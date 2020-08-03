WNW Retro Review First Watch RAW April 24th, 1995

Vince opens the show recap the fall of Bam Bam Bigelow starting from the Royal Rumble. He also recaps Pyscho Sid joining the Million Dollar Corporation and Bam Bam getting a shot at Diesel's title.



Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

The Smoking Gunns are in Action:

We kick the show off with the former WWF Tag Team Champions The Smoking Gunns in action. Billy Gunn locks up Horowitz who and gains control of him leading to an armdrag and catching him with a dropkick as Horowitz comes off the ropes. Horowitz tags out to the Brooklyn Brawler who gets caught by Billy who tags out to Bart. Bart comes off the top with a hammer fist to the arm. Bart tags back out to Billy and they hit a double Russian Legsweep to Brawler. Billy tags control of the wrist and tags back out to Bart. Bart hits him with a kick before tagging right back out to Billy. Brawler tries to fight back with a chop to no avail. Billy ducks the chop atrempt and runs the ropes as Bart gets the blind tag. Billy holds up Brawler as Bart comes in and finishes him with a neckbreaker for the win.



My Take: This just seemed to be a squash match for the former tag team champions as they are looking to get back in contention for the tag titles.



After the match we go backstage and hear from Bam Bam Bigelow and Ted DiBiase. Bam Bam promises to bring the Crown Jewel to the Million Dollar Corporation.



We come back to a backstage interview with the WWF Champion Diesel. Vince asks him why he accepted Bam Bam's challenge. Diesel says that he is a fighting champion and feels confident that he will retain. Vince then asks if his problems with Bam Bam stem from his actions to his friend Lawrence Taylor at the Rumble. Diesel says yes it does and that LT got his redemption so it's time for him to get his.

Bertha Faye is in Action:

Bertha Faye is the woman who attacked the current WWF Women's Champion Alundra Blayze immediately after she had just beaten Bull Nakano for the belt. This is Bertha's debut match. The bell rings and Bertha prances around the ring before trying to body check her opponent Serena but Serena ducks and tries to grab the leg but Faye just shoves her off. Serena tries again and Faye just shoves her off again. Faye then tries to body check Serena but she ducks and grabs the waist. Faye then hits the ropes and knocks off Serena then hits with a clothesline. Faye then picks her up and shoots her off the ropes into a rear view. Faye then shoots her off the ropes again into an elevated slam. Faye then shoots her into the ropes and looks to pick her up and drop her again but Serena counters into an armdrag. Serena the kicks the legs of Faye then sends her into the ropes but eats a body check. Serena is able to recover climb to the top for a crossbody of sorts but hurts her knee on the way down. Faye takes advantage as Serena comes off the ropes for a sunset pin but Faye counters and sits on her. Faye then tosses her by her hair multiple times leading to an eye rack and a plamstrike to the midsection. Faye then hits a snapmare followed by a legdrop and a headbutt. Faye hits another legdrop then picks her up and shoves her to the mat. Serena looks to be mounting a comeback but Faye counters and sends Serena into the turnbuckle and hits the splash. Faye then hits a sit out powerbomb then a military press slam for the win.



My Take: This match was very boring and did nothing to move the needle. This match was dragged out WAAAYYY TOO LONG. I don't want to see anymore of Bertha Faye but it looks like she will be feuding with Blayze.

In Your House Report:

Todd Pettengill brings the INY report as he runs down the card:

Diesel vs Pyscho Sid(WWF Championship)

Razor Ramon and The 1-2-3 Kid vs Jeff Jarrett and The Roadie

Bret Hart vs Hakushi

He then talks about the In Your House Sweepstakes where they are giving away a House in Florida.

We then hear from Sid who isn't happy about Diesel defending against Bam Bam.

Diesel vs Bam Bam Bigelow(WWF Championship):

