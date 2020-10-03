WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night January 23rd, 1993

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Jim Ross and Larry Zbyszko

Scotty Flamingo & Bob Cook vs Johnny B Badd & Marcus Bagwell:

The bell rings and here we go. Bob Cook and Johnny B Badd start off the match. They lock up and Badd goes behind with a waistlock then takes him down to the mat and spins on the body of Cook and makes his way to the back of Cook to lock in a waistlock again. Cook then makes it to the ropes to break tje hold. They ger back to their feet and lock up again with Cook getting the advantage with the wristlock but Badd counters with a fireman's carry takedown leading to a working hold on the arm and shoulder area of Cook. Cook is able to push Badd into the corner and hits him with a right hand and irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle but comes up empty on the splash leading to a roll up by Johnny B Badd for a nearfall. Badd then takes him down with an armdrag then tags in Bagwell and they shoot him off the ropes and catch him off the ropes with a double armdrag. Bagwell continues the onslaught with another armdrag and locks in a working hold on the arm and shoulder area. The finish of the match sees Marcus Bagwell get the hot tag and takes out both Cook and Flamingo. Bagwell scoopslams Cook and gets a nearfall as Flamingo breaks up the pin leading to Badd dropkicking him out of the ring. Bagwell is then able to perform a backslide on Cook to pick up the pinfall victory.

Winners: Johnny B Badd and Marcus Bagwell via Backslide

After the match we go backstage as Tony Schiavone interviews Barry Windham about his actions last week in the US title match. Schiavone announces that The Great Muta will defend the NWA title against Windham at SuperBrawl 3.

We then go to Jim Ross who interviews Bill Watts about the US title situation. Ross announces that Dustin is the new champion but doesn't have the belt because Rick Rude doesn't want to relinquish it. Watts announces that the main event will be Dustin vs Steamboat for the US Heavyweight Championship.

Vinnie Vegas vs Chad Byrd:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vegas shoves Byrd into the corner and begins to choke him out. Vegas then drives his knee into the midsection then irish whips him into the ropes before hitting him with a clothesline. Vegas then picks him up and scoopslams him to the mat and hits him with an elbow drop. Vegas then hits him with a right then hits snake eyes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Vinnie Vegas via Snake Eyes

Chris Benoit vs Johnny Rich:

The bell rings and here we go. They start off with a test of strength and Benoit gets the advantage and takes him down to the mat. Benoit then transitions to a face lock but Rich counters it immediately and both guys stand back up. They lock up with Benoit getting the advantage and goes for a full nelson but transitions into a hammer lock. Johnny Rich coumters into a hammer lock of his own and takes Benoit to the mat. Rich then leans on the back of Benoit but Chris counters and gets back up with a hammer lock on Johnny. Rich counters into a hammer lock of his own then a sideheadlock leading to Benoit shooting him off the ropes and drops down as Rich leaps over him then he leapfrogs over Rich and slides through his legs and hits him with an enziguri. The finish of the match sees Johnny Rich catch Benoit off the ropes witha powerslam but gets a nearfall. Benoit then hits a Full Nelson German Suplex with a bridge for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Chris Benoit via Full Nelson German Suplex

After the match we head to the control room as Jim Ross previews SuperBrawl 3. This PPV takes place on Sunday February 21st where Sting will take on WCW Champion Vader. Jim Ross announces The Smoky Mountain Tag Team Champions, The Rock N Roll Express will face The Wrecking Crew at the event.

We then see The Rock N Roll Express talk about their match at SuperBrawl 3.

The Wrecking Crew vs Italian Stallion and Larry Santo:

The bell rings and here we go. Fury and Stallion start off the match. Stallion lunges at Fury who braces for impact and pushes Stallion into the corner. They lock up and Stallion gets the better of the exchange and turns Fury around and pushes him into the corner. Stallion gives a clean break and they lock up again with Stallion getting the better of Fury with an armdrag takedown. Fury gets back up and hits a running clothesline then tosses Stallion into the corner and lays into him with a multiple shoulder tackles leading to an irish whip into the opposite turnbuckle. Fury then charges after him but Stallion sidesteps and Fury goes face first into the top turnbuckle. Stallion gains control of the wrist and brgins to attack the arm and shoulder area. Stallion tags out to Santo who comes in and attacks the arm and tries to maintain the wristlock but eats a knee to the midsection by Fury. Fury then puts on a front facelock as he tags in his partner Rage who kicks Santo in the ribs then clubs him in the back before choking him on the ropes. Rage then clubs him in the chest then irish whips him into the ropes and goes for a clothesline but Santo ducks and comes off the ropes looking for a crossbody but gets caught and slammed down to the mat. The finish of the match sees The Wrecking Crew hit the Wrecking Ball on Santo for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Wrecking Crew via Wrecking Ball

