WNW Retro Review First Watch: SuperBrawl III February 21st, 1993

The show opens with a recap of the BRUTAL rivalry between Sting and the current WCW World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader as Sting looks to conquer the White Castle of Fear.

Eric Bischoff and Missy Hyatt announced that Ron Simmons is unable to challenge Dustin for the U.S. Heavyweight Championship due to a shoulder injury. Maxx Payne will be replacing him in the match.

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

Maxx Payne plays The National Anthem to kick off the show

Hollywood Blonds vs Erick Watts and Marcus Bagwell:

The bell rings and here we go. Austin and Bagwell start off the match. They lock up and we seem to be at a stalemate. They lock up for a second time with Bagwell using his power advantage to push Austin to the corner. The referee looks for a clean break but we don't get one as Austin pushes Bagwell. Bagwell looks to come at Austin who hides in the ropes as he jawjacks with the referee to back up Bagwell. They lock up for the third time now and Bagwell takes down Austin with an armdrag takeover and locks on a wristlock then an armbar. Austin looked to get back to his feet but Bagwell yanks on the arm to bring him back down to the mat. Austin makes it back to his feet and hits a kneelift to the midsection of Bagwell to break the hold. Austin locks in a top wristlock and they seem to be in a test of strength which Bagwell wins and brings Austin back down to the mat. Austin makes it back to his feet but Bagwell is too strong and brings him back down to the mat. Austin is abale to get back to his feet and this time pushes Bagwell into a corner. The referee then looks for a clean break which leads to Bagwell breaking the hold and eating a back elbow from Austin. Steve follows it up with anpunch to the face multiple times then multiple kneelifts to the midsection before irish whipping Bagwell into the rope. Bagwell ducks a clothesline attempt then slips out the back as Austin looked for a back bodydrop and hits Austin with a right hand that sends him out of the ring. Bagwell then follows him out to the floor and rolls Austin back in the ring and drags him to his coto tag in Erck Watts. They both irish whip him into the ropes as Austin ducks the double clothesline but gets hit with a double back bodydrop. Pillman comes intot the ring and gets taken out with a double clothesline. The finish of the match sees the match breaks down but ultimately Erick Watts gets in the ring which distracts the referee and allows Steve Austin to hit a diving elbow drop on Bagwell to break up the pin and Pillman picks up the victory.

Winners: Brian Pillman and Steve Austin via Diving Elbow Drop

After the match we go to the parking garage as a limo pulls up and Ric Flair steps out.

2 Cold Scorpio vs Chris Benoit:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock ul and Benoit pushes Scorpio back into the ropes as we get a clean break. They lock up for a second time as Scorpio gets rhe advantage and pushes Benoit into the ropes. The referee looks for a clean break but we don't get ine as Benoit takes down Scorpio. Benoit then punches Scorpio in the face then irish whips him into the ropes and takes him down with a HUGE back elbow. He then stomps on his head and follows it up with a snap suplex then another stomp to the head of Scorpio. Benoit then punches Scorpio in the face before irish whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle but Scorpio is able to put on the brakes and leap to the top rope and turns midair into a high crossbody for a two count. The finish of the match sees 2 Cold Scorpio just BARELY counter a German suplex into a roll up for the pinfall victory with one second left to spare in the 20 minute time limit.

Winner: 2 Cold Scorpio via Roll-up

After the match we get a ringside interview with Maxx Payne as he talks about being the last minute replacement in the U.S. Heavyweight Championship match.

Bill Irwin vs Davey Boy Smith:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Davey Boy pushes Irwin away. They lock up again and Smith pushes Irwin down as they have an impromptu staring contest. They lock up for the thirs time and Davey is able to push Irwin to the mat again and this time Irwin complains that Smith pulles his hair which doesn't seem to be the case. They lock up again with Smith pushing Irwin into the ropes but Irwin turns it around and puts Smith against the ropes. Irwin lays in the punches and forearm strikes to the midsection of Smith before irish whipping him to the ropes. Smith comes off the ropes and knocks him down with a shoulder block and follows up with another shoulder block. The finish of the match sees Davey Boy Smith catch Irwin off the middle rope and hits a running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith via Running Powerslam

Immediately after the match we go to Tony Schiavone who interviews Davey Boy Smith. The British Bulldog calls out Vader for the world title.

