WNW Retro Review First Watch: WWE NXT Season One 2.23.10

Yes boys in girls you read the title of this article correctly. I have made the fateful decision to do retro reviews of WWE NXT starting with season 1 of the competition era. So all I want to know is…who is wild and young?

Rookies and Pros:

Skip Sheffield(Rookie) and William Regal(Pro)

Darren Young(Rookie) and CM Punk(Pro)

Justin Gabriel(Rookie) and Matt Hardy(Pro)

Wade Barrett(Rookie) and Chris Jericho(Pro)

David Otunga(Rookie) and R-Truth(Pro)

Daniel Bryan(Rookie) and The Miz(Pro)

Michael Tarver(Rookie) and Carlito(Pro)

Heath Slater(Rookie) and Christian(Pro)

Commentary: Micheal Cole and Josh Matthews

Host: Matt Striker

The show opens with a look at the eight rookies who will be competing on WWE NXT. The Miz then shows up and picks Daniel Bryan out of the line up and tells him that he will be his Pro. The Miz then questions weather Bryan is ready for the WWE and tells him to go to ring with his music and tell the fans why they should watch him every Tuesday night. After Bryan makes his way to the ring Miz says that Bryan has a more boring personality than the Mojave Desert and if he doesn’t get a new one then he’ll slap one into him.

Daniel comes to the ring and apologized for The Miz being his Pro and begins to introduce himself but gets interrupted by his Pro, The Miz. Bryan then warns him to watch what he says to him or he will submit him in the ring. They continue exchange words leading to Bryan saying if they wrestled each other Miz would either tap or snap. Miz then ask if Bryan showed charisma or personality and the crowd cheered. Miz didn’t agree with the crowd and said he failed and proceeded to slap him in the face and leaves. Bryan then says there will be a time where he’ll slap him back.

During the commercial break Matt Striker got Bryan’s reactions to what happened in the ring. He says that he will get revenge on The Miz and become a star in the WWE on his own.

Carlito and Michael Tarver come to the ramp as we get a video package on the rookie.

As we get set for a tag team match we get a video package on Heath Slater as he and his Pro Christian make their way to the ring.

Carlito and Michael Tarver vs Christian and Heath Slater:

The bell rings and we are underway. Carlito and Heath Slater start off the match. Carlito looks for a lock up but Slater goes behind and rolls him up for a quick two count. Slater then shows off a bit which ends up costing him as Carlito kicks him in the midsection and hits him with clubbing blows to the back before throwing him face first into the turnbuckle in his corner. Carlito then goes on the attack as he lays in multiple punches and kicks to the body and face of Slater. He then tags out to Tarver who comes in and drives his knee into the midsection of Slater. Tarver continues the attack with multiple shots to the the body before whipping him into the corner. Slater puts on the brakes and leaps off the middle rope and turns in the midair taking out Tarver with a flying shoulder tackle. Slater then comes back with a running clothesline then a deep armdrag before locking in a working hold on the arm. Tarver makes back up to his feet but Heath maintains the hold. Heath then twists the arm around but Tarver hits him in the midsection to break the hold. Heath comes back with a shot to the face and looks to follow it up but Tarver takes him down with a drop toehold into the middle rope. The finish of the match sees Slater help Christian by taking out Carlito leading to Christian hitting a diving corkscrew back elbow followed by The Killswitch for the pinfall victory.

Winners: Christian and Heath Slater via Killswitch

We then go backstage as we take a look at the Rookie Darren Young and his Pro the leader of The Straight Edge Society CM Punk.

We then see R-Truth giving some last minute advice to his rookie David Otunga before his match against Darren Young.

Darren Young and David Otunga:

The bell rings and we are underway. They lock up and Young gets the advantage as he drives his knee into the chest of Otunga followed by a clubbing blow to the back. Darren then whips him into the ropes and takes him down to the mat for only a one count. Young then looks to whip Otunga and hit him with a short arm clothesline but David ducks the attempt. Otunga then takes Young down with a back elbow then hits him with a running clothesline. Otunga then kicks Young in the midsection and whips him into the ropes. Young comes off the ropes and runs into a botched choke slam as Otunga picks up the win.

Winner: David Otunga via Chokeslam

We then get a recap of the heated confrontation between rookie Daniel Bryan and his Pro The Miz

We moved onto the RAW Rebound as we get a recap of John Cena losing the title to Batista after winning inside the Elimination Chamber. The next night on RAW Vince gives him another chance to go to WrestleMania and challenge for the title in the main event if he can beat the champion. Fast forward to the match and Batista automatically gets himself DQ’d. He then proceeded to annihilate Cena. The main event of WrestleMania 26 is now set as Cena will challenge Batista for the WWE Title.

WWE NXT Next Week:

Pro Matt Hardy introduces the WWE Universe to his rookie Justin Gabriel

Chris Jericho vs Daniel Bryan:

The bell rings and we are underway. Bryan offers a handshake as a sign of good sportsmanship but Jericho slaps it away. Jericho then proceeds to jaw jack him and tell Bryan that he is better than him. Jericho then shoves Bryan away and then slaps him in the face before Bryan retaliates and slaps Y2J in the face. Bryan then drop kicks Jericho into the corner and follows it up with a running forearm to the face. Bryan then lays in multiple kicks to the midsection and the referee has to step in to break it up leading to a cheap shot and a dropkick from Jericho. Jericho continues the attack with a kick to the back and a running kick off the ropes to the face of Bryan. Chris then punches Bryan in the face before picking him up for a belly to back suplex. Chris then hits him with a clubbing blow to the back before locking in a working hold focusing on the arm and neck of Daniel Bryan. Bryan makes it back to his feet and lays in multiple shots to the midsection to break the hold. Daniel then comes off the ropes and dodges a knee lift and stacks up Jericho for a two count. Jericho then answers back with an enziguri to the back of Bryan’s head for a one count. The finish of the match sees Bryan lock in a heel lock to Jericho who makes it to the ropes and breaks the hold. Bryan then walks into a codebreaker and Jericho immediately locks in The Walls of Jericho for the submission victory.

Winner: Chris Jericho via Walls of Jericho

After the match The Miz attacks his own rookie as he looks to beat some respect into Daniel Bryan