WNW Staff Predictions: WrestleMania 36

This years WrestleMania, the show that is too big for one night takes place this weekend from Orlando, Florida. This show will not air live and is taped around multiple locations. Night one will begin Saturday at 7 pm est and night two will begin Sunday at 7pm est. While the show will look and feel different, the card is actually pretty stacked. Below are the predictions from the staff here at Wrestling News World, please give each of them a follow for their fantastic work.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (With Mandy Rose in Dolph Ziggler Corner)



Tom- The WWE has something with Otis and I think they will want to give the fans a fun payoff, however I don't think this is over yet. I have a double turn with Mandy and Sonya with Sonya helping Dolph and Otis getting the loss but gets the girl in Mandy.



Winner: Dolph Ziggler



Brenden - The only match with months of story behind it won't be a wrestling clinic but definitely a lot of story spots. The pay off has to come on the grandest stage of them all. The only way I see this happening is a Mandy Rose face turn in which she aids Otis in his victory and the big man gets the win.



Winner: Otis



Chris - I'm disappointed that this isn't happening in front of a crowd. Otis is the most over babyface in the company right now and the reaction to him finally usurping Dolph would've been a beautiful thing. Regardless, Otis to finally defeat his long time tormentor.



Winner: Otis



Standing Streamer- I believe this story still has legs if WWE wants to continue it. I also feel that the main draw for Otis coming out on top is the pop from the crowd, but we really have no idea when that could. If Otis does win, we will get some sort of swerve. But I think Dolph will get over & WWE will ride this wave a little longer.



Winner: Dolph



Eva- I think we are getting a swerve and I'm not sure if it will be from Sonya, Tucker or Mandy herself. Am I the only one who would like to see Otis kiss Mandy at Wrestlemania?



Winner: Otis



David- With thousands of fans in attendance I would've said Otis but without the crowd, I think they should wait. With Dolph in the match, it should be enjoyable regardless of the result plus the love triangle with Mandy and potential betrayal from either Sonya or Tucker I think they have a storyline that could continue offset and on social media during a time where health precautions need to be taken.



Winner: Dolph Ziggler

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Elias vs. Baron Corbin (Grudge Match)



Tom- Elias sings a tune and gets a quick win over Baron Corbin and you may see Gronk and/or Mojo get involved here.



Winner: Elias



Chris - honestly I couldn't care less about this even though I love both guys involved. Elias to win though, as retribution for Corbin sending him flying off the podium on Friday night.



Winner: Elias



Standing Streamer- Corbin vs. Elias? Hmmmmm. I think Elias needs the win & Corbin does not. So for that, I will go with Elias. Maybe, we will get something that will lead us to Gronk vs. Corbin because I think that would be the best for Gronk right now.



Winner: Elias



Eva- Gronk, and Mojo will get involved and we will begin the build-up to Corbin vs. Gronk at Summerslam.



Winner: Elias



Brenden - This match honestly isn't worth anytime for the Wrestlemania card. Elias gets his revenge from falling off a scaffold and defeats King Corbin.



Winner: Elias



David- For me, this isn't a Wrestlemania worthy match but at least last week's incident gave it some build and purpose. I actually like both wrestlers but both could do with a win right now. King Corbin is a great heel but Elias needs a moment and after last week I'd like to see him seek revenge with an equally heinous act.



Winner: King Corbin via DQ

Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory (Raw Tag Championships)



Tom- Obviously with the injury to Andrade it put this match into a very interesting spin. The idea now is Zelina hired Theory as her free agent. The idea is fine in Theory (pun intended) however for this being WrestleMania the match does lack that build.



Winner: Street Profits



Chris - A thrown together match that means absolutely nothing. I'm a big fan of all 4 men and the division needs a good lengthy reign, so Profits for me here. Garza and Theory are destined for big things though.



Winner: Street Profits



Standing Streamer- Too soon for Street Profits to lose. Too soon for Theory to get a title. This one is easy for me, I am going with the Street Profits.



Winners: Street Profits



Brenden - Street profits will take this one in what is a random but possibly fun filler tag title match. Hopefully, this isn't a permanent call up for Theory.



Winner: The Street Profits



Eva- Great opportunity for Garza and Austin. If the AOP wouldn't have gotten hurt I think the Street Profits would be losing their titles. This will be a very athletic match!



