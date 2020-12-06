WNW Retro Review First Watch: SummerSlam 1995

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

1 Gallery 1 Images

Dean Douglas kicks off tonight as he will be grading tonight's matches. The first word of the night is Dean.

1 / 7

1-2-3 Kid vs Hakushi:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and The Kid gets the advantage locking in a sideheadlock but transitions into a hammer lock. Hakushi however spins out and into a hammer lock of his own but decides to transition into a sideheadlock. The Kid then spins out and hooks on a top wristlock but Hakushi pulls him down to the mat using his hair. The Kid however gets right back up into the wristlock. The Kid then uses the ropes to flip out of the hold and take down Hakushi with an armdtag takedown. They lock up for the second time as Hakushi gets the advantage with a sideheadlock on The Kid. The Kid then shoots him off but Hakushi comes off the ropes with a shoulder block taking him down. Hakushi follows up and hits the ropes again and leaps over The Kid. The Kid then leapfrogs over Hakand takes him down with a hip toss. The Kid goes for a pin attempt but Hakushi kicks him off and both guys get back to their feet and we have us a stalemate and a great match to kickoff the show. They both lock up for the third time now and The Kid gets the advantage and locks in a sideheadlock but Hakushi shoots him off the ropes. The Kid then takes him down with a shoulder block and hits the ropes again leaping over Hakushi. Hakushi then leapfrogs off The Kid who rolls under him. Both guys go for their signature kicks and come up empty and we are at another stalemate. The finish of the match sees The Kid go for a spinning heel kick but gets caught midair and slammed down to the mat for the pinfall victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: Hakushi via Chokeslam

This was a great match to open the card. Going into this match we haven't really seen much from The 1-2-3 Kid as he was out with a neck injury and made his return at In Your House or King of the Ring. Hakushi hasn't been a favorite of mine but aftet this match he really opened up my eyes to him. Both guys pulled out some high risk maneuvers and most of them paid off. I absolutely loved Hakushi flip over the top rope to The Kid on the floor.

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match Dox Hendrix interviews King Mabel looking to get the final part of the Royal Plan but Mabel tells him that he will have to wait until the match to find out.

1 / 2

Hunter Hearst Helmsley vs Bob Holly:

The bell rings and here we go. Hunter Hearst Helmsley doesn't seem to have any intention to lock up with Bob Holly so Holly takes matters into his own hand and slams Helmsley into the mat. Holly then follows it ul with an armdrag takedown sending Helmsley into the corner. Helmsley looks to punch Holly in the face but thinks twice about it. Holly looks to get at Helmsley who hides between the the ropes as the referee triesto prevent Holly from attacking. This allows for Hunter to reach over the referee and puch Holly in thr face. Helmsley then hits Holly with an uppercut sending him into the corner and follows it up with a knife edge chop to the chest. Helmsley then looks for an irish whip but Holly puts a stop to and looks for a reversal but opts to hit him with a back elbow at the halfway point. Holly then follows this up with a right hand to the face and a kick to the midsection. Holly then whips Helmsley into the opposite turnbuckle and looks to follow him in but Helmsley catches him and drops him face first on the top rope. The finish of the match sees Hunter Hearst Helmsley come out for the corner and catch Holly with the pedigree for the win.

Winner: Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Pedigree

This match went on far too long for my liking and felt lile it didn't belong on the SummerSlam card. This match would've been better suited for an episode of RAW.

