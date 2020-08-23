WNW Retro Review First Watch In Your House PPV May 14th, 1995

Commentary: Dok Hendrix and Vince McMahon

Hakushi vs Bret Hart:

This is the opening contest of the night. This is the first of two matches that Bret Hart will be competing in. Before the match we get an interview from Bret Hart. He says that he is determined to prove that he is still the best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be. He dedicates this match to his mom who is watching from home. He says Lawler is next after Hakushi. The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Hakushi locks in a sideheadlock with Hakushi remaining in control. Bret shoots him off the ropes and looks to take him down but Hakushi flips out of the way. Hakushi looks for a test of strength but Bret looks to get the advantage but Hakushi pulls him to the may by his hair. Hakushi now with control of the wrist but Bret is able to shoot him off the ropes leading to a shoulder tackle for a two count. Hakushi then drives a knee into the left shoulder of Bret. Hakushi with control of the arm but Bret gets back up and able to roll up Hakushi for a two count. Bret then hits an arm drag and maintains control of the arm. Bret is able to take down Hakushi and come off the ropes and hit him in the back of the head and neck area. Bret then takes down Hakushi multiple times which angers him and he goes to the floor. Hakushi is able to slide back in and gain control of the match with a hammer throw chest first into the turnbuckle followed by a moonsault for a nearfall. We see Jerry "The King" Lawler watching this match backstage. The finish of the match sees Bret looking for a German suplex but Hakushi is able to preform a go behind looking for a suplex of his own but Bret it able to counter into a victory roll for the win. After the match Bret twist his knee on his way out of the ring.

Winner: Bret Hart via Victory Roll

We go backstage to Todd Pettengill who is in the phone room as they are gonna announce the winner of the free house soon. We then see Jerry Lawler come and tell Todd he is ready to go and wants his match up next. Todd tells him that Bret will be coming her shortly and Jerry says he just got paged by his mom and has to go.

We then go to Stephanie who shows us the entires of the sweepstakes that should up earlier.

Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie vs Razor Ramon( Handicap Match):

Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie make their way to the ring and we get The 1-2-3 Kid on the phone who says that he is gonna get his revenge as soon as his injuries heal up. We then hear from Razor who says that this is personal and tells the kid not to worry and heal his neck. Razor then makes his way to the ring. The bell rings and here we go. The Roadie distracts Razor for a second but he stops Jeff from getting the sneak attack. They both are in the ring now and look to double team Razor as they're backing him into a corner. The referee then tells them one at a time so The Roadie exits the ring. The Roadie distracts Razor allowing Jeff to attack him from behind. Jeff then continues the onslaught but Razor is able to get a right hand in and hits him a couple more times sending him to the floor. The Roadie then stalks the ringside area but eventually gets back on the apron. Jeff Jarrett then gets back up and steps back in the ring. He attacks the leg of Razor then hits him with multiple punches before putting his head into multiple turnbuckles. He then shoots him into the ropes looking for a dropkick but Razor holds onto the ropes. Razor then hits Jeff with a clothesline sending him to the floor. Razor meets him out there and and smashes his head into the apron. The Roadie then attacks him from behind. They get back in the ring and Jeff sends him into the turnbuckle. The finish of the match sees Jeff Jarrett going for the figure four on Razor but looks back at The Roadie which allows Razor to send him into The Roadie. Razor then is able to hit the Razor's Edge for the pinfall victory. After the match The Roadie looks for a sneak attack but Razor punches him and looks for the Razor's Edge. Jeff Jarrett clips the knee and looks for the figure four. Aldo Montoya comes to make the save but gets beaten up and sent to the floor. Somebody else enters the ring and takes out both Jeff and The Roadie. Security and the Police then escort him out of the ring.

Winner: Razor Ramon via Razor's Edge

The next WWF PPV is The King of the Ring which takes place June 25th, 1995

We then see Jerry Lawler backstage arguing with the WWF President about wanting his match to be next.

We then see a video package showing the path of destruction laid out by Sid on his road to In Your House.

Mabel vs Adam Bomb (King of the Ring Qualifier Match):

Before the bell could ring the referee is trying to get Mo out of the ring. Adam then punches him sending him to the floor. Mabel then takes advantage and hits multiple clubbing blows to the back. The referee then separates them and the bell rings. Mabel squishes Adam in the corner and tossed into another turnbuckle. Mabel charges him but Adam ducks out of the way. Adam then clotheslines Mabel to the floor leading to a slingshot clothesline. Adam gets Mabel back in the ring for a one count. Adam then hits a diving clothesline for anothet one count. Mabel is able to recover and catch Adam Bomb coming off the ropes and slams him into the mat for the win.

