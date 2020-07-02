WNW Spotlight | LSG, The Ace Of Space

Leon St. Giovanni or known to you as The Ace of Space, LSG. LSG is straight outta Edison, New Jersey and is a Monster Factory Graduate. LSG started his journey in his backyard with some good ol' backyard wrestling with his brother & cousins. But having fun in the backyard to deciding that independent wrestling is what he wanted to do, did not come to fruition until he attended Ring of Honor: Final Battle 2005.



LSG started his training by traveling around New Jersey from school to school with his friend. It was not until the place that he was initially training at closed down & he went to the Monster Factory. This is where LSG got his first "real" training. It was the Monster Factory that LSG mastered his craft & went from "a good hand" to the bar for all new wrestlers at The Monster Factory.



LSG has worked in several independent promotions, especially on the East coast, but it was in 2015 when Leon got his start with Ring of Honor. LSG formed a tag team called Coast 2 Coast with another Monster Factory Graduate, Shaheem Ali. The two were electric and exciting with the pinnacle of their tag team matches coming against WAR MACHINE. Coast 2 Coast has also had some huge wins verse the likes of The Motor City Machine Guns & The Kingdom.



LSG got to perform at Madison Square Garden in the Honor Rumble at the G1 Supercard. In an interview that I had with LSG, he said that this was the moment at made his dad proud of him. Now, LSG is taking his talents into the singles world, where he sees himself having a bright future. The Human Rocket is ready to take off & the Ace of Space will be making waves in the independent scene. This all kicks off at July 11th fro Synergy Pro Wrestling.



Wrestling News World & Synergy Pro Wrestling present "For The First Responders" benefiting the American Nurses Foundation. LSG will face Jordan Oliver on July 11th in a Garden State Invitational qualifying match. The match will no doubt be exciting, electric when these two high octane wrestlers go head-to-head. It will be interesting to see if, the young kid (Oliver), will be able to get the best of the more experienced LSG.



For more information on LSG, The Ace of Space: @LeonStGiovanni



I got to speak with LSG on Putting You Over, feel free to check it out & let me know what you think.



Synergy First Responders

Synergy Pro Wrestling is back! On Saturday, July 11th, Synergy and Wrestling News World join forces to present "For The First Responders", a live pro-wrestling supercard to benefit America's first responders.



WNW & Synergy will donate proceeds from this event to worthy first responders' non-profits.



Synergy is delivering a massive card for the occasion! Alex Zayne & Blake Christian continue their incredible rivalry at Synergy with a 30 Minute Iron Man main event! There's also 2 qualifiers for the 2020 Garden State Invitational. JD Drake takes on Tony Deppen, and Jordan Oliver goes one-on-one with LSG.



For The First Responders will stream live on FITE.tv on 7/11 at 7 pm EST.