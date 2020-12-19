WNW Retro Review First Watch: WCW Saturday Night April 3rd, 1993

Commentary: Tony Schiavone and Jeese Ventura

Ron Simmons vs J.D. Wolff:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Ron pushes Wolff into the corner and we get a clean break from Simmons. Wolff hits the ropes looking for a shouder block takedown but instead Simmons takes him down. Wolff hits the ropes again and this time Simmons drops down as Wolff leaps over him and gets taken down by a clothesline from Ron. Simmons then hits the ropes and takes down Wolff with a series of shoulder blocks. The finish of the match sees Simmons shoot Wolff off into the ropes and catches him with a spinebuster for the three count.

Winner: Ron Simmons via Spinebuster

Paul Orndorff vs Italian Stallion:

The bell rings and we are underway. The crowd is loudly chanting Paula at Orndorff which is making him angry and he almost walked to the back. They lock up and Orndorff gets the advantage and locks in a sideheadlock. Stallion looks to spin out of the hold but Orndorff pulls him back in by his hair. Orndorff transitions into a wristlock for only a second as he goes back to the sideheadlock. Paul cranks on the head of the Italian Stallion who shoots him off into the ropes. Orndorff comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder block. Orndorff then takes down the Italian Stallion with a headlock takedown for a one count vut maintains the hold. Paul cranks on the hold but Stallion is able to escape the hold and turn it into a headscissors on Paula. Stallion cranks on the head but Orndorff is able to break free and leaps into a sideheadlock. Both guys make it to their feet as Stallion looks to fight free with shots to the midsection. Stallion then shoots Orndorff into the ropes and takes him down with a hip toss. Stallion then hits the ropes and comes up empty with the elbow drop. The finish of the match sees Orndorff break free of a sideheadlock with a backdrop suplex then a piledriver for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Paul Orndorff via Piledriver

We then see how The Hollywood Blonds became the WCW Tag Team Champions as they are being interviewed by Tony Schiavone

Johnny B. Badd vs Paul Lee:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Johnny goes behind with a waistlock takedown. Johnny then transitions and looks for an armbar of sorts but Lee makes it to the bottom ropes to break the hold. Both guys make it back to their feet and they lock up again. Lee grabs the wrist of Johnny who counters and grabs Lee's wrist. Johnny then takes him down to the mat and locks in a working hold on the arm and shoulder area. The finish of the match sees Johnny take down Lee with a clothesline then goes up top and hits a sunset flip for the three count.

Winner: Johnny B. Badd via Sunset Flip

After the match we get some post match comments from Johnny B. Badd

Vinnie Vegas vs Rob Morgan:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Vegas pushes Morgan to the corner and hits him with a shoulder tackle. Vinnie then punches Morgan in the face twice sending him to the mat. Morgan tries to fight back but Vinnie puts a stop to that with a clubbing blow to the back. Vinnie then scoops up Morgan and slams him down to the mat. He then follows up with an elbow drop off the ropes and only gets a one count as he picks Morgan up off the mat. The finish of the match sees Vinnie lock in a sleeperhold but then throws him down to the mat and follows up with snkae eyes for the win.

Winner: Vinnie Vegas via Snake Eyes

Erik Watts and Brad Armstrong vs The Wrecking Crew:

The bell rings and here we go. Erik Watts and Rage start off the match. They lock up and Rage uses his power advantage to push Watts back into the corner and we look to get a clean break but Rage pushes Watts leading to Watts pushing Rage right back. They lock up again and Rage pushes Watts into the corner again but this time Watts turns things around and puts Rage in the corner and we get a clean break from Watts. They lock up again and Rage looks for a sideheadlock but Watts scouts it and shives Rage into the turnbuckle and rolls him up for a two count. They lock up again and this time Rage gets control by locking in a sideheadlock and cranks on the head and neck of Watts. Watts shoots him off into the ropes but gets taken down with a shoulder block. Rage then hits the ropes and leaps over Watts who takes him with a drop toehold and looks to lock in the STF and does. Rage makes it to the ropes to break the hold. Fury then enters the ring and Watts takes him down with a drop toehold and looks for the STF again. Fury then makes it to the ropes and then to the floor as Watts tags out to Armstrong. The finish of the match sees the match break down and The Wrecking Crew takes advantage of the referee being tied up with Watts as Rage hits an elbow drop on Armstrong allowing Fury to pick up the victory.

Winners: The Wrecking Crew via Elbow Drop

We then go ringside as Jesse Ventura interviews The Cole Twins and talks about their fan club.

