WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night February 6th, 1993

Commentary: Jim Ross and Larry Zbyszko

Hollywood Blonds vs 2 Cold Scorpio and Johnny B. Badd:

The bell rings and here we go. Brian Pillman and 2 Cold Scorpio kick off the match. Pillman jaw jacks with Johnny B. Badd before locking up with Scropin and locking on a wristlock. Pillman wrings the arm but Scropin rolls through and spins out of the hold hitting a hip toss takedown. Pillman then accuses Scorpio of using the tights for extra leverage on the hip toss takedown. Pillman and Scorpio begin pushing each other with Scorpio pushing Pillman to the ground. Pillman then gets back to his feet and hits Scorpio with a shoulder block to the midsection then a clubbing blow to the back of the neck. Pillman than chops the chest of Scorpio before lockingbin a sideheadlock but Scorpio makes it to the ropes and shoots Pillman off into the ropes. Pillman then comes off the ropes and takes down Scorpio with a shoulder block then hits the ropes and leaps over Scorpio and ducks under the leapfrog from Scorpio leading to a leapfrog from Pillman. Pillman then catches Scorpio off the ropes ans looks for a hip toss attempt but Scorpio counters into one of his own. Scorpio then dropkicks Pillman out of the ring and onto the floor. Scorpio looks for a dive but Pillman drops to the floor thinking he has outsmarted Scorpio. Scorpio then leaps on to the apron and dives onto Pillman. Scorpio then throws Pillman back in the ring who is looking for a timeout but Scorpio grabs the arm and tags in Johnny B. Badd who climbs to the top rope and hits a jumping sledgehammer on the arm. The finish of the match sees Austin hit Johnny B. Badd in the face allowing Pillman to roll up Johnny B. Badd for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Hollywood Blonds via Roll Up

After the match we go backstage as Tony Schiavone interviews Barry Windham before his main event match with Sting.

We then hear from Sting who sahs he is ready to face Big Van Vader at SuperBrawl 3.

Bob Cook vs Steve Regal:

The bell rings and here we go. This is Regal's American Wrestling Debut. They lock up and Cook gains control with a wristlock but Regal rolls down to the mat and spins through and looks for a sideheadlock but Cook counters but Regal counters as well and locks on a sideheadlock into a cravate and takes down Cook ehile maintaining the hold. Cook is able to slip out and locks on a hammer lock. Both guys make it back to their feet and Regal is able to get Cook in the corner and hits him with a back elbow to break the hold. Regal then hits a reverse drop toehold into a crossface. Both men make it back to their feet and Regal uses a cravate takedown and hits the ropes and takes down Cook again with a shoulder block. Regal hits the ropes again but gets taken down with a back elbow. The finish of the match sees Steve Regal catch Cook coming off the ropes and hit a gutwrench suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Steve Regal via Gutwrench Suplex

After the match we go backstage to Tony Schiavone who interviews Erik Watts as he discusses Arn Anderson.

Ron Simmons vs Mike Thor:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Ron gets the power advantage as he pushes Thor into the corner. We look to be getting a clean break but Thor hits Simmons with a headbutt that doesn't seem to faze him. Simmons then answers back with multiple and powerful headbutts that knocks Thor to the mat. Simmons then looks for an irish whip but Thor counters it into one of his own. Simmons comes off the ropes and hits a famasser into a headbutt to the back off the ropes. Simmons then clubs Thor in the back twice before irish whipping him into the ropes and powerslams him for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ron Simmons via Powerslam

After the match we go backstage as Jim Ross interviews the U.S. Heavyweight Champion Dustin Rhodes about facing Ron Simmons at SuperBrawl 3.

Jim Ross then announces that next week the WCW World TV Title Tournament will begin. Here is the Anderson Conference Bracket:

Erik Watts vs Johnny Gunn

Maxx Payne vs Marcus Bagwell

Robby Vee vs Shanghai Pierce

Vinnie Vegas vs Van Hammer

Here is the Mr. Wrestling 2 Conference Bracket:

Paul Orndorff vs 2 Cold Scorpio

Z Man vs Cactus Jack

Steve Regal vs The Barbarian

Chris Benoit vs Johnny B. Badd

We then see Jim Cornette and the Heavenly Bodies invade WCW.