Winner: The Street Profits



David- Love all four wrestlers, in particular, Angel Garza and not forgetting Zelina Vega. With injury ruling out the AOP then a reported injury to Andrade who also misses out I just don't feel invested in this match. So a fast-paced, high flying Tag Team match with the Street Profits retaining will do just fine.



Winner: The Street Profits

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley (With Lana In Lashley Corner)



Tom- Aleister Black has a bright future ahead of him and Paul Heyman sees much value in him as well. Lashley still has name value and Black picking up a Mania win over him would be huge.



Winner: Aleister Black (by KO)



Chris - Surely Black has to win this one? This could've been a decent feud if it had any build behind it. Black's first legitimate challenger and someone who a victory over would be huge for his momentum.



Winner: Aleister Black



Standing Streamer- I agree with Chris, this match would feel so much better if there was a better build-up, but they did the best they could with the hand they were dealt with. With that being said, Black has to come out on top & you can build on "a Big Win" from there.



Winner- Aleister Black



Brenden - Aleister Black wins with the Black Mass plain and simple. Black gets a win over Lashley at WrestleMania to add to his bright future and resume.



Winner: Aleister Black



Eva- This match has had almost no build-up. I think Black is winning and in the future will get involved with Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. Or Black could join Kevin Owens. This is an exciting time to be an Aleister Black fan!



Winner: Aleister Black



David- Circumstances mean there's been zero build for this match so I'll keep it short and sweet. Aleister Black to come through a tough test against the Almighty Bobby Lashley which will hopefully kick-start his career on the main roster.



Winner: Aleister Black

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (Intercontinental Championship)



Tom- Hate to say it, however under normal circumstances I would say Bryan and it would not be a question, however then again this is not under normal circumstances. The availability of Bryan in the short term I'm not sure on. I'm against better judgment and still going Bryan here as WWE is going to want as many happy outcomes as possible.



Winner: Daniel Bryan



Chris - This could be one of the best matches of the night if its given time. I'm thrilled Sami has finally won gold, but Bryan should win this and give the belt some legitimacy again. The pairing of Gulak and Bryan has been fantastic and long may it continue.



Winner: Daniel Bryan



Standing Streamer- I have been looking forward to this match for a long time and I believe it is going to live up to all that I expect it to be. I also think there are many ways you can go with this, but in the end I think Sami Zayn is going to retain & we will see more storylines between Bryan/Gulak/Zayne.



Winner: Sami Zayn



Eva- I think this has the possibility to steal the show. I want the pairing of Gulak and Bryan to continue and a Bryan reign will definitely give legitimacy to the Intercontinental title.



Winner: Daniel Bryan



Brenden - So happy for Zayn holding the title. Right now given the circumstances I'm sad that he wont have a big main stage to defend the title. However, as long as he can work this will be a fantastic match with Bryan. Through a Drew Gulak heel turn Zayn will retain.



Winner: Sami Zayn



David- One of the matches I'm most looking forward to and despite being a huge Daniel Bryan fan I'd like to see Sami Zayn retain the title and build some momentum after a long absence from in-ring action. With Gulak, Nakamura and Cesaro all playing their part in this feud anything is possible in the future which could see heel turns, face turns, new tag teams but most importantly magnificent matches.



Winner: Sami Zayn

Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Championship)



Tom- Kabuki Warriors win, unless they are splitting up. Asuka is to over right now to be going under at another WrestleMania.



Winner: Kabuki Warriors



Chris - I am so bored of the Kabuki Warriors. Honestly its through no fault of their own, it's the poor booking and the obsession with Asuka. Sure, she is talented but Kairi deserves much better. WWE clearly value Asuka as a singles superstar, so let BlissCross win here and move the Kabuki girls on to pastures new.



Winner: BlissCross



Standing Streamer- I think the time is now to take the titles off of the Kabuki Warriors and let Asuka be on her one (same with Kari). I do not know if that means you have one of them turn on the other or just drop titles and split them up in a Draft or something. But, based on that, I am going with Cross & Bliss.



Winner: Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss



Eva- I'm not the biggest fan of BlissCross but this is the time to send the women's tag team championship to Smackdown. A majority of the women's tag teams are on Smackdown. You can have Mandy and Sonya, Dana and Carmella, Sasha and Bayley all go for the title once it moves.



Winner: Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss



Brenden: WWE may want some title changes on this show and switching up these titles wouldn't be a bad idea. I do expect this to be a pretty good match.



