WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 13th, 1993

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat vs Chick Donovan and Masked Wrecker:

The bell rings and here we go. Shane Douglas and Chick Donovan start off the match. They lock up and are immediately in Donovan's corner but maintain the lock up as they move to another corner. We get a clean break and they lock up again with Douglas getting control of Donovan's arm bjt Donovan makes it to the top rope and Douglas has to break the hold. They lock up again with Donovan getting the advantage and takes down Douglas. Douglas would make it back tonhis feet but would take down Donovan by pulling his hair. They lock up again and Douglas gets control by locking in a sideheadlock and dragging him to his corner to tag out to Steamboat. Ricky continues the sideheadlock but Donovan shoots him off into the ropes and Steamboat takes down Donovan with a shoulder block. The finish of the match sees Steamboat tag in Douglas as they hit a double hip toss then an assisted splash as they picked up the win.

Winners: Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat via Assisted Splash

Vinnie Vegas vs Danny Dees:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vinne uses his power advantage to push Dees down to the mat. They lock up again and Vegas pushes Dees into the corner and nails him square in the jaw with a forearm strike. Dees tries to fight back with a strike of his own but to no avail. Vinne then begins to lay in forearm strikes to the face and a kneelift to the midsection. The referee finally steps in to break it up and get them out of the corner. Vinne then throws him down to the mat and steps on his throat. Vinnie then slams him down to the mat before coming off the ropes with an elbow drop. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas hit snake eyes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Vinnie Vegas via Snake Eyes

Barry Windham vs Johnny Gunn:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Windham pushes Gunn into a corner and we surprisingly get a clean break from Windham. They look to lock up again but Windham catches Gunn with a knee to the midsection followed up with a clubbing blow to the back of the neck then looks for an irish whip attempt but Gunn counters sending Windham into the ropes and hits a back bodydrop. Gunn follows up with two big armdrag takedowns and locks in a working hold on the shoulder and arm. Windham makes it back to his feet and pushes Gunn who is maintaining the hold to the ropes and looks for an armdrag takdown but Gunn just rolls through maintaining the hold and Windham grapevines the bottom rope forcing the break. They lock up again with Gunn getting the advantage taking Windham down with another armdrag takedown and maintaining a hold on the arm and shoulder. Gunn then twist the arm twice before he wrenches it a couple times. Windham makes it to the corner to break the hold. Gunn then whips Windham into the opposite turnbuckle and follows in with a clothesline and goes right back to the working hold on the arm. Windham escapes the hold with a back elbow shot to the face of Gunn. The finish of the match sees Windham duck a crossbody attempt from Gunn who hits the top rope leading to a leaping DDT from Windham for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Barry Windham via Leaping DDT

After the match Tony tries to get a response from Barry Windham about what happened at SuperBrawl III between him and Ric Flair but Windham storms off to the back.

2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Bagwell vs Pat Rose and J.D. Wolff:

The bell rings and here we go. J.D. Wolff and 2 Cold Scorpio start off the match. They lock up and Scorpio goes behind but Wolff immediately reverses and goes behind Scorpio. Scorpio then grabs the arm of Wollf and looks to go behind for a hammer lock but Wolff counters by grabbing the arm of Scorpio and twist the arm. Scorpio is able to flip out of the hold then grab the arm of Wolff and lock in a sideheadlock. Wolff shoots him off into the ropes and gets taken down with a shoulder block. Wolff then drops down as Scorpio hits the ropes and cartwheels over Wolff. Scorpio then catches Wolff off the ropes with a hip toss into a dropkick. Scorpio then follows up with an armdrag takedown and locks in a hold on the arm before tagging out to Marcus Bagwell. They shoot him into the ropes and hit a double shoulder block for a nearfall. The finish of the match sees Bagwell hit the fisherman's suplex with a bridge for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Marcus Bagwell and 2 Cold Scorpio via Fisherman's Suplex

After the match we go backstage to Larry Zbyszko who is with Missy Hyatt. Hyatt is still trying to talk to Ric Flair and asks for Larry's help to get her to see Flair.

Davey Boy Smith vs Tony Vincent:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Smith pushes Vincent off of him. They lock up for a second time and Smith pushes Vincent off him again. They lock up for a third time with Smith locking in a sideheadlock but Vincent shoots him off into the ropes. Smith comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Vincent gets back to his feet and is able to gain control of this match by putting a knee into the midsection of Davey Boy Smith and locks in a sideheadlock. Smith is able to shoot Vincent into the ropes but Vincent looks to answer back with a shoulder block but doesn't take down Smith. The finish of the match sees Davey Boy Smith hit the running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith via Running Powerslam

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews Davey Boy Smith who continues to call out Big Van Vader.