1 / 2

The Blu Brothers vs Smoking Gunns:

The bell rings and here we go. Billy and Jacob start off the match. They lock up and Jacob pushes Billy to the mat. They lock up again and Jacob pushes Billy to the mat again. Billy makes it back to his feet and runs at Jacob only to get kicked in the midsection. Jacob follows the kick up with a punch to the face and clubbing blow to the back. Jacob then pushes Billy into a corner only to hammer throw him into the opposite turnbuckle and have have him bounce back and eat a nack elbow. Jacob then tags out to his twin brother Eli. Eli then scoop slams Billy to the mat before hitting him with two elbow drops and tags back out to his brother Jacob. Jacob then whips him into the ropes and looks for a hip toss but Billy counters and rolls him up for a nearfall. Billy then comes off the ropes and leaps over Jacob and hits the ropes again and takes down Jacob with a legdrop across thr back of the neck. Billy then drags Jacob to his corner and tags out to Bart who climbs to the top rope before dropping down on the arm of Jacob. The finish of the match sees Bart tag in Billy who climbs to the top as Bart picks up one of the Blu twins leading to hits a Billy hitting a top rope legdrop for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Smoking Gunns via Top Rope Legdrop

This was an ok match between the two teams and thisatch also felt like it could've been on RAW instead of the PPVs.

1 / 2

Skip vs Barry Horowitz:

Barry Horowitz makes a b line for the ring and jumps Skip as the bell rings. Horowitz lays into him with punches to the face. Horowitz then whips him into the ropes and catches him with a HUGE back bodydrop. Horowitz follows that up with a knee drop to the chest of Skip. Horowitz then hits a jawbreaker and follows it up with a running kneelift off the ropes. Skip is now laying on thr middle rope and Horowitz hits tne ropes and slides out to tbe floor and punches Skip in the face. Horowitz slides back in the ring and irish whips Skip into the ropes and looks to hit him with a clothesline but Skip slides between the legs of Horowitz to avoid the attempt. Skip then looks to kick Horowitz in the midsection but Horowitz grabs the leg and hits a dragonscrew followed by clotheslining Skip out of the ring. The finish of the match sees Hakushi come down to the ring and distract Skip by springboarding into the ring over him and rolling to the floor allowing Horowitz to roll up Skip for the win.

Winner: Barry Horowitz via Roll-up

This match went way too long for my liking considering this is a feud that has been going on over on superstars and not RAW. Horowitz has now picked up his third consecutive win over Skip in a great match but would've been better if they had shave off some time.

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we go to Dean Douglas who critiques the match we just saw between Skip and Barry Horowitz. Before he critiques the match he gives us another word definition and the word this time is vivify. Douglas gives the referee a grade of F and Skip a grade of S for slacker

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then go backstage as Todd Pettengill interviews the Intercontinental Champion Shawn Michaels ahead of his ladder match against Razor Ramon.

1 / 4

Bertha Faye vs Alundra Blayze(WWF Women's Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Faye lools to come at Blayze who ducks and kicks her in the face followed up with a chop to the chest then an enziguri. Alundra then is able to sweep the legs out from under Faye but she gets right back up. Faye then is able to kick Blayze in the midsection followed up by irish whipping Blayze into the turnbuckle and looks for a splash but comes up emty as Blayze moves out of the way. Alundda then kicks her multiple times before chopping her in the chest. Alundra then irish whips her into the ropes and eats a shoulder block for her troubles. Faye then hits the ropes and knocks down Alundra with two more shoulder blocks.

Faye then slams her back to the mat and follows it up with an irish whip to the ropes and slams her again to the mat. The finish of the match sees Bertha Faye powerbomb Alundra Blayze for the pinfall victory and become the new WWF Women's Champion.

WINNER AND NEW WWF WOMEN'S CHAMPION BERTHA FAYE

This match was a lot better than Bertha's debut match from a couple of months ago but I still see no interest in Bertha Faye. I have no idea who this women is and why she and Harvey are together. I'm also shocked that Alundra dropped the title here.

1 Gallery 1 Images

We then go to The Undertaker as we hear comments from him ahead of his Casket Match against Kama.