Winner: Alexa Bliss and Nikki cross



David- It's a shame that the Women's Tag Team division has suffered the same fate as the men's division which means its hard to care. But great to see the titles being defended at the biggest PPV of the year and hopefully the WWE starts to put some focus on Tag Team wrestling and creating credible teams and storylines. Actually think it's time the Kabuki Warriors dropped the titles and I'm hoping there's a push on the cards for Kairi Sane.



Winner: Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Naomi vs. Lacy Evans vs. Tamina vs. Sasha Banks vs. Bayley (Smackdown Women's Championship)



Tom- This one to me was very easy just a few weeks ago, I would have said Sasha wins. Fast forward and under these circumstances it may make more sense to hold off the Bayley and Sasha program till Summerslam. Now it's not to say you can't pull the trigger here, however why? And what's the hurry?



Winner: Bayley



Chris - The real story here is the build between Bayley and Sasha. I can see Sasha winning the championship indirectly and the two can feud all the way until Summerslam. It likely won't top what the two achieved in NXT together, but we can only hope.



Winner: Sasha Banks



Brenden- The Sasha Bayley saga will finally have its beginnings on the main roster after 5 years. However with the roles reversed. As much as i want Sasha to win these things take time. Thus Bayley will somehow through nasty means to turn on and eliminate Sasha to retain.



Winner - Bayley



Standing Streamer- I agree with Chris, the story here is Sasha vs. Bayley. Does that mean, Sasha turns now, Sasha wins now, or Sasha helps Bayley retain. No matter what happens in this match, it will further the storyline between Banks & Bayley. But I need to pick a winner, so I will go with Bayley retains with the help from Sasha (directly or indirectly).



Winner: Bayley



Eva- Bayley betrays Sasha and we begin the buildup to Summerslam. This should have been the WrestleMania match but a long build may be best.



Winner: Bayley



David- I like Bayley but think her title reign as a heel has been slightly underwhelming. For me, she needs to return to the Bayley of old and hopefully she gets a helping hand from Sasha Banks who will turn on her friend to win the title she has been eyeing up for weeks. We shouldn't totally discount the others and Lacey Evans could have an outside chance of winning the title.



Winner: Sasha Banks

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match (formerly Usos vs. New Day vs. Miz/Morrison)



Tom- I can not even begin to go into details about this one without giving away any spoiler about the match, so I will just say this...I'm going with The New Day walking out as Smackdown Tag Team Champions.



Winners: New Day



Chris - It all depends on how the match is formatted, but I imagine we will he seeing Morrison vs Kofi vs one Uso. In that case, Morrison to retain in such a massively altered match it would be a shame to see the belts changes hands. Quite why it was changed at all I'm not sure... JoMo could've easily gone into the match by himself, a-la Kane frin back in the day.



Winner: John Morrison



Brenden- Due to COVID 19 we will only get 3 superstars instead of 6. still i see an amazing ladder match coming out of this with one of the usos coming out on top.



Winner: Jimmy/Jey Uso



Standing Streamer- Since I do know that The Miz will not be a part of this match, I have decided to turn this match into a Triple Threat Ladder match for the title, but one person from each team is in the match. Pick an Uso, Kofi & Morrison will compete in this match & Morrison will come out on top, so that they can properly do this title defense in the future.



Winner: John Morrison



Eva- Miz and Morisson have not been protected as champions. But perhaps they can once again sneak out a win if the Usos and New Day focus on each other.



Winner: John Morrison



David- Again circumstances of robbed us of what could've been an amazing triple threat ladder match between Miz & Morrison, The Usos and The New Day. So a makeshift singles ladder match between John Morrison and Jimmy or Jey Uso shouldn't see the titles change hands IMO and hopefully we can see the triple threat ladder match we were supposed to get when circumstance allows.



Winner: John Morrison

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair (NXT Women's Championship)



Tom- I think the easy answer is to give Rhea the big win at WrestleMania and make her a star. Then there is this, there is nothing against putting Charlotte over her and use her on NXT for the next 4-6 weeks setting up a rematch later with Rhea. It gives NXT a bump, as well as in the end Rhea gets hers.



Winner: Charlotte



Chris - After such an amazing 6 months, anything other than Rhea retaining would be a horrible decision. Charlotte doesn't need it and wouldn't come off any worse if she lost.



Winner: Rhea Ripley



Standing Streamer- Well, it seems I disagree with Chris here. I think taking the title off of Ripley right now is the smart thing & with no fans to crap all over it, it is the right time. Flair will bring more eyes to NXT & help bring more shine/rub to Ripley.