Rock 'n' Roll Express vs Heavenly Bodies:

The bell rings and here we go. The Heavenly Bodies rush the ring and a brawl breaks out between both teams. Heavenly Bodies get the advantage and look to irish whip both Ricky and Robert into each other but they counter and irish whip The Heavenly Bodies into each other but they duck and leapfrog each other but get caught by Ricky and Robert and slammed down into the mat. The Rock 'N' Roll Express hit dual atomic drops which sends ome memeber of The Heavenly Bodies to the floor. The finish of the match sees the match end in a DQ and after the match the Heavenly Bodies and Jim Cornette attack the Rock 'N' Roll Express then the locker comes out to make the save.

Winners: The Rock 'N' Roll Express via DQ

We then go up close on WCW Up Close with Cactus Jack. Jack announces that he will be facing off against Paul Orndorff in a Fall Count Anywhere Match at SuperBrawl 3.

Maxx Payne vs Brad Armstrong:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Payne gets the advantage and pushes Armstong into the corner. We look for a clean break but Payne attscks the midsection of Armstong. Payne then clubs the back of Armstong then looks for an irish whip but Armstong counters and looks for a hip toss but Payne puts a stop to it. Armstonfg then flips over Payne while still holding the arm of Payne and is able to get the hip toss takedown. Armstong then locks in a sibut Payne immediately gets back to hiw feet and Armstong jumps on the back and maintains the head lock. Payne backs up into thr trees to break the hold. The finish of the match sees Maxx Payne lock on the Pain Killer armbar submission for the victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via The Pain Killer

Tex Slazenger and Shanghi Pierce vs Z Man and Johnny Gunn:

The bell rings and here we go. Shaghi Pierce and Z Man start off the match. They lock up and Pierce shoves the Z Man into the corner. They lock up again and the Z Man gets the advantage locking in a hammer lock into a headscissors takedown. Pierce ends up in the ropes and Z Man breaks the hold. They lock up for a third time and Pierce gets the advantage with a sideheadlock on Z Man. Z Man is able to shoot Pierce off into the ropes and leapfrog over him into a hip toss then a dropkick followed by a drop toehold into an armbar then a hammer lock. Pierce is able to break the hold with a back elbow then tags out to his partner Slazenger. The finish of the match sees the match end in DQ because Slazenger throws Z Man out to the floor.

Winners: Z Man and Johnny Gunn via DQ

After the match we go backstage and see Tony Schiavone interviewing Big Van Vader who says he is ready for Sting at SuperBrawl 3.

Sting vs Barry Windham:

Before the bell could even ring Sting is all over Windham in the corner with multiple boots to the midsection. Sting then hits Windham twice with the right hand into the midsection before launching him half way across the ring with a hip toss. Windham rolls out to the floor and Sting follows him to the floor and drives Windham face first into the apron. Windham rolls back into the ring and Sting follows him back in as Windham backs up into the corner. Barry then thumbs Sting in the eye and clubs him in the back. Windham then punches Sting in the midsection and brings to the center of the ring and looks for a suplex but Sting reverses into one of his own. Barry Windham then backs up again as Sting stalks him into the corner Windham then turns around and Sting attacks the back. Sting then rakes both the eyes and back of Windham. Windham then fights free from the corner with a boot to the midsection then a forearm to the back of the neck. The finish of the match sees the referee get taken out and llows for Harley Race to come out and hand the leather strap to Windham. Sting is able to het the strap and use it to his advantage for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Sting via Pinfall

After the match Sting hangs Windham with the strap which causes the referee to reverse the decision giving Barry Windham the victory via DQ

Winner: Barry Windham via DQ

My Take: C

The show was very must fast paced as it was only an hour this time instead of the regular two hour format. The show itself was not great and it was not quite too bad. The only good thing to really come out of this show was the main event between Sting and Barry Windham and Steve Regal vs Bob Cook.We also found out that Sting will challenge for the world title at the armory and Cactus Jack will face Paul Orndorff in a Falls Count Anywhere Match at SuperBrawl 3