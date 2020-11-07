WNW Retro Review First Watch: SuperBrawl 3 Go Home Show (2/20/93)

Commentary: Jim Ross and Larry Zbyszko

Scotty Flamingo, Tex and Shanghai Pierce vs Marcus Bagwell, Steve Regal, 2 Cold Scorpio:

The bell rings and here we go. Steve Regal and Scotty Flamingo start off the match . They lock up and Regal gains control with a sideheadlock but Flamingo is able to spin out and takes down Regal and locks in a working hold before Regal kips up. Regal then uses the ropes to assist his flip as he shoots Flamingo off him with his boot to break the hold. He then takes him down with a body scissors then takes down Shanghai Pierce with a hip toss as he enters the ring and turns his attention back to Scotty. He then grabs the wrist and drags him to his corner and tags out to Bagwell who climbs to the middle rope and drops a fists onto the arm of Flamingo. The finish of the match sees rhe match break down and the heels collide in the middle of the ring. The match comes down to 2 Cold Scorpio and Scotty Flamingo as Scorpio hits a splash from the middle rope then one from the top rope to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: 2 Cold Scorpio, Marcus Bagwell, and Steve Regal via Top Rope Splash

After the match we go backstage as Jim Ross gets comments from Sting on Vader and SuperBrawl 3.

Vinnie Vegas vs Brad Anderson:

The bell rings and here we go. Vinnie looks for a lock up but Anderson uses his speed and goes behind Vegas with a waistlock. Vegas makes to the ropes and we get a clean break. They go for another lock up attempt but Vegas is able to push Anderson into the corner. Vegas looks for pinch but Anderson uses his speed to slip out the back. They officially lock ul tbis time with Vinnie uses his power advantage and pushes Anderson into the turnbuckle. Vegas then chokes him with his forearm before punching him in the midsection multiple times. Vegas then chokes Anderson multiple times with his boot before hitting him with a forearm strike then irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and look to follow him in but Anderson movea out to the apron. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas hit Snake Eyes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Vinnie Vegas via Snake Eyes

After match we hear from Maxx Payne who says that he is ready for SuperBrawl 3.

We then go ringside to "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff who says that he is ready for Cactus Jack at SuperBrawl 3 in their Falls Count Anywhere Match.

Cactus Jack vs Mustafa Saed:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Mustafa has the power advantage as he turns the tables on Jack and pushes him into the corner. The referee looks for a clean break but we don't get one as Saed punches him multiple times and drives him into another corner. Jack fights out of the corner and takes down Saed. Jack then headbutts Saed and sets him in the corner and irish whips him into the opposite corner and follows in with a running knee to the midsection. The finish of the match sees the match spill to the outside and Cactus Jack hits a legdrop on Saed on the concrete floor. Jack then rolls him back in for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Cactus Jack via Legdrop

The Final SuperBrawl 3 Update with Eric Bischoff:

We see a recap of the feud between Sting and Big Van Vader.

We then get a rundown of the card.

Big Van Vader vs Chris Sullivan:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vader shoves Sullivan across the ring. Sullivan then runs at Vader but gets mowed over. Vader then hits Sullivan with a short arm clothesline before hitting a military press slam. Vader then sets Sullivan up in tbe corner and begins to engulf him with forearm shots to the face. The finish of the match sees Vader hit a powerbomb for the pinfall victory. After the match Harley Race enters the ring and rubs paint on Sullivan as Vader whips him with the leather straps which earns Vader a DQ. The locker room comes out to make tbe save but every single one of the them gets whipped by the strap.

Winner: Chris Sullivan via DQ

After the match we go ringside to the world champion Vader who says that he is ready for Sting in the Leather Strap Match at SuperBrawl 3.

Maxx Payne vs Keith Cole:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Payne uses his power advantage to lock in a sideheadlock. He then performs a sideheadlock takeover before Cole looks to fight back with punches to the midsection. Cole looks to shoot him off but to no avail as Payne hangs on with the sideheadlock. Cole fights back with shots to the midsection and this time is able to shoot him off into the ropes but Payne comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. The finish of the match sees Maxx Payne lock in tbe Pain Killer armbar for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via Painkiller

After the match we go backstage to Tony Schiavone who interviews the challengers to the Unified Tag Team Championship Steve Austin and Brain Pillman.

Wrecking Crew vs Z- Man and Johnny Gunn:

The bell rings and here we go. Rage and Z- Man start off the the match. They jawjack and push each other leading to Rage locking in a sideheadlock as he cranks on the head of Z- Man. The Z- Man looks to fight back out of the hold but Rage pulls the hair to bring him back down into the hold. Rage continues to crank on the hold and Z- Man's head as he brings him down to the mat. Z-Man figbrs out and takes Rage down to the mat sitb a back heel trip then an armdrag take down followed up with a dropkick. Z-Man then dropkicks Fury off the apron. Rage makes it back in the ring ans locks uo with Z-Man and doubles him over with a kick to the midsection and multiple clubbing blows to the back of rhe neck before dragging him to his corner and making a tag to Fury. The finish of the match sees both Rage and Gunn collide and both men are down. Behind the referee's back Fury climbs to the top and drops down on the leg of Gunn then drags Rage on Gunn. The referee then counts three.

Winners: The Wrecking Crew via pinfall

After the match we go up close with Barry Windham on his motorcycle on WCW Up Close.

Brian Pillman vs Ricky Steamboat(Lumberjack Match):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Steamboat pushes Pillman back into thr corner. We get a clean break from the two and they lock up for the second time now. Pillman gets the advantage as he pushes Steamboat into the corner and we get a clean break. They lock up for a third time and Pillman pushes him into the ropes right in front of Austin. Austin then tries to grab the legs of Steamboat but Ricky is able to kick him away. Steve Austin then rolls into tbe ring but Shane Douglas comes in to back up his partner. Douglas looks to be leaving the ring as Austin looks to attack Steamboat which prompts Douglas to stay in the ring. Both guys finally exit the ring and Steamboat and Pillman lock up again as Pillman pushes Ricky to the corner. The referee looks for a clean break but doesn't get it as Pillman hits Ricky with a back elbow. Pillman then hits him with multiple chops but Steamboat fights out of the corner with chops of his own. The finish of the match sees the entire match break down as Pillman sends Steamboat out to the floor and all the Lumberjacks attack Steamboat and each other. Steamboat gets back in the ring and is able to lock in the Figure Four but Austin sneaks in the ring and breaks the hold. Austin then holds back the arms of Steamboat and Pillman takes down Austin with a clothesline as Steamboat moves out of the way. Steamboat rolls him up for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ricky Steamboat via roll-up

My Take: D

I don't know if it was because I did this review late at time after watching Smackdown or what but this show was horrible. This is supposed to be the go home show for SuperBrawl 3 and nothing on the card had me excited for the PPV. The SuperBrawl card itself is not really that good outside of Barry Windham vs The Great Muta for the NWA World Championship. The only match worth watching from this show is the Lumberjack Match.