WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night January 2nd, 1993

WCW Special Report: Big Van Vader defeated Ron Simmons in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday December 30th, 1992 in 12 minutes.

Commentary: Jim Ross and Larry Zybsko

Cactus Jack and Barbarian vs Johnny Gunn and Z-Man:

The bell rings and here we go. Johnny Gunn and Cactus Jack start off the match. They lock up and Jack pushes Gunn back into the the corner. We get a clean break and they lk up again with Gunn getting Jack into a sideheadlock before Jack shoots him off the ropes and tries to catch him with a boot to the midsection but Gunn grabs the boot. Johnny then swings the boot away then ducks the clothesline before grabbing his wrist and twisting it behind his back. He then is able to bring him down to the mat but Cactus is able to get in a few right hands before tagging in his partner Barbarian. Barbarian then hits Gunn with a headbutt to the ribs before tagging back in Jack. Barbarian holds back the arms of Gunn to allow Jack to punch him but instead Gunn is able to escpae and Jck punches Barbarian. The finish of this match sees the match break down as Johnny Gunn is the legal man and fights with Cactus Jack who isn't the legal man. Gunn then takes him down and goes for the pin. While this is going on Z-Man is fighting with Barbarian but Z-Man is told to get out the ring by the referee allowing Barbarian to kick Gunn in the back of the head to pick up the win.

Winners: Cactus Jack ane Barbarian via pinfall

After the match we get a recap of the 1992 Battle Bowl and the Battle Royal Ring presentation with Bill Watts, Hank Aaron, and Tony Schiavone. The Great Muta would go on to win the 1992 Battle Bowl.

We then go to a sit-down interview with Howard Schnellenberger

Erik Watts vs Mustafa Saed:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Saed gains control of the wrist. Saed then hammers away at the shoulder area of Watts. Watts is then able to counter into a wristlock of his own and takes Saed down to the mat with a fireman's carry. Watts then turns his focus onto the shoulder area of Saed. The finish of the match sees Watts hit a back bodydrop on Saed leading to a him locking in the STF for the submission victory.

Winner: Erik Watts via STF

Interview with Cactus Jack and Tony Atlas:

The interview is conducted by Teddy Long. Teddy announces that Jack will be in a big bounty match at Clash of Champions and Atlas will be taking on Heavy Metal Van Hammer.

Jim Ross tells us that Rick Rude was scheduled to face Ron Simmons at Starccade but was unable to due to a neck injury. Rude has until the 23rd of January to defend the title or he will be stripped of it. Rude thinks their is a conspiracy against him.

Vinnie Vegas vs Dustin Rhodes(U.S. Heavyweight Title Tournament Match):

This is a first round match. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and immediately Dustin tosses Vegas into the corner and rolls him up for a two count. They lock uo again and Dustin sends him into the corner again which is angering Vegas. Vegas shoves Dustin and tells him to come at him. Dustin is able to roll him up again for a one count. Vegas is able to get some right hands in then is irish whipped into the turnbuckle and comes off the ropes with a sunset flip into a pin for a nearfall. The finish of the match sees Dustin Rhodes slip down the back and shoves Vegas into the turnbuckle then hits him with the bulldog for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via Bulldog

Interview with Barry Windham and Brian Pillman:

Windham says that he has a lot on his plate with the US Heavyweight Tournament and the world title so he picks a partner for Pillman. He picks none other than "Stunning" Steve Austin.

"Stunning" Steve Austin and "Flyin" Brian Pillman vs Rikki Nelson and Larry Santo:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock and Austin drives Nelson into the ropes but Austin steps in the ropes to get the clean break. Nelson then locks in a sideheadlock but Austin shoots him off the ropes as Nelson ducks two clotheslines before being caught and slammed to the mat. Austin comes off the ropes looking for an elbow drop but comes up empty. Nelson gets up and hits Austin with three dropkicks sending Austin to the floor. Nelson’s partner Santo tosses Austin back in who kicks out at two. Nelson then gains control of the wrist and wrings out the arm before tagging in Santo who comes off the top with a sledgehammer to the arm. The finish of the match sees Pillman make a blind tag to Austin who hits Santo with a stun gun for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Pillman and Austin via Stun Gun

After the match we get the King of Cable Highlights which saw Sting beat Vader for the King of Cable Championship.

Tony Atlas (w/Cactus Jack) vs Van Hammer(U.S. Heavyweight Title Tournament Match):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Van Hammer pushes Atlas back to the ropes but Atlas counters and pushes Hammer to the corner. The two men are still locked up as they push each other back and forth into the ropes. They finally break up only to lock back up again leading to Atlas hitting Hammer in the midsection. The finish of this match sees Van Hammer clothesline Atlas out of the ring then follows him to the floor. He hits Jack which leads to both Atlas and Jack being on the apron. Hammer then looks to bring in Atlas the hard way but Jack eventually gets off the ropes after distracting the referee and trips up Hammer allowing Atlas to fall on top to pick up the pin.

Winner: Atlas via pinfall

After the match we get up close with Arn Anderson on WCW Up Close. Arn announces that he isn't signed to a WCW contract at this time.

Barry Windham vs Johnny B. Badd(U.S. Heavyweight Title Tournament Match):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Badd pushes Windham into the corner. Windham comes out of the corner and trash talks Badd a bit. They lock up again and Windham locks in a sideheadlock but Badd shoots him off into the ropes and Windham knocks him down with a shoulder tackle. Windham comes at him again but Badd drops down then leapfrogs over him before taking him down with an armdrag. Madusa would make an appearance during this match. The finish of the match sees Johnny Badd come off the top rope with a sunset flip but Windham rolls through and hits him with a clothesline leading to an Impaler DDT for the win.

Winner: Barry Windham via Impaler DDT

Interview with Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas:

Steamboat and Douglas says that Steamboat is in this tournament to get revenge on Windham for the chair shot to the back of the head. Their main goal obviously is defending the tag titles.

Dan Spivey vs Ricky Steamboat(U.S. Heavyweight Title Tournament Match):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Spivey pushes Steamboat back. They lock up again and Steamboat locks in a sideheadlock but Spivey shoots Steamboat off the ropes and they meet in the middle of ring as Spivey hits him with a shoulder tackle but it doesn't faze Steamboat. Ricky then takes Spivey down head first and get a one count leading to Spivey rolling him up for a two count. Steamboat still has the sideheadlock in place and both guys get back up wkth Spivey pushing Steamboat into the ropes and lays in the punches to the midsection to break things up. Madsua seems to be scouting all of the tournament matches. The finish of the match sees Steamboat come off the top rope and hit a crossbody on Spivey for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Steamboat via Crossbody

Interview with Barry Windham:

Teddy Long conducts the Interview. Windham says that he is looking for Steamboat and they he is coming for all the titles. He even calls out Dustin Rhodes. He finally says that he will send Steamboat back to the lake house.

My Take: B

This was a solid show from WCW as we got the ENTIRE first round of the U.S. Heavyweight Tournament. We also learned that Arn and Rude are injured and that Anderson isn't signed to a WCW contract. Great showing from WCW and I was shocked to see some WWE Legends in the infancy or prime of their careers.

