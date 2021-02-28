WNW Retro Review First Watch Survivor Series 1995

The show opens up with the return of Mr. Perfect making his way to ringside. We then cut to a video package about the main event Diesel vs Bret Hart for the WWF Championship.

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Mr. Perfect, Vince McMahon and Jim Ross

1 / 6

The Underdogs(Marty Jannetty, Hakushi, Barry Horowitz and Bob “Spark Plugg” Holly) vs The BodyDonnas(Skip, Dr. Tom Prichard, Rad Radford and 1-2-3 Kid) (Survivor Series Match):

The intercontinental champion Razor Ramon comes out and is looking to get him a piece of The Kid before this match starts. The bell rings and here we go. Marty Jannetty and Tom Prichard start off the match. They lock up and Prichard has the power advantage as he pushes Jannetty back into his team’s corner. He looks to pinch Jannetty in the face but Jannetty blocks it and gets a shot on Prichard’s teammates before turning his attention back to him. Prichard then looks for an irish whip attempt back into his corner but Jannetty turns it around and clotheslines both Skip and Radford before trying to raise a shot at The Kid. The Kid ducks the shot and holds back the arms of Marty. Prichard then goes for a running knee but Jannetty is able to escape and Prichard hits The Kid off the apron instead. Jannetty then takes advantage and lays in the rights to Tom. Jannetty then whips Tom into the ropes leading to a big back bodydrop then looks for a right but Tom elects to roll to the outside for a breather. The BodyDonnas then regroup and huddle as they plan out their next attack. The referee has started his count but Tom makes it back in at the count of 6. Tom seems to be overwhelmed but Marty and tags out to Rad Radford. The finish of this match sees it come down to Jannetty and The Kid. DiBiase sees that The Kid is in trouble and calls for Sid. When then see DiBiase distract the referee allowing Sid to hotshot Jannetty and for The Kid to roll over and make the cover for the 1 2 3.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Eliminations:

Bob Holly eliminates Tom Prichard via Diving Crossbody

Skip eliminates Bob Holly via Roll up

Rad Radford eliminates Hakushi via pinfall

Barry Horowitz eliminates Rad Radford via inside cradle pin

1-2-3 Kid eliminates Barry Horowitz via pinfall

Marty Jannetty eliminates Skip via Diving Powerbomb

1-2-3 Kid eliminates Marty Jannetty via pinfall

Winners: The BodyDonnas. Sole Survivor: 1-2-3 Kid

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we see Razor Ramon DESTROYING the locker room area after The BodyDonnas but more importantly The Kid picking up the victory.

We then go backstage to Todd Pettengill who is interviewing Camp Cornette who are the partners of Razor Ramon in the wildcard match later in the night.

1 / 4

Bertha Faye, Aja Kong,Tomoko Watanabe and Lioness Asuka vs Alundra Blayze, Kyoko Inoue, Samir Hasegawa and Chaparita Asari (Survivor Series Match):

The bell rings and we are underway. Asari and Asuka start the match. Asari runs and attempts a backhand-spring onto Asuka in the corner and takes her down leading to an irish whip into the ropes. Asari then goes for a diving crossbody but Asuka ducks and catches Asari with a rolling heel kick to the face. Asuka then sets her up for a giant swing leading to only a two count as Asari was able to bridge out. Asuka then picks her up for what looks like a back bodydrop but Asari slips out the back and stumbles into her corner before tagging out to the WWF Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze. Asuka goes for a clothesline attempt but Alunda ducks the clothesline and super kicks her right under the chin. Alundra looks to go for an irish whip but Asuka slips and falls as she hangs onto the top rope. Alundra is then able to pick her up for a scoopslam. Alundra then tags out to Asari who hits a move from the top rope called the Sky Twister Press before tagging right back out to Alundra Blayze. Blayze then picks her up and looks for an irish whip but Asuka reverses and sends Alundra into the ropes catches her with a chop to the chest. Asuka then whips Alundra into the ropes and looks for the chop again but Alundra ducks this time and goes behind for a German Suplex with a bridge for a three count and picks up the first elimination of the match. The finish of the match sees it comes down to Aja Kong and the WWF Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze. In the end Aja Kong hits Alundra Blayze with the Spinning Backfist for the pinfall victory.

