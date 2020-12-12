WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 27th, 1993

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Bagwell vs Rip Rogers and Paul Lee:

The bell rings and we are underway. Marcus Bagwell and Rip Rogers start off the match. They lock up and Bagwell uses his lower advantage to push Rogers into the ropes. We get a clean break from Bagwell but Rogers pushes Bagwell leading to Bagwell pushing Rogers back into the ropes. They lock up once more we Rogers gling behind with a waistlock but Bagwell is able to spin out into a waistlock of his own but Rogers counters with hip toss but Bagwell maintains the hold and turns it into a headscissors. Rogers is able to escape the headscissors and both guys make it back to their feet. Rogers then explains to the referee that Bagwell grabbed his hair. They lock up for a third time and Rogers locks in a sideheadlock but Bagwell looks to break free of the hold only for Rogers to grab his hair and pull him back into the hold. Bagwell is able to escacpe and gies behind with a hammerlock and decides to transition into a sideheadlock. Rogers then shoots Bagwell into the ropes leading to a shoulder block takedown from Bagwell. Bagwell then hits the ropes again and leaps over Rogers who catches him off the ropes with a boot to the midsection. Rogets then looks for an irish whip but Bagwell counters and whips Rogers into the ropes. Bagwell leapfrogs over Rogers twice before taking him down with a hip toss. Bagwell then clears the ring but hitting Rogers with a running forearm shot to the back sending him to the floor. Bagwell follows it up with a dropkick to sending Paul Lee off the apron and to the floor. Bagwell then tags in 2 Cold Scorpio. Bagwell then drops to his hands and knees and Scorpio hits the ropes and uses Bagwell as a launching pad to dive over the ropes and takes out both Rogers and Lee. The finish of the match sees Bagwell tag out to Scorpio but he hits a pumphandle slam as Scorpio climbs to the top and hits a 450 splash for the pinfall victory.

Winners: 2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Bagwell via Pump Handle Slam/450 Splash Combo

Ron Simmons vs Sam Cody:

The bell rings and we are underway. Cody looks to start the match with a coue of jabs but misses the first two. Cody looks for a third but Ron catches this one and puts a tight grip on the hand and wrist as he brings down the arm and punches Cody in the face. Cody then moves to a corner and Simmons follows him and eats a headbutt for his toubles but Ron answers with a headbutt of his own. Ron then follows up with a series of headbutts knocking Cody down into a seated position in the corner. Ron then picks him up and whips him into the opposite turnbuckle so hard that Cody bounces back to the middle of the ring and Simmons whips him back into the original corner and follows it up with a back bodydrop. Ron then slams him down to the mat and hits him wkth another headbutt but this time in the shoulder blades. The finish of the match sees Ron climb to the top rope and hits a diving shoulder block for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ron Simmons via Diving Shoulder Block

Steve vs Mike Moon:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Regal looks to struggle a bit but is able to get the advantage and locks in a sideheadlock. Moon then shoots him off into the ropes and Regal comes off the ropes with a shoulder block but it doesn't take Moon down. Moon looks for another lock up but Regal ducks and goes behind with a waistlock for just a second as he transitions into another sideheadlock. Moon then shoots him into the ropes again but this time Moon drops down and Regal leaps over him. Moon gets back up and Regal locks in another sideheadlock. Regal then transitions into a wristlock. Moon is able to break the hold and locks in a wristlock of his own but Regal pushes him into the ropes and escapes the hold with a monkey flip. The finish of the match sees Regal snap for just a bit as he places Moon in the corner and lights him up with kicks to the ribs and midsection leading to a butterfly suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Steve Regal via Butterfly Suplex

After the match we get a short video package from Michael Hayes and Davey Boy Smith during WCW's European tour. Smith says that he was happen to be back on his home turf and that they were looking for Vader. We then see some fans and one of them says that they are picking Smith to win the world title.

We come back to the show and see Maxx Payne preform Norma Jean's Blues

We come back to the show and Tony Schiavone interviews Ric Flair and Arn Anderson. Ric Flair announces that Arn Anderson will make his return to in-ring action next week. We then get comments from Anderson.

