WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night March 6th, 1993

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Bagwell vs Buddy Lee Parker and Bob Cook:

This match literally kicks off the show. The bell rings and here we go. 2 Cold Scorpio and Parker kick off the match. Scorpio pushes Parker into the turnbuckle and the referee looks for a clean break and we get one. Scorpio then goes behind Parker with a waistlock. Parker then spins out and goes behind locking in a waistlock of his own. Scorpio is able to break free of the hold and grabs a hold of Parker's arm and takes him down to the mat. Scorpio's focus seems to be on the arm of Parker at the moment. Parker is able to make it back to his feet. Parker pushes Scorpio into the ropes but next to gis corner and Scorpio was able to tag out to Bagwell. They both send him into the ropes and catch him with a double back elbow for a one count. The finish of the match sees Bagwell hit a fisherman's suplex with a bridge for the pinfall victory.

Winners: 2 Cold Scorpio and Marcus Bagwell via Fisherman's Suplex with a Bridge

Davey Boy Smith vs Masked Wrecker:

The bell rings and here we go. The Masked Wrecker gets the jump on Smith with clubbing blows to the back. Wrecker then shoots Smith into the ropes and looks for a hip toss but Smith counters into one of his own. Smith follows up with two dropkicks tjat send the Masked Wrecker to the floor. The Masked Wrecker gets back in the ring and they lock up. Smith gets the advantage by locking in a sideheadlock. Wrecker then shoots him off into the ropes and gets taken down with a shoulder block then an armdrag takedown. The finish of the match sees Smith hit a running powerslam for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Davey Boy Smith via Running Powerslam

We come back to the show and Tony Schiavone is interviewing Missy Hyatt. Hyatr says that she is tired of being an announcer. It looks like she is gonna try her hand at being a manager and that she still needs to tell Ric Flair something.

Vinnie Vegas and Big Sky vs Shane Douglas and Ricky Steamboat:

The bell rings and here we go. Vinnie Vegas and Shane Douglas start off the match. Vegas starts the match off by charging at Douglas and looking to lock up but Douglas uses his speed to evade Vegas each time. They finally lock up and Vegas uses his powr advantage to shove Vegas halfway across the ring. They lock up again with Vegas hitting a kneelift into the midsection of Douglas followed up by a forearm shot to the face. Vegas then sends Douglas into the ropes and is unaware of the blind tag that Steamboat made. Douglas is able to slip through the legs of Vegas as Steamboat leaps off the top rope and drops a sledgehammer fist onto the top of Vegas' head. The finish of the match sees the match break down into complete chaos as Steve Austin and Brain Pillman make their way down to the ring and toss Steamboat off the top rope leading to disqualification. After the match Austin and Pillman double team Douglas as Vinne and Sky head to the back. Steamboat gets a chair and runs off Pillman and Austin.

Winners: Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas via DQ

Maxx Payne vs Rick Hardrock:

The bell rings and here we go. Hardrock looks for a lock up but Payne wrestles him down to the mat for a two count. Hardrock once again goes for a lock up and Payne goes behind and wrestles him down to the mat. They finally lock up and Payne uses his power advantage and locks in a sideheadlock before taking him down to the mat while maintaining the hold. Both guys make it back to their feet and Payne slams him down to the mat before Payne locks in the Painkiller armbar for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via The Painkiller

Johnny B. Badd vs Danny Deitz:

The bell rings and here we go. Both guys lock up and we are at a stalemate as they both shobe each other off. They lock up again and this time Johnny has the advantage as he grabs the wrist and twist the arm and takes him down to the mat. Johnny follows this up with a hip toss then a series of armdrags into another hip toss. Deitz then composes himself in the corner and Johnny looks for an irish whip but Deitz holds onto the top rope. Johnny then twists the arm of Deitz and whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and follows up with a back bodydrop. The finish of the match sees Johnny B Badd counter an irish whip attempt and hits the Tootie Fruitie clothesline for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Johnny B Badd via Tootie Fruitie

The Wrecking Crew vs Mick Keeber and Dave Hart:

The bell rings and here we go. This match is the true definition of a squash match as the Wrecking Crew DEMOLISH this team leading to the wrecking ball for rhe win.