Eliminations:

Alundra Blayze eliminates Lioness Asuka via German Suplex with a bridge

Aja Kong eliminates Samir Hasegawa via suplex

Aja Kong eliminates Chaparita Asari via Middle Rope Splash

Alundra Blayze eliminates Tomoko Watanabe via Piledriver

Alundra Blayze eliminates Bertha Faye via German Suplex with a bridge

Aja Kong eliminates WWF Women’s Champion Alundra Blayze via Spinning Backfist

Winners: Bertha Faye, Aja Kong, Tomoko Watanabe and Lioness Asuka. Sole Survivor: Aja Kong

1 / 2

After the match we go to the Presidential Box as Todd Pettengill interviews Bill Clinton. He asks him about Bam Bam Bigelow who is making his way to the ring and then proceeds to make a Flintstones joke.

1 / 2

Bam Bam Bigelow vs Goldust:

The bell rings and we are underway. Bam Bam looks to lookup with Goldust but eats multiple rights from him instead. Goldust continues to hammer away on Bam Bam as he backs him up into the ropes. Goldust then looks for an irish whip attempt but Bam Bam is able to counter it and sends Goldust for a ride into the ropes. Bam Bam then looks for a right hand of his own but Goldust elects to hold onto the ropes and slides out to the floor. Goldust then reenters the ring and they lock up for the first time in this match. Goldust gets the advantage as he locks in a headlock before transitioning into a hammerlock. Goldust then turns him around and slaps him right across the face and Bam Bam answers back with a right to the face taking down Goldust. Bam Bam then picks him up and puts him in the corner only to whip him into the opposite corner and looks to follow him in only for Goldust to get the boot up just in the nick of time. Bam Bam then comes back with a dropkick to the face of Goldust who elects to slide to the outside and catch his breath. The finish of the match sees Goldust hit the Bulldog for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Goldust via Bulldog

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we go back to Todd Pettengill in the Presidential Box as we are joined by Bob Backlund

We then take a look at the rivalry between The Undertaker and King Mabel ahead of their Survivor Series Elimination Match.

1 / 4

The Royals(King Mabel, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Issac Yankem) vs The Darkside(The Undertaker, Savio Vega, Henry O. Godwinn and Fatu) (Survivor Series Match):

The bell rings and we are underway. Fatu and Hunter Hearst Helmsley start off the match. Helmsley looks to go for a right hand in Fatu who ducks and lays one of his own on Helmsley. Fatu then continues the onslaught knocking down Helmsley each time leading to him whipping Helmsley into the opposite ropes and then delivering a big time back bodydrop. Fatu then comes off the ropes with a clothesline taking down Helmsley. Fatu looks to continue the offense but Helmsley puts on the brakes and looks for the pedigree but gets a good look at the face of The Undertaker and is so scared that he backs up. Helmsley then kicks Fatu in the midsection then drives him face first into the turnbuckle. The turnbuckle had no effect on Fatu but he doesn’t realize it as he is trying to get into the face of The Undertaker. Helmsley then turns around right into a right hand from Fatu. Fatu then takes down Helmsley with a headbutt before tagging out to Henry O. Godwinn which cause Helmsley to trip over his feet and begins to backpedal and tags out to Jerry “The King” Lawler. The finish of the match sees Jerry Lawler hitting a piledriver on Savio Vega but he pops up and tags out to The Undertaker who eliminates every single member of The Royals expect for King Mabel who gets counted out as he ran away. CLEAN SWEEP for The Darkside.

Eliminations:

The Undertaker eliminates Jerry “The King” Lawler via Tombstone Piledriver

The Undertaker eliminates Issac Yankem via Tombstone Piledriver

The Undertaker eliminates Hunter Hearst Helmsley via Chokeslam

The Undertaker eliminates King Mabel via Countout

Winners and Sole Survivors The Darkside

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we go backstage to Bret Hart as we hear comments from him ahead of his match against Diesel for the WWF Championship in the main event. We then hear from the champion as well.