After the match we go backstage as The Wrecking Crew is interviewed by Larry Zbyszko

Pat Rose vs Robbie V(Underdog Challenge):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Robbie V pushes Pat Rose to the ropes and we get a clean break. They lock up again with Pat getting a sideheadlock on Robbie V but Robbie shoots him off into the ropes and eats a shoulder block leading to Rose being taken down then eats a superkick. The finish of the match sees Robbie V hit a spilt legged moonsault for the pinfall victory

Winner: Robbie V via Split Legged Moonsault

After the match we go back and see post match comments from the Unified Tag Team Champions after their match at Clash of Champions.

We then hear from Paul Orndorff and Vader addressing their rivals

Z-Man and Johnny Gunn vs Paul Orndorff and Vader:

The bell rings and Z-Man and Paul Orndorff start off the match. They lock up and Orndorff performs a fireman's carry takedown leading into a headscissors but Z-Man immediately gets back to his feet. They lock up again with the Z-Man getting the advantage with a sideheadlock on Mr. Wonderful. Orndorff shoots Z-Man off into the ropes but eats a shoulder tackle then Z-Man leaps over him and goes for the kick but Orndorff catches it then eats an enziguri. The finish of the match sees the match break down and Vader powerbombs Johnny Gunn for the pinfall victory. On the outside Paul Orndorff piledrives Z-Man on the concrete.

Winners: WCW World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader and "Mr. Wonderful" Big Van Vader via Powerbomb

After the match we go up close with Sting as he looks back at his world title match against Vader in 1992 at The Great American Bash and his upcoming match at SuperBrawl 3.

2 Cold Scorpio vs Barry Windham:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Scorpio pushes Windham into the corner but we don't get a clean break as Windham slaps the taste of his mouth. Windham then drives his elbow into the head of Scorpio before irish whilping him into the opposite turnbuckle but Scorpio leaps over Windham for a sunset flip leading to a nearfall. Scorpio then punches him in the face leading to a spin kick sending Windham out of the ring and to the floor. The finish of the match sees Barry Windham come off the top rope and hit Scorpio with a sledgehammer fists to the back of the neck leading to The Implant(Impaler DDT) for the pinfall victory

Winner: Barry Windham via The Implant

After the match we go backstage to Larry Zbyszko who interviews Cactus Jack and The Barbarian as they address their rivals.

Shanghai Pierce and Tex Slazenger vs Cactus Jack and The Barbarian:

The bell rings and here we go. Shanghai and Cactus Jack start off the match. They lock up and we have a stalemate. They lock up again with Shanghai pushing Jack into the corner. Shanghai lays in a right hand but Jack then begins to fight out of the corner. Jack sends him into the ropes and catches him with a back elbow then leps on him as he hangs in the ropes. The match begins to break down a bit a Jack begins to fight with Tex on the apron. Tex who is now the legal man comes into the ring and continues the onslaught with Jack. Jack sends Tex onto the floor and looks to dive onto him but Tex backs up. Jack then tags out to The Barbarian and he locks up with Tex who gets the advantage and lays in the knees and elbows but The Barbarian is able to gain the advantage and suplexs him then drops the knee and tags back in Jack. The finish of the match sees Tex rake the eyes of Jack but he is able to recover and kick him in the chest then hit him with a double under hook DDT and pins him as The Barbarian takes out Shanghai.

Winners: Cactus Jack and Barbarian via Double Underhook DDT

Dustin Rhodes vs Ricky Steamboat(U.S. Heavyweight Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up with Steamboat getting the better of the exchange pushing Dustin into the corner. We get a clean break and they lock up again with Dustin getting the advantage with a sideheadlock takedown. Dustin maintains the hold as they get back to their feet. Steamboat then shoots Dustin off into the ropes and eats a shoulder tackle leading to Dustin leaping over him then counters Steamboat into a hip toss. The finish of the match sees a time limit draw as they run out of TV time. Rhodes and Steamboat are still fighting each other as the show ends.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via Time Limit Draw

My Grade: C

This was an average show from WCW nothing really big happened on the show. There is still controversy surrounding the United States Heavyweight Championship as Rick Rude won't give up the title to the new champion. Also the rematch from last week ended a time limit draw so who knows what will happen there. Average show from WCW but no complaints.