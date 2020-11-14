WNW Retro Review First Watch: SuperBrawl III Fallout

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

Before the show can get underway Ric Flair makes his way through the crowd to the back.

Wrecking Crew vs Cole Brothers:

The bell rings and here we go. Keith Cole and Rage start off the match. They lock up and Rage gets the power advantage as he pushes Keith into the corner. We get a clean break from both guys and they lock up once again. Rage gets the advantage locking on a sideheadlock and really squeezing on the head of Keith. Keith looks to fight out the hold as he hits Rage in the ribs before shooting him into the ropes but Rage comes off the ropes with a shoulder block which takes down Keith. Rage then picks up Keith and puts him in a sideheadlock again as he tags out to Fury. Rage then hits a drop toehold but Fury comes up empty on the elbow drop as Keith moves out of the way. Keith then applies an armdrag twist before tagging out to his twin brother Kent. Kent attacks and twist the arm before Fury fight back with a kneelift to the midsection. The finish of the match sees Kent Cole knock down Fury as they were looking for the wrecking ball which allowed for Keith to pin him with a backslide while Kent took out Rage.

Winners: The Cole Twins via Backslide

After the match we go ringside as Jesse Ventura tries to get an interview with the Cole Twins.

2 Cold Scorpio vs Shanghai Pierce:

The bell rings and here we go. Pierce looks for a lock up but Scorpio ducks and and goes behind him. They finally lock up with a collar and elbow tie up as Scorpio goes around and locks in a hammer lock on Pierce. Shanghai makes it to the ropes and we get a clean break. Shanghai looks for another lock up but Scorpio goes behind with a waistlock but Pierce uses his strenth to break the hold and locks on a hammer lock. Scorpio is able to reverse into a hammer lock of his own but once again Pierce makes it to the ropes and we look to get a clean break but Pierce kicks Scorpio away. Shanghai then clubs Scorpio in the back with a big forearm stirke before tossing him into the corner and kicking him in the midsection. Pierce then whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and drives his shoulder into Scorpio's midsection. The finish of the match sees Scorpio jump on the rope that Pierce's partner introduces so they could clothesline Scorpio bit instead they collide heads. This leads to a pop up spinning legdrop for the pinfall victory.

Winner: 2 Cold Scorpio via Pop up Spinning Legdrop

Johnny B Badd vs Mustafa Saed:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up but we are at a stalemate between the two. They lock up again with Saed getting the advantage as he hits a kneelift to the midsection of Johnny B Badd followed by a clubbing blow to the back of the neck. Saed then punches Johnny in the head and looks for an irish whip but Johnny counters and sends Saed into the ropes. Johnny then leapfrogs over Saed and takes his down with an armdrag takedown. The finish of the match sees Johnny B Badd hit a kneelift then the Tootie Frutie left hand strike for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Johnny B Badd via Tootie Fruitie

Hollywood Blonds vs Z-Man and Johnny Gunn:

The bell rings and here we go. Brian Pillman and Z-Man start off the match. They lock up and Z-Man throws Pillman off him into the corner. Pillmab tells the referee that Z-Man grabbed his hair but Z-Man says not it didn't happen. Pillman then gets in the face of Z-Man and wags his finger at him while he jawjacks. This leads to Z-Man pushing the finger out of the way which results in a slap from Pillman. Z-Man then answers back with a slap of his own but Pillman fight back with a shoulder to the midsection followed up with a chop to the chest and a sideheadlock attempt. Z-Man shoots him off into the ropes and gets taken down by a shoulder block from Pillman. Brian then leaps over Z-Man followed by a leapfrog from Z-Man. Z-Man ducks a clothesline attempt from Pillman as both guys hit the ropes and Z-Man takes down Pillman. Z-Man then drags him to his corner and tags out to Gunn who comes in and punches Pillman in the arm. The finish of the match sees Z-Man roll up Steve Austin but thanks to Johnny Gunn distracting the referee it allows Pillman to his a springboard clothesline to the back of Z-Man's neck allowing them to pick up the victory.

Winners: Hollywood Blonds via pinfall

Davey Boy Smith vs Sgt. Buddy Lee Parker:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Smith throws Parker off of him and into the corner. They lock up again and Smith pushes Parker off of him and into the corner again. We get a clean break and as they go for the third lock up Parker gots Smith in the midsection with a kneelift and followed up with a clubbing blow to the back. Parker then locks on a sideheadlock but Smith is able to dhoot him off into the ropes. Parker comes off the ropes looking for a shoulder block takesdown but to no avail. Parker tries again but still to no avail. They lock up for a third time and Smith whips him into the ropes and takes Parker down with a hip toss. The finish of the match sees Davey Boy Smith irish whip Parker into the corner followed up with a clothesline then a running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith via Running Powerslam

After the match we see Tony Schiavone interviewing Davey Boy Smith at ringside as he addresses Big Van Vader.

Marcus Bagwell vs Mike Thor:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Bagwell gets control of the arm. He then proceeds to twist the arm before taking down Thor with a hip toss. Bagwell thn hits a legdrop on the arm while maintaining control of it. They get back to their feet and Bagwell goes behind into a hammerlock. Thor breaks the hold with a back elbow to the face of Bagwell. Thor then whips Bagwell into the ropes and gets taken down by a shoulder block. Bagwell then hits the ropes and takes down Thor again with a shoulder block before hitting the ropes again for a third time and leaps over Thor. Thir then goes for a hip toss but Bagwell counters into one of his own. The finish of the match sees Marcus Bagwell hit a fisherman's suplex with a bridge for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Marcus Bagwell via Fisherman's Suplex

After the match we see Tony Schiavone interviewing Ric Flair ringside as they welcome him back to WCW and TBS.

