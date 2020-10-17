WNW Retro Review First Watch WCW Saturday Night January 30th, 1993

1 Gallery 1 Images

Commentary: Jim Ross and Larry Zbyszko



The show opens with Jim Ross as he interviews the Unified Tag Team Champions Ricky Steamboat and Shane Douglas as he announces that the rematch has been made official.

Z Man vs Chris Benoit:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up with Chris Benoit getting the advantage amd going behind with a waistlock and looks for a full nelson and turns it into a hammer lock which Z Man counters and does the same. Benoit is able to counter the Z Man into a hmmer lock but Z Man immediately steps through the legs and takes down Benoit with a hip toss. Z Man then works over the arm before locking in a waistlock. Chris Benoit then rolls through but gets countered by Z Man who takes down Benoit then hits him with multiple dropkicks and sends Benoit out to the floor. Z Man waits in the ring as Benoit enters the ring and looks for a test of strength. Benoit is then able to get the advantage by kicking Z Man in the midsection then hit him with a right in the face. Benoit then slams Z Man's face into the turnbuckle then irish whips him into the opposite turnbuckle and follows him in but Z Man wraps his legs around Benoit's head hut he knocks them down. Z Man then hits the headscissors and Benoit hits the ropes and comes off with a kick to the midsection of Z Man then throws Z Man on top of the top rope. The finish of the match sees Chris Benoit hit a missile dropkick from the top ropw into a Full Nelson German Suplex for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Chris Benoit via Full Nelson German Suplex

After the match we go backstage as Tony Schiavone I one of the newest WCW Superstars Maxx Payne. Who says that he is a three time All American wrestler and that he is the alpha and omega.



We then go to a 2 Cold Scorpio Music Video.

Brad Armstrong vs 2 Cold Scorpio vs Ron Hagen and Sgt. Buddy Parker:

The bell rings and here we go. Parker and Scorpio start off the match. They lock up and Parker gets the advantage by putting a knee to the midsection of Scorpio followed up by a forearm to the face then a clubbing blow to the back. Parker then stomps Scorpio and puts him in the corner as he punches him repeatedly in the midsection amd face followed up with an irish whip attempt that is countered into another irish whip attempt by Scorpio then Parker counters into an irish whip attempt and is successful. Scorpio then leaps over Parker and catches him in a sunset flip for a nearfall. Scorpio then hits Parker with an armdrag takeover. Scorpio then tags out to Armstrong who hooks the arms of Parker and allows for Scorpio to punch him in the midsection. Armstong then looks for a wristlock but Parker counters with a knee to the midsection. Parker then hits him with a clubbing blow to the back then a forearm to the face leading to an irish whip and Armstong ducks the clothesline but gets caught and Parker looks for the slam but Armstong slips out and hits the ropes again and leaps over Parker into a dropkick. Armstong looks for an armbar but gets hit in the midsection by Parker who tags in his partner Hagan who enters the ring and walks into a drop toehold. The finish of the match sees 2 Cold Scorpio hit a spinning leg lariat on Hagan then tags in Armstong who hits a Side Russian Legsweep for the pinfall victory.

Winners: 2 Cold Scorpio and Brad Armstrong via Side Russian Legsweep



After the match we see a video package of Sting making his way to Vader's White Castle of Fear. Vader challenges Sting to a Strap match but its essentially tug of war.



We then go backstage to see Steve Regal make his first WCW appearance as he is interviewed by Jim Ross. Ross announces that Regal will make his debut next week.

Scotty Flamingo and Rip Rogers vs Marcus Bagwell and Eric Watts:

The bell rings and here we go. Scotty Flamingo and Marcus Bagwell start off the match. They lock up with Flamingo getting the advantage and taking conteol of the arm and driving his elbow twice into it. He then looks to drop the arm of his shoulder but Bagwell counters into a sideheadlock and Flamingo shoots him off into the ropes after Watts gets the blind tag. Bagwell is able to put on the brakes and Flamingo is stuck in the middle of of Bagwell and Watts. Watts kicks him in the the midsection leading to a dropkick from Bagwell. Watts then hits a splash for a nearfall. Watts then locks on a wristlock and twist the arm and takesdown Flamingo with a fireman's carry and works on a working hold. He then tags in Bagwell who climbs to the middle rope and jumps down and hits the arm of Flamingo. The finish of the match sees Watts lock in the STF on Rogers as Bagwell sends Flamingo to the floor and they pick up the submission victory.