We then go to Todd Pettengill backstage as he interviews Jim Cornette who is now with the opposing team for the wildcard match that is up next.

1 / 5

Owen Hart, Yokozuna, Dean Douglas and Razor Ramon vs Shawn Michaels, Ahmed Johnson, The British Bulldog and Psycho Sid (Survivor Series Wildcard Match):

The bell rings and we are underway. Shawn Michaels and Owen Hart start off the match. They lock up and Michaels gets the advantage as he locks in a headlock but Owen then shoots him off leading to Michaels coming off the ropes with a shoulder block takedown. Shawn then hits the ropes again leaps over Hart leading to a hip toss takedown from Owen. Shawn then shoots off Owen with hits feet then goes behind Owen leading to Hart going behind Michaels and throw him over the top rope. Michaels however holds on to the ropes and ends up tossing Hart over the ropes and to the floor. Michaels then flips back into the ring and then slingshots to the floor and ducks the tennis racket from Cornette. Michaels then kicks Jim in the midsection and grabs the racket and hits him with it. Michaels then turns his art back to Owen as he lays in right to the head and face of Owen Hart. Both guys get back into the ring as Shawn looks for the Irish whip but Owen reverses it sending Michaels into the ropes leading to an overhead belly to belly suplex. Owen then tags out to “The Dean” Dean Douglas who kicks Michaels in the midsection. The finish of the match sees

Eliminations:

Shawn Michaels eliminates Dean Douglas via Roll up

Razor Ramon eliminates Psycho Sid via pinfall

Ahmed Johnson eliminates Owen Hart via Tiger Bomb

British Bulldog eliminates WWF Intercontinental Champion Razor Ramon via Running Powerslam

Ahmed Johnson eliminates Yokozuna via pinfall

Winners and Sole Survivors: British Bulldog, Ahmed Johnson and Shawn Michaels

1 Gallery 1 Images

After the match we go back to the Presidential Box with Todd Pettengill as Sunny is there feeding Bill Clinton some popcorn.

1 / 5

Diesel vs Bret Hart (WWF Championship):

The bell rings and we are underway. Diesel and Bret start off the match by undoing the top turnbuckle pads on opposite side of the ring and then just staring down one another. Diesel then looks for a collar and elbow tie up but Bret goes for the midsection and drives Diesel into the turnbuckle. Bret then tries to go for the leg of Diesel who puts a stop to that with MULTIPLE clubbing blows to the neck and back area of Hart. Diesel then drives his elbow into the chest of Hart before driving his knee twice into the midsection then throwing him back into the turnbuckle. Diesel then drives his knee into the midsection of Hart again before hammering away on the face of Hart. Bret looks to get away but Diesel brings him back into the corner again. Diesel then lays in the rights to the face of Hart who tries to get away again only for Diesel to bring him right back into the corner. Diesel then lands a HUGE blow to the midsection of Hart which sees him crumble and land on the floor. Diesel then slowly stalks Hart out on the floor and hits a clubbing blow to the back of Hart knocking him down to the floor. Diesel then picks up Bret and drops him face first on the steel guardrail. He then kicks him in the midsection before rolling him back into the ring. The finish of the match sees

Winner: Bret Hart via Small Package

After the match Diesel pushes down the referee and jackknifes Bret TWICE and knocks down multiple referees. Diesel has officially turned heel.

My Take: B

I very much enjoyed Survivor Series all expect for the Women’s match and Bill Clinton. Don’t get me wrong that the women in the match were great but it was Vince McMahon and more importantly Mr. Perfect that rubbed me the wrong way during this match. I much would’ve rather they had their mics turned off for the Women’s match and just have Jim Ross call the action. Now that I got that off my chest the rest of the card was great. I’m the new found aggression and purpose from The Kid now that he has aligned with DiBiase. Even though the Corporation hasn’t done anything spectacular in 95 it’s benefiting him as he was the sole survivor for his team. We also got to see another side of Bret as he went to a new gear to beat beat Diesel for the title.