Winners: The Wrecking Crew via The Wrecking Ball

After the match The Wrecking Crew challenges The Cole Twins to a match.

The Wrecking Crew vs Cole Twins:

The bell rings and here we go. The Cole Twins make their way to the ring and jump Ghe Wrecking Crew. They look to whip them into the ropes but The Wrecking Crew counter and send them into the ropes. The Cole Twins come off the ropes with double Crossbodies after ducking clothesline attempts and get a one count. The Wrecking Crew slide out to the floor and The Cole Twins hold the ring. We finally get the match underway as Keith Cole and Fury of the Wrecking Crew start off the match. They lock up and Fury takes the advantage with a kneelift to the midsection and follows it up with a clubbing blow to the back. Fury then hits him with a headbutt and looks for an irish whip but Keith Cole counters and whips him into the ropes but Fury comes off the ropes and knocks him down with a shoulder block. Fury then leaps over Keith Cole and Cole leapfrogs over Fury then Fury leaps over Cole. Keith looks for another leapfrog but gets caught and slammed down to the mat by Fury for a two count. Fury then drahs Keith to his corner and makes the tag to Rage. The finish of the match sees The Cole Twins use Twin Magic as Kent Cole rolls back in the ring pretending to be his brother Keith and rolls up Fury for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Cole Twins via pinfall

After the match we hear from Rick Rude and says he is coming for Dustin Rhodes and the US Title.

Dustin Rhodes vs Rip Rogers:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Dustin uses his power advantage to push Rogers into the ropes. We look to get a clean break but Rogers pushes him. Rhodes pushes him back and they lock up once more. Rogers goes behind with a waistlock. Rhodes is able to spin out of the hold and goes behind with a waistlock of his own and slams him down to the mat. Both guys make it back to their feet and they lock up for a third time. Rogers pushes Rhodes to the corner and hits him with a shoulder block. Rogers then chops him twice in the chest before Dustin turns the tables and puts Rogers in the corner and chops his chest multiple times and brings him out of the corner with a hip toss followed up with a dropkick then an armdrag takedown. The finish of the match sees Dustin Rhodes hit the Bulldog off the ropes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via Bulldog

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews Dustin Rhodes at ringside. We hear comments from Rhodes about his challengers.

We come back from break and Tony Schiavone interviews The Nature Boy Ric Flair.

Paul Orndorff vs Larry Santos:

The bell rings and here we go. Orndorff gets the jump on Santos and clubs him in the back. He then drives Santos head first into the turnbuckle before whipping him to the opposite turnbuckle and catching him with a back elbow. Orndorff then lays in the right hands to the head and face of Santos sending him into the corner. Orndorff then continues the attack with rights and left. Orndorff then drives his elbow into the jead of Santos before whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle and looks to follow him in with a clothesline but Santos moves out of the way. Santos then grabs the arm of Mr. Wonderful and twists the arm before transitioning into a sideheadlock but Orndorff counters with a backdrop suplex. The finish of the match sees Paul Orndorff hit a piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Paul Orndorff via Piledriver

Sting vs Bruiser Mastino:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Mastino pushes Sting into the corner and hits his chest. Sting answers back by pushing Mastino. They lock up again and Mastino pushes Sting into the ropes and looks to whip him into the ropes but Sting reverses and sends Mastino into the ropes. Mastino comes off the ropes with a shoulder block that sends Sting stumbling into the corner. They lock up once more and Mastino pushes Sting to the ropes and whips him into the ropes. Sting then ducks a clothesline attempt and hits Mastino with a somersault taking him down. The finish of the match sees Sting hit the stinger splash into the scorpin death lock for the submission victory.

Winner: Sting via Scorpin Death Lock

After the match we hear from Sting who address the fans to close the show

My Take: D

This show seems like they were cramming way too much in the alloted time that they had. What I was watching felt like a two hour show but they were trying to do it in one hour.

Nothing from this episode impressed me or grabbed my attention. Overall it was a decent show.