Winner: Mabel via Powerslam

We then go to Todd Pettengill who is standing by with Razor Ramon. Ramon then introduces the person who made the save. His name is Savio Vega and he's from the Caribbean.

Smoking Gunns vs Owen Hart and Yokozuna(WWF Tag Team Championship):

The Smoking Gunns are already in the ring awaiting the champions. Jerry Lawler makes his way to the ring and wants his match to happen now but he is escorted to the back. The champions make their way to the ring. The bell rings and here we go. Yokozuna and Billy Gunn start off the match. They lock up with Billy getting the advantage and transitioning into a sideheadlock. Yokozuna shoots him off into the ropes and hits him with a shoulder tackle. Yokozuna then whips him into the ropes and looks for a clothesline but Billy ducks under his legs and hits two dropkicks and gains control of the wrist. Billy then tags in Bart who climbs to the top and hits and axe handle on the arm. Yokozuna regains control and headbutts Bart before tagging out to Owen. Owen then hammers away before irish whipping him into the turnbuckle. Bart is able to regain control and take back in Billy hitting a double team maneuver. The finish of the match sees Bart charge at Owen Hart only to miss and fall between the ropes to the floor. Owen then distracts the referee allowing Yokozuna to hit a HUGE legdrop on Bart on the floor. Yokozuna then throes him back in the ring for Owen to pick up the pinfall victory

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via legdrop

We then go backstage to Todd Pettengill who is standing by with Diesel. Diesel starts the interview by wishing all the mothers a happy mother's day and that he lost his mom last Christmas. Todd then asks about Henry Godwinn's attack and how the back was holding up. Diesel says that the attack didn't work as he is here 100%.

We go back to ringside with Jerry Lawler and his "mom". She said nothing will make her proud than to see him beat Bret Hart tonight. She then says that after the match she will challenge Bret's mom.

We then go back to Todd Pettengill who is with Bret Hart. Todd asks about the knee and Bret shows us that the knee is 100% and that he never injured his knee. Bret enters the ring and runs after Jerry Lawler.

Jerry "The King" Lawler vs Bret Hart:

The bell rings and Bret is all over Jerry with multiple punches to the midsection in the corner. Bret then knocks him down and Jerry slides to the outside of the ring. Bret follows him to the floor and grabs him and slam him face first into the steel guardrail then to the steel steps. They get back in the ring and Bret continues the onslaught and takes him down leading to a legdrop then a back bodydrop. The finish of the match sees Hakushi's handler show up and distracts the referee. Bret then sees Jerry into the ropes which knocks the referee off the apron and he gets his foot stuck in the ropes. This allows for Hakushi to come out and hit a splash and multiple diving headbutts allowing Lawler to pick up the win. After the match Hakushi comes back in the ring and they look to attack Bret some more but Bret attacks Jerry who runs away with his "mom" leaving Hakushi alone with Bret who clears the ring.

Winner: Jerry Lawler via pinfall

We then hear final comments from Sycho Sid before the championship match.

The winner of the free house is revealed.

Sycho Sid vs Diesel( WWF Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Diesel shoves Sid to the mat and then hits him with multiple forearms to the face sending him to the corner. Diesel then irish whips him to the turnbuckle and stays on top of him with a splash. Diesel does it again to another turnbuckle this time Sid retreats to the floor. Diesel follows him and tosses Sid back in the ring. Diesel comes back in a hits multiple short clotheslines leadig to a big clothesline off the ropes for a one count. The match then spills back to the floor and they trade punches back and forth with Diesel getting the better of the exchange. Diesel sends Sid back in the ring and Ted DiBiase gets up on the apron and distracts Diesel and the referee. This allows for Sid to hit a running knee to the back of Diesel sending him to the floor. Sid then follows him to the floor and drops him face first on the apron. The finish of the match sees Diesel hitting the jacknife powerbomb and going for the pin but Tatanka shows up out of nowhere to break up the pin causing the DQ finish. Ted DiBiase and Tatanka continue to stomp on the champion. Sid then looks for a powerbomb but Diesel counters and Bam Bam Bigelow comes out to make the save.

Winner: Diesel via DQ

My Grade: D

This was just an overall bad PPV as we saw short and bad matches. Bret had to wrestle two matches that night and they played up that it was mother's day too much. Only two titles were defended. Lobe that it was a short PPV but it was a bad one.