Winner: Charlotte Flair



Eva- Disagree with Streamer here. Charlotte being featured has not given more eyes to NXT in her multiple appearances on the brand. Have Ripley be a strong champion and allow her to be the face of NXT.



Winner: Rhea Ripley



David- I'm a huge fan of Charlotte but after winning the Royal Rumble she's done everything and won everything there is to win so its time to put over a potential star of the future. I like Rhea but still think there's work to do in building her into a top star in the women's division so she needs this victory. Also not going to lie I'm disappointed not to see Bianca Belaire in this match, the EST of NXT is the future.



Winner: Rhea Ripley



Brenden- This is a huge showcase for Rhea Ripley. I can see a very good match from this and hopefully the right woman wins. This should be Ripley's moment and the build of the next Women's star.



Winner - Rhea Ripley

The Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles (Boneyard Match)



Tom- Someone should come out to Cody Rhodes Theme of "Smoking Mirrors" because much like the funhouse match, this match is likely going to be heavy into effects.



Winner: The Undertaker



Chris - Undecided. I'm excited to see how the stipulation works and I would imagine Undertaker wins, with it being his match, though it would've been nice to see AJ pick up the win considering how highly Taker thinks of him. The main thing here for me is seeing Biker Taker return!



Winner: The Undertaker



Standing Streamer- This match will be great. No matter who goes over, both will get over. I think we will see some "force ghosts" of past Undertakers as The Unholy Trinity & in the end Taker beats AJ, but as he is going to throw him in a grave, we see STING. STING says "See you in a year".



Winner: The Undertaker



Eva- Will we see Michelle McCool get involved? Who is part of the Undertaker's trinity? I do think whoever is part of the trinity can feud with Styles moving forward.



Winner: The Undertaker



David- Not sure what to expect from a Boneyard match but I'm intrigued and excited none the less. Some fantastic promos have built this up as a personal feud and with hints of the American Badass making a return I'm hoping Taker does himself justice after some disappointing matches in recent years. The Deadman to win but while AJ Styles could lose the match by being buried alive I hope he's not buried literally.



Winner: The Undertaker



Brenden- After the streak, the Undertaker at Wrestlemania has lost its appeal. But due to the intrigue of a boneyard match and against a phenomenal opponent in AJ Styles this should be some good stuff. I see AJ Styles somehow finding a way along with the OC to make the Undertaker REST IN PEACE



Winner-AJ Styles

Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)



Tom- Sure Edge does not get to return in front of 80 thousands fans for his first singles match back, but not only that but Edge and Orton have been simply tremendous in this program. The promos have been fantastic, and under the circumstances even more impressive.



Winner: Edge



Chris - Easily the best built match on the card with the most fan interest. I think this match will benefit from there being no crowd and it'll make it feel that much more intense and personal. Edge to win after months of waiting.



Winner: Edge



Standing Streamer- In what I think could be the match of the night & has the most emotional investment. This match will feel like these two just met in some ally and are beating the crap out of each other. Orton does not need the win, but I feel EDGE does. EDGE does to get his revenge/receipt on Orton for mentioning his family & RKOing Beth.



Winner: Edge



Eva- I will mark out for a moment and say give me this match now! Have Edge win and move on to the feud that he has been teasing with Seth Rollins. I will already say that this will be the best match of this year's historic Wrestlemania.



Winner: Edge



David- The build for this match has been faultless and I cannot wait to see both men tear each other apart in an empty Performance Centre, Ciampa and Gargano style. The fan investment in this match almost makes it worthy of the main event spot but regardless this could steal the show. After the emotional rollercoaster since his return at the Rumble Edge has to be the last man standing.



Winner: Edge



Brenden - I cried my little eyes out when Edge retired in 2011. I cried again when he returned at the Royal Rumble in 2020. From the live sex celebrations to the Vickie Guerrero marriage i have loved everything about the Rated R superstar. This feud with Randy has been built so well and it can only end with Edge being the last man standing.



Winner- Edge.

The Fiend vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House Match)



Tom- This will be different, this will be over the top, and frankly this year it should. Not only is WWE looking to do different things this year to hold their at home audience, WWE also needs to showcase The Fiend who is coming off the backend of a squash to Goldberg. Cena vs Fiend was the right choice for the match a month ago, sure hindsight 20/20...but it's not. Fiend over Cena in what will be WWEs best horror production since See No Evil.



