WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 20th, 1993

Ravishing Rick Rude vs T.C. McCoy:

The bell rings and here we go. Before Rude even took the robe off he was all over McCoy and hit him with a powerslam off the ropes. Rude finally takes his robe off and hits him with a backbreaker before driving McCoy into the turnbuckle. Rude then hits another backbreaker only for a two count and immediately clubs him in the back. Rude then drives a kick into the midsection of McCoy followed up by a bear hug for only about three seconds before he throws him down to the mat. Rude then locks in a submission hold and cranks back on the head but eventually let's go of the hold. Rude then picks him up for a scoopslam and follows it up with the rude awakening for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ravishing Rick Rude via Rude Awakening

We come back to the show and Tony Schiavone interviews Ric Flair. Schiavone asks him whh Barry Windham avoids qjestion about him. Flair responses and tells everyone to watch Main Event as he will talk to Eric Bischoff about Barry Windham and the NWA World Championship.

Bruise Brothers vs Mike Thor and Scott Allen:

The bell rings and here we go. Thor and Ron start off the match. Thor looks for a collar and elbow tie up but Ron has orher things on his mind and slams Thor down to the mat with what looked like a uranagi followed up by an elbow drop. Ron then picks him up and hits him in the head multiple times with clubbing forearm stirkes knocking him down to the mat and follows up with a stomp to the back. Ron then picks up Thor and tags in his twin brother Don and they throw him into the ropes and catch him with a double shoulder tackle. The finish of the match see The Bruise Brothers both slam Allen to the mat for the pinfall victory.

Winner: The Bruise Brothers via Chokeslam

Barry Windham vs Mike Winner:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Windham gets the advantage as he hits a sideheadlock takeover on Winner. Mike however is able to roll through and trap Windham between his legs for a second and both guys make it back to their feet. They lock up again with Winner looking to have the advantage for a bit as he begins to push Windham back towards the corner. Barry however turns things around as he is able to get the advantage and pushes Winner into the corner and we get a clean break from both guys. They lock up again for a third time and Winner gets the advantage as he takesdown Windham with an armdrag takedown. They lock up for the fourth time now and Windham immediately pushes Winner back into the corner and hits him square in the face. The finish of the match sees Barry Windham hit a leaping implaer DDT for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Barry Windham via Leaping Implaer DDT

After the match Tony Schiavone who is scheduled to interview Dustin Rhodes tries to get a quick chat with Barry Windham about Ric Flair but to no avail as Windham walks off. Dustin Rhodes then comes out for his interview with Tony Schiavone. Rhodes comes out and says that he knows that both Paul Orndorff and Rick Rude wants a shot at his title and he tells them to sign on the dotted line and they can settle it in the ring.

Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce vs Tommy Angel and Chris Sullivan:

The bell rings and here we go. Pierce and Sullivan will start off the match. They lock up and Sullivan gets the advantage and grabs the arm and twists it. Pierce answers back by spinning out of the hold and goes behind with a hammerlock. Sullivan then spins out and locks in a hammerlock of his own but transitions into a sideheadlock. Pierce then shoots him off into the ropes and Sullivan looks to take him down with a shoulder tackle but to no avail. Sullivan then hits the ropes again for a shoulder tackle but Pierce still stands tall. Sullivan hits the ropes for a third time and ducks a clothesline attempt from Pierce. Sullivan then comes off the ropes for a crossbody and gets a two count. Pierce then kicks him in the chest then clubs him in the back followed up by a scoopslam. Pierce looks for an elbow drop but comes up empty. Sullivan then takes him down with an armdrag takedown and maintains the hold. Both guys make it back to their feet and Sullivan tags out to Angel who climbs to the second rope and hits a sledgehammer on Pierce's arm. The finish of the match sees Tex Slazenger hit a reverse DDT for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Tex Slazenger and Shanghai Pierce via Reverse DDT

Cactus Jack vs Rip Rogers:

Before Jack could even get in the ring Rogers jumps off the top and onto Cactus on the floor. Rogers then proceeds to chop Cactus in the chest twice and tosses him back in the ring. Rogers then hits him with a headbutt followed up by a clothesline then a clothesline in the corner. Rogers rhen kicks Cactus multiple times in the midsection before irish whipping him into the opposite corner. Rogers looks to follow in with a clothesline but Jack hits him with a back elbow. Jack kicks him in the midsection and face leading to him choking Rogers with his own ring jacket. Jack then throws him across the ring with the jacket and chokes him in the corner before throwing him to the opposite side of the ring. The finish of the match sees Cactus Jack hit a legdrop on the floor before throwing him back in the ring and hitting a double underhook DDT for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Cactus Jack via Double Underhook DDT

Maxx Payne vs Ronnie Hagen:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Payne pushes Hagen to the corner and we look to be getting a clean break but Payne punches Hagen in the gut multiple times and snapmares him out of the corner leading to an elbow drop. Payne then picks Hagen up and punches him back down to the mat. Payne then picks up Hagen again and this time drives him into the turnbuckle face firsr and irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle. Payne looks to follow him in with a clothesline attempt but Hagen moves out of the way just in the nick of time. Hagen then lays in some punches to the midsection but Payne puts a stop to it with a headbutt. Payne then takes him down with a clothesline and follows it up with a legdrop off the ropes for a two count. The finish of the match sees Payne drive Hagen arm and shoulder first into the turnbuckle before locking in the painkiller armbar for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via The Painkiller

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews Maxx Payne. Payne sends a message to Ric Flair telling him not to forget about him.