1 / 5

Kama vs The Undertaker(Casket Match):

The bell rings and here we go. The Undertaker is all ovet Kama as he kicks him multiple times in the midsection pushing him back into a corner. The Undertaker then drills him with multiple right hands to the face and ducks a punch from Kama. Undertaker yhem punvhes him in the gut then whips him into the opposite turnbuckle. The Undertaker then picks up Kama with both hand and keeps him in the air before dropping him down to the mat. The Undertaker then turn his attention to the offiwhich allows for Kama to get back up and kick him in the back. Kama then looks to irish whip the Undertaker but Undertaker reverses it and sends Kama over the top rope and on top of the casket. Kama is so terrified of the casket that he immediately gets back into the ring. The Undertaker then waits for Kama to turn around and hits him with a clothesline. Kama then stumbles into a corner and Undertaker stalks him but Kama kicks him in the midsection and throws him in the corner and begins laying into him with shots to the face. Kama looks for an irish whip to the opposite turnbuckle but Undertaker reverses it. Undertaker then follows it up with a running splash then hits old school on Kama. Undertaker then signals for the casket to be open and throws Kama into the cakset but Kama who is petrified quickly scurried out of it and onto the apron. Undertaker then knocks him off the apron and back into the casket but Kama climbs right back out and onto the apron. Kama then hits the Undertaker with a hotshot across the top rope and quickly climbs out of the casket again. Kama then climbs to to the top and takes the Undertaker down with a diving clothesline. Undertaker then sits back up and blocks a punch from Kama but eats a kick to the midsection sending him into the corner. Kama follows it up with a punch to the face and looks to irish whip Undertaker into the opposite turnbuckle but Undertaker reverses it. Undertaker then looks to follow up with a running splash but Kama catches him and drives him down to the mat in the middle of the ring. The finish of the match sees both guys fall into the casket and the lid slams shut but in the end The Undertaker was able to hit the Tombstone Piledriver and roll Kama into the casket and slam the lid shut for the win.

Winner: The Undertaker

This was the match of the night so far. Both guys put on one hell of a match and this was Kama's best match to date. Even though Undertaker won the match the real winner of the match was Kama as the dead man put over Kama and allowed him to showcase his talent. Kama is now someone I will be watching closely after this PPV as he really impressed me and opened my eyes.

1 / 3

Issac Yankem D.D.S. vs Bret Hart:

The bell rings and here we go. Yankem goss for a lock up but Hart has other things in mind and ducks the attempt and goes behind with a waistlock. Yankem then spins out and sending Bret to the mat. They finally lock up and Yankem gets the advantage with a chokehold and pusjes Bret into the corner. Yankem then hits Hart with a series of clubbing blows to the back then drives him face first into the turnbuckle. Hart then mobes to another corner to catch his nreath and Yankem stays on him but Hart kicks him in the midsection and looks to be fighting back with multiple shots to the head. Yankem thn puts a stop to that with a kneelift to the midsection and hits him with an elbow drop on the back of the neck. Yankem then kicks Hart in the back and Hart lays on the top rope. Yankem then chokes him for a bit on the top rope before pulling on the ropes sending him back down to the mat. Bret looks to fight back as he hits the ropes and atrempts a crossbody but gets caught and slammed down to the mat. Yankem then follows it up with an elbow drop but nobody was home. Bret then lays in punches to the midsection of Yankem backing him up into the corner. Yankem puts a stop to that as he rakes the eyes of Hart. Bret ends up in another corner as Yankem lays in a shot to the face and a clubbing blow to the back of Hart. Yankem irish whips Hart into the opposite turnbuckle and follows it up with an elbow to the face. Yankem drills Hart with a shot to the face and whips him into the opposite turnbuckle. Yankem looks to follow him an with an elbow but Hart moves out of the way in the nick of time. Hart then hits an atomic drop then two clotheslines off the ropes to taking down the dentist. Bret then comes off the ropes with a third clothesline that sends Yankem to the floor. The finish of the match sees the match end in DQ as Bret gets tied up in the ropes and both Yankem and Lawler pull on Hart. Other referees and security breaks it up and get Hart freed from the ropes.

Winner: Bret Hart via DQ

This was a good match between Hart and Yankem but I didn't get any amusement from it. I'm just patiently waiting for the feud between Bret and Lawler to be finished and done with. On the other had Yankem did look impressive.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Aftet the match we hear comments from Razor Ramon ahead of his championship ladder match with Shawn Michaels.