Winner: The Fiend



Chris - Definitely my most anticipated match. The setting is intriguing, hopefully it'll be better than the much-maligned House of Horrors. At this point in his career, Cena doesn't need the win, so I'm going for The Fiend.



Winner: The Fiend



Standing Streamer- I cannot wait for this match. I also think they could make this match a two-parter. Why not, you have two nights to play with. I cannot wait to see how the Firefly Funhouse is used. I cannot wait to see if we see another fave/version of Bray or another wrestler join him. I just cannot wait. I cannot wait to see how Cena "changes" after the match. I am going with the Fiend. And please WWE, do a cliff hanger on Night 1 & finish it on Night 2.



Winner: The Fiend



Eva- I Can't See WWE not giving it to the Fiend thereby allowing him to be this generation's Undertaker. The Fiend must win here and avenge the loss from years ago.



Winner: The Fiend



Brenden - The Fiend should win here after the disappointing match with Goldberg at super showdown. John Cena has to see there is still something in Bray and thus make something really special out of this with a Firefly Fun Hose match.



Winner - The Fiend



David- I'm more invested in "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt than any other superstar and I'm praying he's finally on the road to becoming a dominant force in the WWE for years to come. I'm also praying that the Firefly Fun House match lives up to the hype and intrigue. John Cena has played his part with some fantastic promos on Wyatt and I expect him to put over his opponent 6 years on from beating Bray at Wrestlemania 30.



Winner: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens



Tom- A potential match of the weekend candidate, I think WWE will give us as many happy moments as they can.



Winner: Kevin Owens



Chris - Seth. 100%. Another fantastic build and by far Seth's best character work during his WWE career. Kevin Owens is one of my top guys but I cant see the Monday Night Messiah losing this one.



Winner: Seth Rollins



Standing Streamer- To me this can go either way, but Seth's character at this moment in time is red hot. The Owens promo on the go-home RAW was great, but Rollins has just on a roll as of late & I think it is too soon to have Rollins lose a match of this magnitude.



Winner: Seth Rollins



Eva- Will Samoa Joe return and get involved? I think Joe is betraying Owens. Seth Rollins is on a great streak and they should continue and like I said above the matchup that needs to happen at Summerslam and I am buying my tickets now hoping it happens id Edge vs. Seth Rollins



Winner: Seth Rollins via DQ



David- At one point I'd lost interest in this feud but unbelievable promo work over the past few weeks has sucked me back in and I think these two will put on a great match. As much as I love KO I think The Messiah needs the win to continue his revival and hopefully winning with heel tactics will mean a loss for KO doesn't hurt too much.



Winner: Seth Rollins



Brenden - KO, and Rollins have been the top feud on Raw for the past few months. I cant wait to see it finally end. As much as the Monday Night Messiah has gotten the build and momentum here i see the artist formerly known as The Big O getting the win here.



Winner: Kevin Owens

Universal Championship Match (formerly Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns)



Tom- And New Heavyweight champion Braun Strowman....Obviously due to health and wellbeing concerns Roman is no longer on the show of shows. Roman will be replaced with Braun Strowman and before you call spoiler, even Roman announced this publicly. At the end of the day Braun has been more over at other times however with the future very much unknown, this is the direction I think they will go.



Winner: Braun Strowman



Chris - Obviously a lot depends on who Goldberg is facing here. Word has it that the his contract is soon to expire, likely signalling that he will drop the belt here. Whoever wins is a placeholder for Roman, likely at Summerslam. It seems as though we are getting Strowman in place of Reigns. I've no interest in that. Braun should've won it 3 years ago.



Winner: Whoever replaces Roman



Standing Streamer- Who do you have replace Roman? You could go many ways, but I believe that whoever replaces Roman will win & beat Goldberg. If I had the pen, I would have Balor replace Roman & win back the Universal Title that he never lost. Boom!



Winner: Finn Balor



Eva- I have no idea but I fully endorse what Streamer is saying. Balor is going a great job and should win this match. It will be a bonus if we as fans think we are getting Riddle vs Goldberg and then Balor enters and costs Riddle the match. The Universal Title in NXT for a little while will definitely bring eyes to that brand.



