WNW Tuesday Morning News Update: Gulak Signs New Deal, Matt Riddle Leaving NXT, & Jeff Jarrett/Anthem Trial Date Set

It appears that just a week after Drew Gulak's deal expired, he inked a new deal with the WWE. This would likely mean the two were just apart on terms which led the deal to expire and the deal finally was agreed upon. Gulak has seen an increase in exposure on TV and he has been moved from the alumni section back to the Smackdown Roster section of the website.

Matt Riddle will be leaving NXT very soon, potentially after his match this week and will be moving to Friday Night's. It appears that Smackdown will be the new home for Matt Riddle which makes sense with Fox potentially wanting a former MMA star on their network.

Per Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that Jarrett and Anthem are set to go to trial on June 30. The trial is expected to last up to a week in court and it's worth noting that both parties have attempted to resolve this multiple times.



"trial date is realistic notwithstanding COVID-19, and the parties shall anticipate going forward on that date."



The lawsuit is surrounding the usage, and deletion, of the GFW Amped tapes. Jarrett and GFW sued IMPACT and Anthem back in August 2018, regarding copyright infringement pertaining to their use of Jeff Jarrett and with their use of GFW Amped content.