Big Sky vs Van Hammer:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up in a collar and elbow tie up and it ends in a stalemate. These two hosses lock up again and Hammer shoves off Sky. They lock up for the third time and Sky gets the advantage as he pushes Hammer into the ropes. We look to be getting a clean break but Sky doesn't give it to us and he lays in some punches to Hammer. Sky then looks for an irish whip but Hammer reverses sending Sky into the ropes and catches him with a hip toss sending Sky to the outside. Sky reeters the ring and they lock up again for the fourth time. This time Sky gets the advantage as he locks in a top wristlock. Sky looks to be pushing Hammer down to the mat but Hammer fights off that attempt. Sky then looks to grab a handful of hair as he brings Hammer down to the mat. Hammer then looks to get in his face ablut it allowing Sky to knee him in the midsection and lock in a sideheadlock. Hammer looks to spin out of the sideheadlock but Sky prevents it from happening and cranks on the hold. Hammer is able to spin out of the hold but Sky brings him down to the mat. Hammer is able to make it back to his feet and kicks Sky in the midsection and hits him with an uppercut before whipping him into the ropes and looks to catch him off the ropes but Sky decides to hang onto the ropes. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas who is in the corner of Sky slips him a pair of brass knuckles which Sky uses to pick up the victory.

Winner: Big Sky via Pinfall with an assist of Brass Knuckles

The Cole Twins vs J.D. Wolfe and Tony Vincent:

The bell rings and here we go. Keith Cole and J.D. Wolfe start off the match. They lock up and Wolfe gets the advantage as he rabs a hold of Keith's arm and begins to twist it. Keith then is able to break the hold and grabs the arm of Wolfe and begins to twist it as well. Keith then drives his elbow into the arm and should area of Wolfe and follows it up by ringing out the arm. Keith then tags out to his twin brother Kent leading to a punch in the gut from Keith then a big running knee to the face from Kent for a two count. Kent then takes down Wolfe with an armdrag takedown. Wolfe is able to make it back to his feet and they begin to trade arm holds back and forth. Wolfe looks for a top wristlock but Kent is able to counter the hold and brings down Wolfe with a hammerlock. The finish of the match sees the match break down but in the end the cole twins hit a double dropkick on Wolfe to pick up the victory.

Winners: The Cole Twins via Double Dropkick

After the match Jesse Ventura interviews The Cole Twins. Jesse lets them that they have a fan club and they are really excited about and head to the back.

Vinnie Vegas vs Rex Cooper:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vinnie uses his power advantage and shoves Cooper to the mat. They lock up again and Vinnie once again uses his power advantage and shoves Cooper to the mat. They lock up for a third time and this time Cooper grabs the arm of Vegas and begins to wring it out leading to him twisting the arm. Vegas then uses his power to shoot Coopet off into the ropes from the middle of the ring and catches him with a chokeslam. Vegas then kicks him in the midsection and punches him in the face. Vinnie then punches him again and sets him up in the corner leading to multiple kneelifts. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas hit snakes eyes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Vinnie Vegas via Snake Eyes

After the match we come back and Tony Schiavone interviews Rick Rude. Rude addresses Dustin Rhodes and says that he is coming for him and his title.

Johnny B Badd vs Fred Avery:

The bell rings and here we go. Avery looks to charge Johnny multiple times but Johnny uses his quickness to evade which angers Avery. They lock up and Avery looks to have a hold of Johnny's arm but Johnny slips out of the hold. They lovk up again and Johnny gets the advantage locking in a sideheadlock. Avery then shoots him off into the ropes and catches him with clothesline but doesn't take him down. Johnny then comes back hitting the ropes and hits Avery with a shoulder block but doesn't take him down. Johnny then hits the ropes again and rolls under a clothesline attempt from Avery. The finish of the match sees Johnny climb to the top rope and hits a diving sunset flip for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Johnny B Badd via Diving Sunset Flip

Big Van Vader vs Tim Dixon:

The bell rings and here we go. Dixon looks for a lock up but Vader just pushes him to the mat. Dixion tries the lock up again and Vader just pushes him down to the mat again. Vader then grabs Dixon and punches him repeatedly in the head before irish whipping him into the ropes. Vader then catches Dixion off the ropes with a HUGE clothesline. Vader then hits a Samoan drop leading to multiple Vader Bombs and a splash just for a two count as Vader pulls him up. Vader then puts Dixion in the corner and lays into him with multiple huge forearm stirkes. Vader then hits the powerbomb for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Big Van Vader via Powerbomb

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews Big Van Vader and Harley Race. Vader then addresses Sting and Davey Boy Smith to close the show.

My Take: C

This was good but average show this week from WCW. There was nothing that really stood out for me. Ravishing Rick Rude made his return to the ring and looks to reclaim his title and Flair is looking to get his NWA World Championship back from Windham.