We then come back to the show and Tony Schiavone interviews Rick Rude as he aanounces that Rude is cleared and Rude addresses Dustin Rhodes and Paul Orndorff.

Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce vs Bobby Baker and Scott McKeefer:

The bell rings and here we go. This was a squah match as they jumped their opponents to start the match leading to a reverse DDT from Slazenger for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce via Reverse DDT

After the match Tex Slazenger challenges the Cole Twins.

Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce vs The Cole Twins:

The Cole Twins hit the ring and attack Slazenger and Pierce leading to back bodydrops on each guy followed by dropkicks sending them to the floor. Keith Cole and Shanghai Pierce start off the match. They lock up and Pierce gets the advantage by grabbing the arm of Keith and twisting the arm. Cole would spin out and grab Pierce's arm and wrenches on it before being shot into the ropes by Pierce. Cole looks for a shoulder block but can't tak the big guy off his feet. Cole then hits the ropes and ducks a clothesline attempt and looks to go behind but Pierce runs into the ropes and hangs on forcing Cole to roll off of him. The finish of the match sees the Cole Twins hit a double dropkick for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Cole Twins via Double Dropkick

After the match the Wrecking Crew come down to the ring for some revenge. The Cole Twins escpaes and heads to the back.

Maxx Payne vs T.C. Carter:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Payne pushes Carter into the ropes and chops him in the chest leading to a snapmare takeover. Payne then follows up with an elbow drop then a fist drop. Carter looks to fight back with punches to the face but it does little to no damage. Payne comes back with a headbutt to the dome. Payne then whips him into the ropes as Carter ducks the clothesline attempt and hits him with a shoulder block that only staggers him. The finish of the match sees Payne lock in the painkiller for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via The Painkiller

After the match we go backstage to Larry Zbyszko and Missy Hyatt who is upset that she still hasn't seen Ric Flair yet. Security tries to escort Hyatt out but The Barbarian makes the save and protects her.

Big Van Vader vs Dave Hart:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vader pushes Hart off of him into the corner. Hart then begins to hit Vader with forearm shots to the chest but with no effect to the big man. Hart then hits the ropes looking for a big move but gets knocked down by Vader. Vader then whips Hart into the corner and follows him in with a splash leading to a clothesline. The finish of the match sees Big Van Vader hit the powerbomb for the win.

Winner: Big Van Vader via Powerbomb

The Bruise Brothers vs Terry Bronson and Brad Anderson:

The bell rings and here we go. Ronald Bruise and Terry Bronson start off the match. Ronald pushes Bronson into the corner and lays into him with a boot to the midsection multiple times followed up by whipping him into the ropes and hitting him with a back elbow. Ronald hits an elbow drop then whips him into the ropes again but Bronson counters and rolls him up for a nearfall. Ronald recovers and clubs Bronson in the back of the neck before tagging out to his brother Donald. The finish of the match sees the bruise brothers hit a double chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Bruise Brothers via Double Chokeslam

After the match The Bruise Brothers call out The Cole Twins

We come back to the show as Tony Schiavone interviews both Ric Flair and Arn Anderson.

Paul Orndorff vs Dustin Rhodes(US Heavyweight Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Rhodes gets the advantage locking in a sideheadlock on Orndorff but Paul pushes him back into the ropes and we get a clean break. They lock up again and Rhodes gets the advantage locking in a sideheadlock but Orndorff shoots him into the ropes. Dustin answers back with a shoulder block knocking him down. Dustin then leaps over Orndorff and Paul leapfrogs over Dustin coming off the ropes. Rhodes looks for a dropkick but nobody home. Orndorff then hits the ropes looking for an elbow drop but comes up empty as well. Dustin then takes him down with a right hand shot to the face. Orndorff then reaches out to grab the hand of Rhodes but Dustin moves out of the way and Paul falls to the mat allowing Dustin to hit an elbow drop to the back of thr head of Orndorff. The finish of the match sees the match end in disqualification after Dustin threw Paul Orndorff into the ringpost.

Winner: Paul Orndorff via Disqualification

After the match Rick Rude gets in the ring and calls out Dustin Rhodes to close the show