Winners: Erik Watts and Marcus Bagwell via STF



After the match we go backstage to Jim Ross who interviews the Rock N Roll Express about their match against the Wrecking Crew at SuperBrawl 3.

Wrecking Crew vs Rex Cooper and Rick Ryder:

The bell rings and here we go. The Wrecking Crew get the jump on their opponents and beat them down. Fury then tosses Cooper to the floor as Rage slams Ryder to the mat. The Rock N Roll Express are ringside for this match. Rage then slaps Ryder before chokeslamming him to the mat. Rage then kicks him in the head then throws him into the corner and lays in the stomps to the midsection. Rage then irish whips Ryder into the opposite turnbuckle and follows him in ad Ryder moves out of the way and rolls him up for a one count. Rage then clubs the back of Ryder. The finish of the match sees The Wrecking Crew hit the Wrecking Ball on Ryder for the pinfall victory.

Winners: The Wrecking Crew via Wrecking Ball



After the match Tony Schiavone gets up close with Gordon Solie. Tony Schiavone announces that Sting vs Vader for the WCW World Heavyweight Championship will be a Leather Strap Match.



We then go backstage to Tony Schiavone again who interviews both Barry Windham and Vader as they address their rivals before the tag team main event.

Maxx Payne vs Johnny Gunn:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Payne gets tje advantage and goes behind and pushes Gunn to the mat. They both make it back to their feet and lock up again. Gunn gets the advantage locking in a sideheadlock but Payne hits him in the midsection with forearms before shooting him off into the ropes and they meet in the middle with shoulder blocks but neither man goes down. The finish of the match sees Maxx Payne take down Johnny Gunn and locks in an armbar for the submission victory.

Winner: Maxx Payne via Armbar



After the match we go backstage as Tony Schiavone interviews both Dustin Rhodes and Sting as they address Vader and Windham ahead of the tag team main event.

"Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff vs The Barbarian:

The bell rings and here we go. Orndorff throws his ring jacket in the face of The Barbarian and begins the all out assault in the corner. He lays into The Barbarian with multiple stomps to the midsection. He then sends him face first into the turnbuckle but it has no effect on him. Orndorff then goes for a punch but it's blocked and The Barbarian picks him up by the throat and throws him into the corner. Barbarian then hits him with a clothesline in the corner and then punches him in the face twice knocking him down to the mat. He then irish whips Orndorff into the ropes and misses the first time but catches him with a big boot coming off the ropes a second time. The finish of the match sees The Barbarian thinkingbhe won the match but Paul Orndorff comes from behind and hits a German suplex with a bridge for the pinfall victory.

Winner: "Mr. Wonderful" Paul Orndorff via German Suplex

Vader and Barry Windham vs Sting and Dustin Rhodes:

The bell rings and here we go. Sting and Barry Windham start off the match. They lock up and Sting gets the advantage as he pushes Windham into the corner and we get a clean break. They lock up again with Barry Windham getting the advantage this time as he pushes Sting into the corner. It looks like we would get a clean break but Windham hits Sting in the face with a right hand. Windham then hits Sting in the back with a forearm and a right hand punch to the face. Windham looms for an irish whip but Sting reverses it and sends Barry into the corner. Sting then brings Windham out of the corner and takes him down with a hip toss into a dropkick then a clothesline. We then have a stalemate between the two. Windham looks for a test of strength but then kicks Sting in the midsection then a back elbow to the head. Windham then puches him in the face leading to a blow to the bsck of the neck. The finish of the match sees the match break down as Dustin was attacked by Harley Race and Vader on the floor. Back in the ring Sting looks to lock in the Scropin Death Lock on Windham but Vader hits him with a clothesline and pushes down the referee for the DQ.

Winners: Sting and Dustin Rhodes via DQ



After the match Windham leans Sting on the ropes as Vader lights up his back with the leather strap. The locker room and security make their way to the ring to make the save but Vader takes them out with the strap to close the show.

My Grade: C

This was just an average show. Nothing spectacular happened here but we did find out what Vader's White Castle of Fear is all about. It will be Sting vs Vader in an Unsanctioned Leather Strap Match. We also meet two new wrestlers in Steve Regal and Maxx Payne.