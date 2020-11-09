WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW July 31st, 1995

The show opens up with a look at the tag team championship main event match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

King Mabel vs Nick Barbary:

The bell rings and here we go. Mabel uses his power advantage to singke handedly shove Barbary into the corner then lays in the kicks to the midsection. Mabel then drives him face first into the top turnbuckle twice before hammer throwing him into the opposite corner and nearly decapitating him with a clothesline. Mabel then slams him down to the mat twice and looks to punch him but Barbary blocks the attempt and looks to fight back with punches to the King. Barbary foolishly attempts an irish whip but Mabel counters and flips him single handedly across the ring. The finish of the match sees Mabel crush Barbary in the corner with a splash then a belly to belly suplex for the pinfall victory. After the match King Mabel declares that not only will he be the King he will also be the WWF Champion.

Winner: King Mabel via Belly to Belly Suplex

After the match we get another vignette package from Fatu who is looking to make a difference in his community and in the WWF. Fatu will be in action next week.

We then go backstage as Jerry Lawler interviews Shawn Michaels. Jerry announces that Shawn will be facing Sid for the WWF Intercontinental Championship. Jerry also seems to be scooting around the fact that he wants to challenge Shawn to a match.

Goldust is on his way to the WWF

Bam Bam Bigelow vs Bob Cook:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Cook rakes the eyes of Bam Bam and continues the attack with kicks and punches with Bam Bam up against the ropes. Bam Bam is able to fight off Cook and urish whip him into the ropes but Cook puts on tbe brakes and slides to the floor. Bam Bam then grabs him by the hair and pulls him back into the ring the hard way. Bam Bam then toses Cook halfway across the ring twice. Bam Bam looks to continue the onslaught but the referee backs him up which allows for Cook to get a cheap shot on him. The finish of the match sees slam Cook to the mat then climbs to the top for a diving headbutt for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Bam Bam Bigelow via Diving Headbutt

The Report Card:

Dean Douglas looks at Bam Bam Bigelow and gives us the definition of the word beast. He then says Bam Bam looks like a Sea Walrus and gives him a failing grade on looks alone.

Vince McMahon then interviews The Tag Team Champions of Yokozuna and Owen Hart ahead of their tag tem title main event match.

Skip vs Major Yates:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock uo and Skip knees Yates in the midsection then hammers away on him. Skip then stomps on Yates multiple times before turnin his back to do some jumping jacks. Yates takes advantage of Skip turning his back to roll him up for a nearfall. Skip then kicks Yates in the midsection and irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and yells at the camera that he's out to get Barry Horowitz. Yates puts on the brakes and leaps over Skip as he goes into the turnbuckle. Yates then irish whips Skip into the opposite turnbuckle and follows up with a monkey flip then an armdrag takedown. The finish of the match sees Skip hit a superplex for the pinfall victory. During the match we learn that Jerry Lawler will take on Shawn Michaels on WFF Superstars.

Winner: Skip via Superplex

After the match we go to Todd Pettengill with the SummerSlam Insider.

SummerSlam Insider:

Match Card:

Todd Pettengill announces that Diesel will defend his WWF Championship against King Mabel at SummerSlam. We then here comments from Diesel.

Bret Hart vs Isaac Yankem D.D.S. We then hear comments from Jerry Lawler and the mad dentist.

Shawn Michaels vs Sid(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

RAW Next Week:

Diesel vs Sir Mo

Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs Razor Ramon and Savio Vega(WWF Tag Team Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Savio Vega and Owen Hart start the match. Owen begins jawjacking with Savio and pokes him over and over in the chest. Savio then shoves the finger out of his face and Owne answers with a big time slap to the face. Savio coms back with rights to the face of Hart sending him back into the turnbuckle. Svio then chops him in the chest and irish whips him into the opposite corner and looks to follow him in but see Hart with the boots up and puts on the brakes. Savio then continues to rain down punches on Owen in the corner then whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and hits a back bodydrop. Vega then looks to whip Hart into the ropes but Owen reverses it and sends Savio into the ropes and looks for scoopslam but Vega goes behind and pushes Hart into the ropes and looks to roll him up but Hart holds onto the ropes. Vega then takes down Owen with a hip toss then locks in a wristlock but Owen counters into his own and chops Vega in the chest. Savio then counters and drags Owen to his corner and tags in The Bad Guy Razor Ramon. The finish of the match sees the match end a cliffhanger as they ran out of TV time. Vince McMahon announced during the match if they were to run out of time then the match would restart next week.

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via TV time ran out. Match will restart next week

My Take: A

This was a really great show as they build towards SummerSlam. I'm not too happy about the main event for the ppv but the card is shaping up real nicely. I also like the fact that RAW has some good secondary feuds. Bam Bam had a good showing but seems to be stuck in limbo right now with no real direction. The main event tag team title match was really good match