Cactus Jack vs Tex Slazenger:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and it seems that we are at a stalemate. Tex then panders to the crowd. They lock up again with Tex pushing Cactus into the ropes but Cactus turns things around and locks in a sideheadlock. Tex shoots him off into the ropes but Jack takes him down with a shoulder block and hits the ropes again and looks for a kick but it's blocked. Tex them looks for a punch but Cactus Jack blocks that. They lock up again with Tex pushing Jack into the corner and we get a clean break. The finish of the match sees Cactus hit Tex with a headbutt then knocks Shanghai Pierce off the apron leading thr referee being distracted by him and opens the door fot Jack to grab the rope and hit Tex with the bell for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Cactus Jack via Pinfall

We then go ringside as Tony Schiavone interviews Missy Hyatt and she says that what she has to tell him will fhange his life.

Sting vs Mike Thor:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Thor pushes Sting to the ropes and hits him with a shoulder tackle and whips him into the ropes. Thor looks for a hip toss as Sting comes off the ropes but Sting blocks it. Thor thought quick on his feet and pops Sting with a jab to the face. Sting answers back with a jab of his own sending Thor down to the mat. They lock up again with Thor hitting Sting with a kneelift in the midsection then a jab to the face before whipping him into the ropes but gets caught with a boot to the midsection from the Stinger. Sting then punches Thor in the face before whipping him into the ropes and drops down as Thor leaps over him and leading to a leapfrog from Sting. Sting then drops down again and leapfrogs over him again leading to a scoopslam. The finish of the match sees Sting hitting the stinger splash in the corner followed by the scorpin death lock for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Sting via Scorpin Death Lock

After the match we get some post match comments from Sting as he is interviewed by Tony Schiavone.

Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas vs Bob Cook and Randy Sledge:

The bell rings and here we go. Shane Douglas and Bob Cook start off the match. They lock up and Cook bullies Douglas into the corner. Douglas hits a shoulder tackle to the midsection then a punch before whipping Douglas into the opposite corner but Douglas reverves and Cook goes into the corner. Douglas than hits a hip toss on Cook out of the corner then a punch to the face. Cook ends up in the corner leading to Douglas whipping him into the opposite turnbuckle. Douglas then hits Cook with a dropkick followed up by an armdrag takedown intk a working hold on the arm. They make it back to their feet as Cook shoots Douglas into the ropes and Douglas leaps over Cook and into Steamboat who throws him into Cook with an assisted crossbody for a one count. Douglas then takes down Cook with an armdrag takedown and locks in a working hold on the arm again. Douglas then drags Cook over to his corner and twists the arm before tagging out to Steamboat. Ricky climbs the ropes and drops down on the arm of Cook. Steamboat then twits the arm and tags back out to Douglas who drops down on Cook's arm. The finish of the match sees Steamboat climb to the top tope and gets pushed off by Shane Douglas and hits the crossbody for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas via Top Rope Assisted Crossbody

Barry Windham vs Joey Maggs:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up with Barry pushing Joey back into the corner and we get a clean break. Barry then kicks Joey putting him in the corner as he hits him with a punch to the face. Barry then pulls him out of the corner and slams him down to the mat followed by a legdrop. Barry then locks in a neck vice and cranks on it a bit before hitting him with an elbow to the chest. The finish of the match sees a big clothesline then the implaer DDT for the win.

Winner: Barry Windham via Implaer DDT.

After the match we see Jesse Ventura interviewing Barry Windham as he addresses his challengers.

Ravishing Rick Rude vs Danny Deese:

The bell rings and here we go. Rude jumps his opponent by kicking him in the midsection and multiple clubbing blows to the back. Rude then twists the arm of Deese and kicks out his legs. Rude then sends Deese multiple times into the turnbuckle before bringing him back in the middle of the ring and locks in a bearhug. Rude then drops him on the mat but picks him back up for a DDT. Rude then goes for the cover twice and each time only getting a one count as he keeps picking him off the mat. Rude then knees him in the spine. The finish of the match sees Rick Rude hit thr rude awakening for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Ravishing Rick Rude via Rude Awakening

Arn Anderson vs Rex Cooper:

The bell rings and here we go. Coopwr looks for a locl up but Atn side steps and takes him down to the mat. They lock up this time and Arn quickly grabs the arm and takes down Cooper and locks in a working hold on the arm. Cooper quickly makes it to the bottom rope and we get a clean break from Double A. They lock up for the second time and Arn pushes Cooper to the corner and we look to het a clean break as Arn slaps the midsection of Cooper. Cooper then answers back with a couple of punches sending Anderson down to the mat. Cooper then turns his focus to the leg of Anderson with a couple of kicks. He then tries to drag him by the leg to the floor but Arn kicks him off into the guardrail. Arn then puts Cooper in a hammerlock postion and drives him arm and shoulder first into the post. Arn then throws him back in the ring and hits a hammerlock slam. The finish of the match sees Arn whip Cooper into thr ropes and catches him with a spinebuster off the ropes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Arn Anderson via Spinebuster

After the match Tony Schiavone interviews both Ric Flair and Arn Anderson.

My Take: C

This was an average show from WCW Saturday Night this week. The big thing to come out of this week's show is that Arn Anderson made his return to the ring and that Flair said that something big is going down at Slamboree.