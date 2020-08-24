The show opens with the final hype from I.R.S. and Bam Bam Bigelow on their match later on in the show.

Commentary: Vince McMahon and Jerry "The King" Lawler

Owen Hart and Yokozuna vs Barbary and Weaver:

The bell rings and here we go. Yokozuna starts the match and locks up with one of the opponents. Yokozuna then shoves Barbary to the mat and Barbary asks for his partner to come in and help. Yokozuna goes for a double clothesline attempt but they duck. Yokozuna goes for it again and is successful this time. Weaver is the legal man now as Owen tags in and drills him with punches to the head leading to a European uppercut. Owen then shoots Weaver to the ropes and caughts him with a side kick as he comes off the ropes. Owen then picks him up and hits him with a dropkick. Weaver then tags out to Barbary who gets caught with a drop toehold. Barbary is able to fight back and catch Owen with a hip toss as he came off the ropes. Barbary then gets control of the wrist and drags him to his corner to tag in his partner who kicks the arm of Owen then gets control of his wrist. Weaver wrings out the arm of Owen but Hart grabs his hair as he shoots him off the ropes and is able to tag out to Yokozuna. Yokozuna comes in and chokeslams Weaver for the pinfall victory

Winners: Owen Hart and Yokozuna via chokeslam

After the match we recap Jerry's victory over Bret Hart at the In Your House PPV. Vince sYs they were unable to get a comment from Bret Hart following the match.

Man Mountain Rock vs Iron Mike Sharpe:

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Rock shoves Sharpe into the corner which angers Sharpe. Sharpe runs the ropes and hits a shoulder tackle but doesn't move Rock. Sharpe goes again but still to no avail. Sharpe looks for a scoop slam but can't get him up. Mad Mountain Rock then locks in a sideheadlock but Sharpe shoots him off the ropes to break it up and eats a shoulder tackle then an elbow drop. Rock then shobes him chest first into the turnbuckle leading to him taking him down to the mat with an armbar which leads to a submission victory.

Winner: Mad Mountain Rock via Armbar

After the match we get a recap of who won the free house at the In Your House PPV.

We then get a recap of the handicap match that took place at In Your House.

We then hear from Savio Vega as he explains why he saved Razor Ramon.

Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly vs Mantaur(King of The Ring Qualifier Match):

The bell rings and here we go. They lock up and Mantaur throws Holly all the way to the opposite side of the ring. They lock up again and Mantaur toss Holly out of the ring. Holly is able to get back in the ring and Mantaur charges him but he ducks out of the way and hits him with a dropkick. Holly hits him with another dropkick but Mantaur comes off the ropes and takes him down with a shoulder tackle. Mantaur then comes off the ropes and hops over Holly and then Holly leapfrogs over Mantaur leading to a huge slam by Mantaur. Mantaur then hits a running slam for a two count. Mantaur then leans Holly on the ropes and hits him with a running knee to the back. The finish of the match sees Holly hit multiple clotheslines off the ropes leading to a top rope dropkick then a top rope crossbody for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Bob "Spark Plugg" Holly via Diving Crossbody

RAW Next Week:

Shawn Michaels returns next week and will take on King Kong Bundy.

Bob Backlund's Special Announcement:

Bob Backlund announces that he is thinking about running for President of the United States of America.

We then get a recap of the main event of In Your House

We then see a interview with Ted DiBiase and I.R.S. from earlier in the day. He challenged Diesel and Bam Bam to a tag team match against Sid and Tatanka after I.R.S. is done with him.

I.R.S. vs Bam Bam Bigelow:

Bam Bam makes his way to the ring and says that Big Daddy Cool Diesel will be in his corner for this match. Diesel then runs DiBiase out of the ringside area. The bell rings and here we go. I.R.S. gets the jump on Bam Bam and pushes him into the corner. Bam Bam fights out of the corner with a series of rights leading to an atomic drop off the ropes which sends him to the floor. I.R.S. then gets into a war of words with the referee. I.R.S. gets back in the ring and hits Bam Bam with a knee to the midsection. The finish of the match sees I.R.S. removing the turnbuckle pad and sending Bam Bam head first into the unprotected steel leading to him attempting to use the ropes for a leverage pin. Diesel would make sure none of that would happen under his watch. This lead to Bam Bam sending I.R.S. face first into the steel leading to a headbutt off the ropes for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Bam Bam Bigelow via headbutt

After the match we get a special look at Shawn Michaels.To close the show we hear from Bundy who says that Michaels may be back next week but he won't be back for long.

My grade: C

This was a solid and average show for the WWF. This was the fallout from the In Your House PPV so it had some recaps of the PPV. The show also build a bit to The King of the Ring PPV as it hosted another Qualifier Match. Overall this was an average show for the WWF.