1 / 9

Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels in a Ladder Match(WWF Intercontinental Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Both guys meet in the middle of the ring and jawjack wkth each other which leads to a shoving match. Razor then begins to lay in some punches leading to a sideheadlock which Shawn then shoots him off into the ropes and drops down as Razor leaps over him. Shawn then leapfrogs over Razor who comes off the ropes and does it a second. Shawn looks for sweet chin music early but Razor holds onto the ropes. They lock up and Razor pushes Shawn into the corner and looks for a punch but Michaels moves out of the way and puts Razor in the corner and lays into him with punches of his own. Michaels then looks for an irish whip but Razor reverses it. Michaels puts on the brakes but no is there and turns right into a kick in the midsection from Razor. Razor looks for the Razor's Edge but Shawn is able to escape. They lock up again with Micheals getting control of Razor's arm and begins to twist it. Razor is able to spin out of the hold and grabs the arm of Michaels and begins working on the arm and shoulder of Shawn. Razor then looks to do something but Shawn catches him with multiple shots to the face sending Razor into the corner. Shawn then looks for an irish whip but Razor reverses it and sends Michaels crashing to the floor. Razor then heads out the entrance way to grab the ladder but Shawn runs up from behind and tackles him to the ground preventing him from grabbing the ladder. Shawn then lays in punches to Razor before bringing him back to the ringside area and diving him head first into the apron. Michaels then rolls back in the ring and looks to suplex Razor back in the ring but Razor blocks. Razor then suplexs Shawn to the floor but his foot caught the steel guardrail. Shawn then begins to crawl to the ladder but Razor stops him with an elbow drop to the back. Razor then throws Micheals back in the ring and takes him down with a right hand. Micheals then is able to recover and whips Razor into the ropes who comes off the ropes looking to hit Razor's Edge but Shawn is able to slip out the back. Shawn then looks for sweet chin music but Razor ducks and they both take each other out with clotheslines. The finish of the match sees Shawn dump Razor to the floor and after the second try Michaels is able to bring dow the title to retain.

Winner: Shawn Michaels

These guys went out there and stole the whole damn show. I haven't seen their legendary match at WrestleMania 10 but what I saw tonight I give it a chef's kiss. They went out there and nearly killed each for one of them to rightfully be called the Intercontinental Champion. This match was the saving grace of an otherwise very bland and average PPV.

After the match we go back to Dean Douglas and the new word he defines this time is bad. He also critiques the ladder match. Razor then confronts the teacher and knocks him down.

1 / 5

King Mabel vs Diesel(WWF Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They begin trading blows as Diesel gets the better of the exchange. Diesel then looks to irish whip Mabel who reverses and catches Diesel with a shoulder block knocking him down to the mat. Mabel then whips Diesel into the ropes and again knocks him down with a shoulder block. Mabel then drives him head first into the turnbuckle before putting him in the corner and lighting up his chest with multiple chops. Mabel then chokes him out for a bit then kicks him multiple times in the midsection. Mabel looks to irish whip him but Diesel reverses and follows him in with a running clothesline. Diesel then hits another running clothesline and follows it uo with multiple back elbow shots to the face. Diesel then puches him in the face and looks to slam him but Mabel puts a stop to that and hits him with multiple clubbing blows to the back. Mabel then whips Diesel into the the ropes and Diesel ducks the clothesline attempt and hits the ropes again and hits Mabel with a clothesline but can't take him down. Diesel hits him with another clothesline but still can't take King Mabel off his feet. Diesel then hits the ropes and nails him with a jumping shoulder block that sends Mabel to the floor. The finish of the match sees Diesel climb to the top and hit a diving clothesline for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Diesel via Diving Clothesline

This was an ok and passable match. I didn't enjoy it and I'm glad that Diesel will be moving on to a new challenger. But what does this mean for Lex Luger and The British Bulldog as Lex came out to help Diesel and get rid of King Mo???

My Grade: C