The bell rings and here we go. Diesel looks to lock up but Bam Bam hits a go behind but Diesel is able to gain control and take down Bam Bam. Bam Bam comes off the ropes looking for a shoulder tackle but Diesel plants his feet firmly into the ground. Bam Bam gets up and tries again but eats a big clothesline from Big Daddy Cool. Diesel then sends Bam Bam to the corner and hits a splash then does it again in the opposite corner leading to multiple elbows to the side of the head. Diesel then hits a series of knee lifts to the midsection and irish whips him into the corner. Diesel then chokes him with his boot before the referee breaks it up. This allows Bam Bam to fight back with a series of headbutts. Bigelow gets Diesel into the corner and chokes him but Diesel fights back and takes him down for a two count. Diesel then comes off the ropes and hits an elbow for another two count. Diesel then brings Bam Bam into the cormer and chokes him with his boot. Diesel then grabs control of Bigelow's wrist but he breaks free but misses with the elbow. Diesel comes back and locks in a working hold on the arm and shoulder. Bam Bam shoves Diesel into the corner and hits multiple shoulder tackles in the midsection of Diesel. Bigelow then takes him down to the mat and hits a headbutt off the ropes. Diesel gets back up and takes down Bigelow with a diving clothesline for a two count. Bigelow rolls to the outside and drags Diesel to the floor with him. Bam Bam slams the champion's head into the apron then sends him back first into the ring post multiple times. Bigelow rolls back into the ring and Diesel slides back in. Bam Bam picks him up and hits the fallaway slam for a two count. Bigelow then locks in a working hold but Diesel fights back to his feet and comes off the ropes and ducks the clothesline leading to a meeting of the minds as both guys are down. Bam Bam gets up first but Diesel clips his leg as Bigelow lands hard on his neck and head. Diesel then comes off the ropes with a splash for a two count. Bigelow looks to escaps but gets caught in the ropes leading to a running leg drop on the back of his neck and shoulders. Diesel looks to send Bigelow into the corner but Bam Bam counters with the back elbow to the jaw. Bigelow then sends Diesel face first into the turnbuckle. Bam Bam looks for a suplex but Diesel blocks and hits a suplex of his own for a nearfall. Diesel then locks in a working hold but Bam Bam fights out and hits him in the midsection. Diesel begins to fight back with punches and forearms but Bam Bam is able to hit a suplex for a nearfall. Bigelow then locks in a headlock as Tatanka makes his way to ringside. Diesel fights back up to his feet but Bam Bam brings him back down to a knee. Diesel gets back to his feet and hits a back bodydrop. Both guys are down but Bam Bam gets to his feet first and hits Diesel with a clubbing blow to the back then multiple kicks to the ribs and back. Bigelow then chokes him on the ropes leading to Bigelow distracting the referee allowing for Tatanka to get a cheap shot on the champion. Bigelow sends Diesel face first into the turnbuckle. Bam Bam then irish whips Diesel into the turnbuckle but Diesel gets the boot up as Bigelow charges him leading to a clothesline but DiBiase gets up in the apron and distracts Diesel for a moment leading to Diesel getting attacked for a second before he sends Bam Bam into the ropes and gets tripped up by Tatanka. This allows Diesel to hit a big boot and then a jacknife powerbomb for the win. Big Daddy Cool retains the strap.



My Take: This was one hell of a match. This was the best match I've seen since starting these reviews. This was a back and forth hard hitting affair that saw both Tatanka and DiBiase get involved. Great showing from both guys. Bam Bam really impressed me here.



After the match Ted DiBiase runs down Bam Bam for all his big losses and embarrassing the corporation. Three strikes and your out as DiBiase fires Bam Bam and a brawl ensues between him and Tatanka. Bam Bam is able to toss Tatanka out of the ring then tells DiBiase that he quits and looks to put his hands on him but I.R.S. makes the save. I.R.S. and Tatanka begin the double team on Bigelow leading to Sid coming out and joining the party. Sid then hits a powerbomb and Diesel comes back to make the save.

Black Phantom vs Aldo Montoya:

They lock up with Black Phantom shooting Aldo off the rope but Aldo counters with a shoulder tackle leading to Phantom getting back up and looking for an armdrag but Aldo counters into one of his own. Aldo then hits a dropkick sending Phantom to the floor leading to a plancha. Aldo gets Phantom back in the ring and takes control of his arm and brings him down to the mat. Aldo then drives his knee into his arm but Phantom gets back up and takes down Aldo leading to a chop and stomp. Phantom then irish whips Aldo into the turnbuckle hits him in the midsection with a knee. Aldo fights out of the corner with multiple kicks but Phantom comes right back and slams him down to the mat for a nearfall. Phantom then elbows Aldo in the back of the head. He then irish whips Aldo into the turnbuckle but Aldo hops off the second rope and hits a crossbody on the Black Phantom leading to Aldo shooting him into the ropes for a clothesline then comes off the ropes himself for a jumping clothesline. Aldo then irish whips Phantom into the turnbuckle and follows up with a bulldog from the second rope for the win.



My Take: This was a match and it happen that's pretty much all I can say about it. I'm not feeling why matches like this close out the show. They aren't needle movers and the crowd just came off of one hell of a match between Big Daddy Cool and Bam Bam Bigelow for the title. The match order should've been switch.



After the main event we see what happened during the break as Diesel and Bam Bam Bigelow shook hands and showed mutual respect between each other.



My Grade: C

I have this episode of RAW a C as it had a world title match and a big payoff in the end. The episode started out with The Smoking Gunns looking to get back on track and into title contention again after losing the titles at Wrestlemania XI. The world title match was the match of the night. The match went back and forth and was very hard hitting. It looked like either guy could walk out with the title. In the end Big Daddy Cool retains leading to Bigelow being outsed from the Million Dollar Corporation and ultimately turning face.