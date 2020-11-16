WNW Retro Review First Watch: RAW August 7th, 1995

The show opens with a recap of the tag team title match from last week that will be restarted as they ran out of TV time. We then hear comments from Sir Mo and Diesel ahead of their main event match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Razor Ramon and Savio Vega vs Owen Hart and Yokozuna(WWF Tag Team Championship):

This match had to be restarted from last week after they ran out of TV time last week. The bell rings and here we go. Razor Ramon and Yokozuna start off the match. They lock up and Yokozuna uses his power advantage to push Razor into the corner and we don't get a clean break as Yokozuna hits Razor in the chest with a headbutt. Yokozuna then follows up with a punch to the haed then whips him into the ropes but Razor ducks the clothesline and comes off the ropes with a clothesline but can't get the big man down. Razor tries again and still no luck so he goes for a third time but Yokozuna catches him and slams him down to the mat. Yokozuna then goes for an elbow drop but Razor moves out of the way amd grabs the arm and drags him to his corner and tags in Savio Vega. Savio comes in and kicks the ribs of Yokozuna followedbup with a chop to the chest and twist the arm. Vega then lets go of the arm as Yokozuna was too close to his corner and tags out to Owen Hart. The finish of the match sees the match erupt into chaos as Owen tried to get his team disqualified but in the end Yokozuna hits the legdrop and picks up the win.

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via Legdrop

During this match Vince McMahon announces that Gorilla Monsoon was named the interim WWF President and change the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam to Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon in a ladder match.

The Report Card with Dean Douglas:

The word of the week is teamwork as Dean Douglas critics the tag team title match. Douglas grades Savio and Razor TT which stands for Terrible Twosome.

We then make another trip to the dentist office as Jerry Lawler vists Dr. Issac Yankem D.D.S.

Fatu vs Tony DeVito:

The bell rings and here we go. DeVito runs at Fatu looking to get the jump but Fatu moves out of the way and lays in the right to the head and face of DeVito. Fatu whips DeVito into the turnbuckle and follows up with a back bodydrop. Fatu them drives DeVito's head into the top turnbuckle multiple times and finally takes him down with a shot to the face. DeVito is able to turn his fortune around for a bit as he rakes the eyes of Fatu and drives him head first into the turnbuckle losing his beanie in the process. Fatu then drops DeVito with a superkick and looks to stomp in no man's land but the referee blocks him from doing so. The finish of the match sees Fatu climb to top rope and hits a splash for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Fatu via Top Rope Splash

SummerSlam Insider with Todd Pettengill:

Match Card:

Diesel vs King Mabel(WWF Championship): we hear comments from King Mabel and Sir Mo

Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon(WWF Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match)

We then see Todd Pettengill interview Gorilla Monsoon who announces Alundra Blayze vs Bertha Faye for the WWF Women's Championship

Bret Hart vs Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

Undertaker vs Kama: we hear comments from Undertaker and Paul Bearer

Goldust is on the way to the WWF

Kama vs Troy Haste:

The bell rings and here we go. Kama hits Haste with a kneelift to the midsection then sweeps the legs. Kama throws Haste to the floor and follows him as Sid is on the line with Vince and Jerry. Kama gets in the face of the two Undertaker fans at ringside. On the phone Sid is mad at Gorilla Monsoon for changing his match and says that this is why Monsoon shouldn't be president. Both guys roll back in the ring and Kama kicks Haste in the shoulder and follows up with a punch to the midsection in the corner. Kama then chokes out Haste in the corner as Sid says that Michaels probably had something to do with the match being changed and he will meet him in the ring down the line. The finish of the match sees Kama lock in a cross armbreaker for the submission victory.

Winner: Kama via Cross Armbreaker

RAW Next Week:

Shawn Michaels vs Jerry "The King" Lawler

Sir Mo vs Diesel:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Diesel has the power advantage as he pushes Mo back into a corner. The referee then looks for a clean break but Mo punches Diesel in the face over the referee's back. Mo continues the attack laying on the rights to the fsce before beginning to kick the midsection of Diesel repeatedly. Mo then hits him with a headbutt then a kick to the midsection again and continues to lay it on thick as Diesel is taken down to a knee in the corner. Diesel is able to turn his luck around and he takes Mo and throws him into the corner and nails him with three back elbows then a series of kneelifts to the midsection before irish whipping him to the opposite turnbuckle and and follows him in with a running clothesline for a two count. The finish of the match sees Diesel hit a jacknife Powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match a brawl breaks out between Diesel, Shawn Michaels, King Mabel, and Sir Mo.

Winner: Diesel via Jacknife Powerbomb

My Take: B

This was a really good show this week. All the matches this week had storyline and continuation. The show started off hot with a rematch for the world tag team title match from last week when they ran out of TV time. I can believe I'm saying this but I enjoyed the main event from this week. Mo seems to be coming into his own and is outshing Mabel. He really held his own against Diesel.