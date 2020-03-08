International Women's Day - Women's Elimination Chamber Match

Hello, Eva here and Happy International Women’s Day! It is a foregone conclusion for many of us in WWE Universe that Shayna Baszler is winning today’s Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. However, I do think it would be fun to see what WWE could do with every woman during the match and just in case WWE decides to pull another surprising (if not idiotic) move in 2 weeks what the storyline could be going forward with each of them as the winner. (Can we even imagine what wrestling Twitter’s reaction will be?)

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Sarah Logan: To be honest this is the hardest one for me to make a dream scenario for if she becomes the winner. However, I will say that there should be very fun interactions with the Riott Squad. Sarah as well has had brief matches with Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley. While it would be really out of the blue for her to win, I do hope we see her evolve this year. (A personal theory is that perhaps we could see either Nia Jax or Ronda Rousey return tonight and attack Sarah Logan and take her spot in this match)

Ruby Riott: Many fans of Ruby have been let down at how she has been used since her return. To them, if it wasn’t for Becky’s rise, Ruby would have been a great opponent for Ronda Rousey. Perhaps we can see Ruby face off and tell Becky that she should be the one in Becky’s spot. She could be the one to do what we have longed for Ali to do with Kofi Kingston. Personally while Ruby was the leader of the Riott Squad she could be used and would shine a lot more as an individual. While Liv would have been her primary target after what Sarah did on Monday’s RAW, she will ultimately want retribution.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Liv Morgan: Let’s be honest when we all first saw the segments promoting Liv we all thought she would be the next Emmalina. However, when she was added to the feud with Lana, Bobby Lashley, and Rusev we all saw a more brutal side of Liv. Ruby Riott ultimately betrayed her and helped Lana so perhaps we will see Liv finally get her retribution. It would be fun to see what Liv would do against Becky in the ring but also how can we see her evolve her character even more against Becky.

Shayna Bazzler: Let’s be honest we all want Shayna to win. And many also want Shayna to be the one to end Becky’s record-breaking and historic reign. The true fun stuff is what shenanigans will happen tonight. Will we see Marina Shafir and Jessamin Duke outside the chamber trying to find a way to help Shayna? How will Becky Lynch involve herself during the match? Will Becky be on commentary or will she find a way to either cost or help Shayna win? I personally predicted this in our WNW Staff predictions and really want Shayna to win because I think it could be the first piece to building towards the Four Horsewomen of WWE vs the Four Horsewomen of UFC.

Asuka: We can never count out Asuka. She is the best wrestler on the roster. While Asuka has lost two times against Becky Lynch. We could easily see a hard hitting Asuka attack and destroy Becky’s confidence making her doubt that she can retain her title. Or perhaps Asuka could have Kairi Sane be the one to needlessly annoy Becky and make Becky believe that Kairi is no longer a factor and due to Kairi Asuka wins. I personally hope we see Kairi poking people through the chamber with her umbrella.

Natalya: Natalya had a good match with Becky at SummerSlam. It was a submission match filled with great technical moves. Natalya has also mentioned on Twitter that she hates that Becky and the fans are counting everyone but Shayna out. Nattie also has helped to train Shayna perhaps she will betray her student. I hope Nattie does not win and we see her and Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix win the tag team titles at WrestleMania.

Once again I am excited to see what will happen with the women during tonight’s Elimination Chamber Match. This match in my opinion is the obvious main event. Make sure to follow as we do live coverage tonight live here on the site and follow me @lavidaporeva as well as the site @wnwnews on Twitter.