Maxx Payne vs T.C. Carter:

The bell rings and here we go. Payne tells Carter to hit the ropes and give him his best shot. Carter obliges and hits him with a shoulder block that doesn't take the big man off his feet. Carter then hits the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt from Payne before hitting the ropes again and leapfrogs only to get hit with a HUGE back bodydrop. The finish of the match sees Payne drive Carter's shoulder into the top turnbuckle before locking in the whammy bar for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via The Whammy Bar

After the match we go backstage to Maxx Payne who says that Flair should be worried about him

Dustin Rhodes vs Bill Irwin:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up snd Dustin backs him up into the ropes. Irwin then turns it around on Dustin and we a not so clean break as they trade HUGE chops across each other's chest. They lock up again for a bit but Irwin immediately hits Dustin with a short forearm into the eyes of Rhodes. Irwin hits him with another short forearm strike as he backs him up into the corner. Irwin then whips Rhodes into the opposite turnbuckle and looks to follow him in but Dustin comes back with a clothesline taking down Irwin and gets a nearfall. The finish of the match sees with some sort of flying bulldog for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via Flying Bulldog

After the match we see Paul Orndorff at ringside as he was on commentary and he challenges Dustin Rhodes to a title match.

Van Hammer vs Bobby Baker:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Van Hammer takes down Baker with a hip toss. They lock up for a second time and hits Baker with a scoopslam multiple times. Baker then rolls to the outside for a breather. Baker then reenters the ring and they lock up for the third time and Van Hammer pushes Baker to the corner. I don't know if the crowd is behind "Heavy Metal" Van Hammer or not as they start singing "We Will Rock You." The finish of the match sees Van Hammer hit Baker with a slingshot suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Van Hammer via Slingshot Suplex

Vinnie Vegas and Big Sky vs T.C. McCoy and Travis:

The bell rings and here we go. Vinnie Vegas and T.C. McCoy start off the match. They lock up and Vinnie pushes McCoy to the corner. He then proceeds to hit him with a HUGE right hand followed up with a kneelift. Vinnie then hits McCoy with multiple forearm stirkes to the face before McCoy tries to fight out of the corner. Vegas puts an end to that with a kneelift to the midsection of McCoy. Vinnie then hits McCoy with another HUGE kneelift befoee a clubbing blow to the back. Vegas then McCoy with a kneelift followed by a gutwrench suplex. Vinnie then tells Big Dky to put up his boot as he drives McCoy's head into it before tagging out to Big Sky. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas hit Snake Eyes on Travis for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Vinnie Vegas and Big Sky via Snake Eyes

The Barbarian vs Rip Rogers:

The bell rings and here we go. Rip Rogers offers a handshake and The Barbarian accepts squeezes his hand really hard. They lock up and The Barbarian pushes Rip into the ropes and Rip is wanting a clean break and we get one as the referee backs off The Barbarian. They lock up again and The Barbarian shoves Rip off of him and onto the mat. The finish of the match sees The Barbarian catch Rip Rogers off the topes with a big boot for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Barbarian via Big Boot

Steve Regal and Eric Watts vs Bob Cook and Chris Sullivan:

The bell rings and here we go. Steve Regal and Chris Sullivan start off the match. They lock up and Sullivan is able to grab the arm and twist it . Regal is able to counter and go behind while maintaining a wristlock and transitions into a hammerlock. Sullivan is able to spin out of the hold and lock on a hammerlock of his own before he transitions into a sideheadlock. Regal is able to break the hold and locks in a sideheadlock of his own. Sullivan spins out and grabs the arm before locking in a sideheadlock. Regal shoots him into the rope buts gets taken down by a shoulder block from Sullivan. Regal then drops down as Sullivan hits the ropes and leaps over him. Regal then leapfrogs over Sullivan leading to a big boot to the midsection followed up by a butterfly suplex for a onr count as Cook breaks it up. Sullivan them tags out to Cook and runs into a drop toehold from Regal. Steve then locks on a sideheadlock and drags Cook to his corner and tags out to Eric Watts. The finish of the match sees Eric Watts hook the STF on Chris Sullivan for the submission victory.

Winners: Steve Regal and Eric Watts via STF

After the match we get an update at the WCW World Television Championship Tournament

We then hear from a returning Arn Anderson as Tony Schiavone interviews him at ringside and he addresses Eric Watts

Barry Windham vs Brad Armstrong:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Windham pushes Armstong to the turnbuckle. We look to be getting a clean break but Windham looks for a cheap shot and Armstong counters it and puts Windham in the corner. He then puts him in the midsection then hip tosses him out of the corner into a dropkick followed up by an armdrag takedown. Armstong locks on a working hold on the arm and both guys eventually get back to their feet. Armstong takes him down again with an armdrag takedown after coutering an attempt from Windham. Barry uses his long frame to make it to the ropes and forces Armstong to break the hold as he rolls out to the floor. The finish of the match sees block a Russian Legsweep into an implaer DDT for the win.

Winner: Barry Windham via Implaer DDT

After the match we get a quick ringside interview as Tony Schiavone interviews WCW World Heavyweight Champion Big Van Vader and Harley Race. They address all three challengers: Sting who he beat back at SuperBrawl III in an Unsanctioned Leather Strap Match, Davey Boy Smith, and Ric Flair.

My Take: C-

There is a lot to unpack in this episode as I think commentary said that it was a two and a half hour show. This show was the fallout from everything that took place at SuperBrawl III. I really didn't care for this show too much and that could be me being sleep deprived as I stayed up really late to get this done but nothing really excited me too much and most of the matches were just ok. I did enjoy the main event between NWA World Champion Barry Windham and Brad Armstrong. Another match that I enjoyed was Marcus Bagwell vs Mike Thor. Overall average but LONG show.