Winner: Finn Balor



David- I didn't really care for this match before Roman rightly pulled out due to health concerns so without Roman I care even less. I actually like Goldberg but part-timers shouldn't be champions unless they go full heel and put over the stars of today. Braun Strowman looks set to get his chance but for me, I would've liked to see Killer Kross or Sheamus take Roman's place.



Winner: Goldberg



Brenden- With all the uncertainty surrounding this match with Romans decision to pull out it appears Braun Strowman will step in. I see the onster getting the big blue belt due to Goldberg possibly hanging it up after Wrestlemaania is over and Roman winning the belt back at SummerSlam.



Winner - Braun Strowman

Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women's Championship)



Tom- Shayna wins, and almost has to win. Unsure if we will see a return of Ronda Rousey at this time but it's time for the change of the guard on Raw in the women's division.



Winner: Shayna Baszler



Chris - I love Shayna, always have and always will. The women's division desperately needs a big change. I'd love to see Shayna win the championship I'm a dominant fashion, with Becky chasing her until Summerslam.



Winner: Shayna Baszler



Standing Streamer- I believe there is a reason they showed the pin of Becky Lynch on Ronda Rousey. Does that mean Rousey shows up? I am not sure. Does that mean, she helps Baszler if she does show up? I am not sure, but what I do know is that I think we are getting Lynch/Rousey again. But does that need a title? I am not sure. But I need to pick a winner, so I will go with Lynch because everybody else I know wants Baszler.



Winner: Becky Lynch



Eva- As the resident Becky fan of the WNW team I have to admit that I'm not sure who wins. I think this is the perfect build-up to them setting up the Four Horsewomen vs Fake Four Horsewomen match. I see Shayna lose via a DQ due to interference from Shafir and Duke.



Winner: Becky Lynch



David- Don't want to upset my co-writer Eva but I've been underwhelmed by Becky's title reign as of late and the Connor McGregor act didn't go down well with me. I'm hoping Shayna Baszler gets her moment to become the new Raw Women's Champion and would like to see this feud continue after mania.



Winner: Shayna Baszler



Brenden - I honestly don't care for Shayna Bazler but sadly I feel The Man Becky Lynch has run her course and that some new blood has to win the gold through hopefully a Ronda Rousey interference.



Winner- Shayna Bazler

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Championship)



Tom- The build to this match was everything we could have wanted and more. The passing of the torch to Drew has been some of WWEs best building of a contender in a long time. Drew is still sending the fans to bed happy as he becomes Universal Champion.



Winner: Drew McIntyre



Chris - Definitely my boy Drew. He is the future of the business and has been built to look extremely strong and believable as champion. Drew's path is one like not many other superstars and he truly deserves his moment in the spotlight.



Winner: Drew McIntyre



Standing Streamer- It is Drew's time. He won the Rumble. It has been a great build-up. And it opens the door to get Brock Lesnar over to FOX.



Winner: Drew McIntyre



Eva- DON'T BE IDIOTS AND PUSH DREW MCINTYRE WWE!!!! Lesnar should put over McIntyre and give Drew a proper title run. (Jumps off of soapbox)



Winner: Drew McIntyre



David- Drew versus Brock, The Scottish Psychopath versus The Beast, Claymore versus The F5. This match has the potential to steal the show but it almost feels that the predictable outcome is The Royal Rumble winner slaying The Beast. With no fans in attendance, I think they should give Drew his moment at a later date but keep this feud going until all this madness is over with. The Claymore has to be up there with the greatest finishers of all time.



Winner: Brock Lesnar



Brenden- Brock is my current favorite wrestler right now. The Royal rumble made me a bigger fan of Brock than I ever have been. However, it also made me a huge fan of Drew Mcintyre. Thus the main event of Wrestlemania. As any singles Wrestling match there can only be one winner and one loser . As much as I want to see Drew Mcintyre win in front of the big crowd we have to capitalize now. Thus Claymore country will obliterate Suplex city in a hard hitting affair amongst the empty chairs of the WWe performance center.



Winner- Drew McIntyre

Big thanks to everyone on the team who participated in this predictions post. Who do you believe will win each match and whose predictions did you most agree with? You can follow everyone above at their twitter handles below:



Tom- @ThomasFentonWNW

Chris- @CDeezBayBay

David- @CresswellDJ

Eva- @lavidaporeva

Standing Streamer- @TheStandingOne

Brenden- @Brendeniscool71



From all of us here at Wrestling News World we hope you all enjoy this weekend's WrestleMania shows and hope you will continue to follow us for all your coverage.