before the 3 count. Waylon then scoop slams Hardy and hits a legdrop and goes for a cover but gets up to break the count. Waylon then hits a brainbuster then locks in a sleeperhold for the submission victory.

Winner: Waylon Mercy via Sleeperhold



After the match we see Jerry Lawler at his dentist office

RAW Next Week:

Savio Vega in Action

The Roadie in Action

Allied Powers vs Tatanka and Henry O. Godwinn



We then see highlights of Bam Bam vs Sid from earlier in the show.

My Grade: B

This was a solid show as we learned some of the Lumberjacks for the Lumberjack Match between Diesel and Sid at In Your House. We also learned that the tag and Intercontinental Championships will be on the line at the PPV as well. We also got to see the debut of Waylon Mercy. This was a solid show from the WWF as we are on the road to In Your House 2.