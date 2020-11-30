WNW Retro Review First Watch: WHY SMITH WHY?!?!?

The show opens with a recap of Kama ripping up the black wreath from The Undertaker's creatures of the night and attacking the male Undertaker fan. This will all culminate in a casket match at SummerSlam. Tonight Undertaker goes on one with Tatanka. We hear comments from Undertaker ahead of his match.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

1 / 6

Men on a Mission vs Roy Raymond and Joe Hancock:

The bell rings and here we go. Men on a a Mission jump their opponents from behind and Mo kicks Raymond to the floor. Mabel and Hancock offically start the match. Mabel puts Hancock in the corner and hits him with a series of knees to the midsection and chops to the chest. Mabel then whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and Hancock bounces off the buckle and Mabel whips him into the turnbuckle on the opposite side of the ring. Mabel then clotheslines Hancock before picking him up by the throat and slamming him to the mat. Mabel then tags out to Mo and whips him into the ropes leading to a double clothesline. The finish of the match sees Mo tag out to Mabel who hits a HUGE belly to belly suplex for the pinfall victory

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: Men on a Mission via Belly to Belly Suplex

After the match Mabel gets on the mic and says that he and Sir Mo are the best tag team in the WWF and calls out Allied Powers.

1 / 2

The Report Card with Dean Douglas:

Dean critics Men on a Mission's match from tonight. The word this week is Dominate. Dean gives King Mabel a grade of NC which stands for new champion.

RAW Returns on September 11th:

Sid vs the Intercontinental Champion

1 / 3

1-2-3 Kid vs Brooklyn Brawler:

The bell rings and here we go. The Brooklyn Brawler head to the apron and jumps off hitting The Kid with a sledgehammer leading to a chop to the chest. Brawler throws The Kid back in the ring and punches him in the face. Bralwer whips him into the turnbuckle but The Kid puts on the brakes and looks for a crossbody out of the corner but comes up empty. The Brawler then tosses The Kid into the top rope throat first. Brawler then stomps The Kid in the chest followed up with a right hand to the face. The Brawler then hits The Kid with another right hand leading to him bitting the face. The finish of the match sees The Kid hit a spinning heel kick for the pinfall victory.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Winner: The 1-2-3 Kid via Spinning Heel Kick

1 / 6

Undertaker vs Tatanka:

The bell rings and here we go. The Undertaker jumps Tatanka as he hits him with a knee to the midsection then multiple right hands in the corner before whipping him to the opposite turnbuckle. The Undertaker then looks for another whip but Tatanka counters and whips The Undertaker into the ropes. Undertaker comes off the ropes and slams Tatanka face first into the mat. Tatanka gets back up and props himself ul in the corner. Undertaker whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and goes old school. The finish of the match sees Undertaker hit Tatanka with a chokeslam into a Tombstone Piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Undertaker via Tombstone Piledriver

1 Gallery 1 Images

SummerSlam Insider with Todd Pettengill:

Match Card:

Diesel vs King Mabel(WWF Championship)

Shawn Michaels vs Razor Ramon in a ladder match(WWF Intercontinental Championship)

•We get a recap of last week's shoving and tug-of-war contest between Shawn and Razor

Bret Hart vs Isaac Yankem D.D.S.

•We then hear comments from Bret Hart

We then hear from Men on a Mission who is still waiting to hear a response to their challenge from earlier in the night from the Allied Powers.

1 / 2

To promote the fall season premiere of Monday Night RAW on September 11th two people named George plays TeeVee Trivia.

1 / 3

Jean-Pierre LaFitte vs Scott Taylor:

The bell rings and here we go. LaFitte jumps Taylor as he puehes him back into the corner with a series of punches. LaFitte then follows it up with a series of chops to the chest of Taylor and then hits him with multiple punches to the face. LaFitte whips him into the ropes but Taylor ducks the clothesline attempt and hits him with two dropkicks as he stubbles backwards into the ropes. Taylor then climbs to the top rope and hits a diving crossbody for a nearfall. Taylor then whips LaFitte intot the ropes and looks for another dropkick but LaFitte puts a stop to that and takes him down to the mat and stomps him in the midsection. The finish of the match sees LaFitte climb to the gop rope and hit a Swanton Bomb for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Jean-Pierre LaFitte via Swanton Bomb

1 / 2

After the match we hear some words from Goldust

1 / 3

Diesel's In-ring Interview:

Vince askes him if he is ready for SummerSlam and Diesel would response by saying that he was born ready. Diesel would go to talk about his match with Sir Mo two weeks ago and how Mabel would attack him after the match only for Shawn Michaels to make the save. Diesel says that maybe he can or maybe he can't jacknife Mabel and we will find out at SummerSlam. The British Bulldog would make his way to the ring and asks Diesel to he his partner to accept Men on a Mission's challenge due to Lex Luger pertaining to a medical emergency in Atlanta. Diesel would accept the offer.

1 / 8

Diesel and The British Bulldog vs Men on a Mission:

The bell rings and here we go. Diesel and Sir Mo start off the match. Mo looks for a lock up but gets caught with a knee to thr midsection leading to an elbow to the back of the neck then a punch dropping Sir Mo to the mat. Diesel then whips Mo into thr opposite turnbuckle and follows him in with a HUGE clothesline. Diesel would then whip Mo again to the opposite turnbuckle leading to another clothesline in the corner. We then see a series of back elbow strikes and knees to the face and midsection of Mo. Diesel then irish whips Mo into the ropes and catches him coming off the ropes with a big boot. Mo rolls to the floor and Mabel enters the ring. The British Bulldog looks to enter the ring to take care of Mabel but takes out Diesel effectively turning him heel and aligning with Men on a Mission in SHOCKING fashion. Jim Cornette appears on the apron as Smith and Men on a Mission attack and takeout Diesel. Jerry Lawler who is on commentary calls this Royal Plan B. Mabel then celebrates with the WWF Championship.

The match is ruled a No Contest.

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match Jerry Lawler is backstage with Smith, Cornette, and Men on a Mission. Cornette says that more surprises are on the way and Mabel says that this is just the first part of the royal plan and that the title will go from over his shoulder to around his waist.

To close the show we look back at the heinous and surprising betrayal of The British Bulldog.

My Take: A+

This was the go home show for SummerSlam and boy oh boy was it a good one. This episode focused on the final build for the WWF Championship match between Diesel and King Mabel and The Undertaker making his death march to SummerSlam. While most of the matches from this episode started off the same with the heels jumping their opponents before the bell I gave this episode an A+ because of the SHOCKING heel turn of The British Bulldog aligning himself with Cornette and Men on a Mission.