Hollywood Blonds vs Mike Winner and Tommy Angel:

The bell rings and we are underway. Brain Pillman and Tommy Angel kicks off the match. They lock up and Angel pushes Brain into the corner and we get a clean break. They lock up again with Brian locking in a sideheadlock and takes him down to the mat maintaining the hold. Angel then counters the hold into a headscissors but Pillman is able to escape and tells the referee that Angel pulled his hair. They lock up again as Pillman grabs a hold of Angel's arm but Angel counters into a hammerlock. Pillman answers back with a back elbow then a clubbing blow to the back of the neck. Pillman then drags Angel to the corner and drives him face first into the turnbuckle. Pillman then chops him in the chest and looks to whip him into the opposite corner but Angel reverses sending Pillman into the corner but Pillman puts on the brakes and looks to leap over Angel but no one is there. Pillman then turns around and Angel hits him in the face and lays in some punches as he backs Pillman up in the corner. Angel then whips Pillman into the corner and follows him in only for Pillman to get the boot up in the nick of time. Pillman then grabs Angel and drags him to his corner and drives him face first into Austin knee before tagging him in. Austin comes in and lays in a couple of clubbing blows to the back of Angel before throwing him into the corner and drives him face first into the turnbuckle. Austin then drags him back to his corner and drives him face first into Pillman's boot beofre tagging him back in. The finish of the match sees Austin tag in Pillman and they get a double splash for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Hollywood Blonds via Double Top Rope Splash

Van Hammer vs T.J. Maverick:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Maverick locks in a sideheadlock. Hammer then picks him up and tosses him off and Maverick lands on his feet. They lock up again and Maverick takes control and locks in another sideheadlock. Hammer then picks him up and tosses him to the mat. Hammer then hits a hip toss on Maverick and follows it up with and irish whip into the ropes then catches him with a HUGE back bodydrop. The finsh of the match sees Hammer hit a slingshot suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Van Hammer via Slingshot Suplex

Ravishing Rick Rude vs Mitch Bell:

The bell rings and here we go. Before Rude even takes his robe off he takes down Bell with a clothesline. Rude finally takes off his robe and slams him multiple times to the mat. Rude then picks up again and this time hits Bell with a delayed vertical suplex. Rude then locks in a submission hold but lets it go and slams Bell to the match back and hip first. Rude then picks him up and hits the Rude Awakening for the win.

Winner: Ravishing Rick Rude via Rude Awakening

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews Rick Rude. Rude says that no one can escape him and says that he is the Alpha and Omega. He then tells everyone to rest in peace.

We then come back to the show and are treated to a match from the WCW European Tour.

Davey Boy Smith vs Vinnie Vegas:

The bell rings and here we go. Vegas pushes Smith and Smith pushes Vegas back. Vegas hits the ropes and looks for a shoulder block but can't take Smith down. Vegas looks for it again but still to no avail. Smith now gets his shot at Vegas and hits him with a shoulder tackle but can't take the big man down. Smith tries again but still can't take him down. Smith keeps trying with the shoulder blocks and Vegas is now stubbling. Smith then hits a dropkick sending Vegas into the ropes. Vinnie then climbs the ropes and panders to the crowd as they boo him out of the building. Smith then climbs to the ropes and panders to the crowd as they cheer for him. Vegas then looks for a test of strength and seems to be in control as he pushes Smith down to the mat. Vegas eventually brings him back up and lets go of the hold. He then whips him into the ropes and locks in a sleeperhold. The finish of the match sees Vinnie Vegas miss with the elbow and Smith hits the running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith via Running Powerslam

We come back to the show and Tony Schiavone interviews Dustin Rhodes

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff vs Robby V:

The bell rings and here we go. Paul Orndorff is blowing a gasket as the crowd loudly chants Paula at him. Orndorff is stalling for time as he conto back away from Robby V and hangs out in the ropes. They finally lock up and Orndorff gets the advantage as he pushes Robby V into the ropes and lays in a couple of shots. Orndorff then grabs the arm of Robby V and brings him out the middle of the ring and begins to twist the arm and licms in a wristlock. Paul then takes him down to the mat with a snapmare while maintaining the wristlock. We cut to the commentary booth as Jesse Ventura asks Dustin about "stealing" the title from Rick Rude. We come back to the action in the ring and Robby V has broken free of the hold and is looking for a kick but Orndorff moves out of the way. The finish of the match sees Robby V go for a split-legged moonsault in the corner but Orndorff gets the knees up leading to a piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Paual Orndorff via Piledriver

My Take: C

This was a good and average show from WCW. I enjoyed the show which is something I don't say too often about WCW Saturday Night as we got some great action and were treated to a match between Davey Boy Smith and Vinnie Vegas from the WCW European Tour.