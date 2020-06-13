WNW Top 5 - Best Backlash Matches

Put these two men together and you were guaranteed to be entertained. This encounter was no different. When we lool back on the career of Edge, certain moments always stand out above the many classics he’s conjured up over the years. His epic battlea with John Cena, the blood-feud with Matt Hardy, the '08 rivalry with The Undertaker or his introduction via the tag team scene against the The Dudley's and The Hardy's. For me personally, his 2002 feud with Angle is a standout period of his career.



Not only was the feud a ton of fun but it gave us so many overlooked matches, with this being the first of them following Edge’s home coming ceremony at WrestleMania X8. Backlash '02 was one of the first times Edge had been booked as a star in the WWE, and doing it against one of their biggest & most consistently excellent performers was a huge statement. Angle was just the perfect opponent, as he was for so many others, for the man to become ‘The Rated-R Superstar’. Their opposing styles meshed beautifully, the action was smooth & Angle was such a horrible, obnoxious heel that stood as the perfect opposition to Edge’s more cool and brash persona.



This is a match that I feel more people should know about. If there’s one thing Edge & Angle succeeded in delivering in spades, it was high-octane, non-stop action in each of their matches and this is the perfect example of that delivery.