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff vs Cactus Jack(Falls Count Anywhere):

Before the match Eric Bischoff looed to get a pre-match interview with Paul Orndorff but Cactus Jack interrupts the interview with a shovel. Both guys spill out to ringside and the bell rings. Jack continues to chase Orndorff with the shovel and looks to hit him with it but Orndorff moves out of the way in the nick of time. Paul Orndorff slides back into the ring as the referee looks to take the shovel away from Cactus Jack. Orndorff then kicks Jack in the face and is finally able to take off his robe. Orndorff then jumps down to the floor and begins the onslaught on Cactus Jack. He is laying in the rights to the face of Jack uo against the steel guardrail. Paul then drives Jack face frist into the steel guardrail followed up with choking him out with the electrical cord. Paul then sends Jack face first again into the steel guardrail before punching him in the face. Jack begins to fight back as he blocks two attempts from Paul trying to deive him face first into the guardrail. Jsck then lays in the rights and headbutts him before driving him into the steel guardrail on the opposite side of the ring. The finish of the match sees Cactus Jack hit Paul Orndorff with the Shovel for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Cactus Jack via pinfall

Heavenly Bodies vs Rock 'N' Roll Express:

The bell rings and here we go. Tom Prichard and Robert Gibson start off the match. They lock up and Prichard pushes Gibson into the corner. They lock up for a second time and Prichard pushes Gibson into the corner again and looks to irish whip Gibson but he puts a stop to that and counters Prichard and hits him with a hip toss followed up with a flying head scissors before tagging out to Ricky Morton. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Jim Cornette has the referee distracted which allows for Bobby to come out and hit a top rope elbow drop on Prichard allowing Rober Gibson to dive for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Rock 'N' Roll Express via pinfall

Maxx Payne vs Dustin Rhodes(U.S. Heavyweight Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Maxx Payne locks in a sideheadlock before hitting Rhodes with a punch to the face. Dustin then comes back with rage and fury as he lays in multiple rights which ultimately sends Payne to tbe floor. Dustin Rhodea is very aggressive here as he catches Payne coming back in the ring with multiple clubbing blows to the back and forearm strikes to the face. Dustin irish whips Payne into the ropes and catches him with a clothesline which sends Payne to the floor. Payne enters the ring and they lock up with Rhodes locking in a sideheadlock. Payne then shoots Rhodes off into the ropes and Dustin comes off the ropes with a kick followed up with a roll up for a two count. The finish of the match sees Payne push the referee which results in a disqualification.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via DQ

After the match we go to ringside as Tony Schiavone interviews the returning Ric Flair on his return to WCW.

Barry Windham vs The Great Muta(NWA World Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Muta goes behind Windham who gets into the ropes to break the waistlock. The referee then looks for a clean break and we get one. They lock up again with Muta getting the advantage and pushes Windham to the corner. The referee again looks for a clean break and we get one. Barry then jawjacks with Muta and pushes him into the ropes. Barry then looks for the test of strength with Muta but then opts to bsck away from it. They finally lock in a test of strength and Windham seems to have the advantage as he brought Muta down to his knees. Windham is able to over powr Muta in a test of strength and flips him down to the mat. They lock up again with Muta getting the advantage by locking in a sideheadlock of his own. Muta takes down Windham with a sideheadlock takeover. Windham makes it back to his feet and shoots Muta off into the ropes and gsts taken down with a shoulder block followed uo with a leap over Windham then rolls through to duck the clothesline and catches Barry with a back spin kick. The finish of the match sees Barry Windham get the kneees up as Muta goes for a top rope moonsault followed up with an implaer DDT for the pinfall victory. After the match Ric Flair enters the ring with the title and straps the belt on Windham.

WINNER AND NEW NWA WORLD CHAMPION BARRY WINDHAM via Implaer DDT

Big Van Vader vs Sting(Lights Out Leather Strap Match):

The bell rings and here we go. We a little bit of tug-of-war action as Vader uses his strength and pulls Sting towards him. Sting makes it back to his feet and looks to try and pull Big Van Vader but to no luck as Vader pulls Sting across the ring again. They inch towards each other and finally get nose to nose but Sting eventually retreats back a bit. Vader pulls Sting towards him with the strap and hits Sting with a clothesline. Vader then drops two big elbows into the midsection of Sting before he begins to whip him with the strap. The finish of the match sees Sting pick up Vader and looks to drag him to allow four corners but Vader inadvertently kicks the referee and takes him down. On his way to the final turnbuckle he trips over the referee which allows Vader to drop down on Sting's leg and drag him to three of the four corners but Sting inadvertently kicks him into the fourth corner for the win

Winner: Big Van Vader via All Four Corners

After the match we go ringside as Eric Bischoff interviews the newly crowned NWA World Champion Barry Windham to close the show. He ask him what's next and Windham says that he will never lose the title and looks to go for all the gold in WCW.

My Take: B

I was actually surprised with how. Kuch I would like this PPV. The build up to the event was horrendous and if ai was living during 1993 I wouldn't have bought this PPV. WCW really surprised me here we some great matches on the card such as Muta vs Windham, 2 Cold Scorpio vs Chris Benoit and Cactus Jack vs Paul Orndorff just to name a few.