WNW Royal Rumble 2021 Entrant Tracker

Hello wrestling fans and welcome to the WNW Royal Rumble 2021 Entrant’s Tracker.

We have officially rang in a new year which means that we are on the road to the Royal Rumble PPV. This year the Royal Rumble will take place on January 31st, 2021. On this night we will have both the Men’s and Women’s Rumble Matches.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as I will be tracking every superstar who has declared their entry into their respective rumble matches.

Men’s Royal Rumble Entrants:

🔵 Daniel Bryan(announced on Christmas Smackdown)

🔴 Bobby Lashley (announced on December 28th edition of RAW Talk)

🔴 AJ Styles (announced on RAW Legends Night)

🔴 Randy Orton (announced on RAW Legends Night)

🔴 Riddle (announced on RAW Legends Night)

🔴 Elias (announced on RAW Legends Night)

Women’s Royal Rumble Entrants:

🔴 Nia Jax (announced on December 28th edition of RAW)

🔴 Charlotte Flair (announced on RAW Legends Night)


