WrestleCon 2020 Canceled.

Based on the announcement of the WWE moving Wrestlemania 36 to the Performance Center & the canceling of NXT Takeover, AXXESS & the HOF ceremony, WrestleCon announced on their twitter that they were going to have to cancel WrestleCon this year. WrestleCon was going to run from April 2nd to April 5th with a plethora of talents booked. WrestleCon continued to say on their twitter that refunds for all tickets were being issued and expect them in the next 7 days.

Also, the Marriott, is still asking for money. You can read the tweet here, directly from WrestleCon's twitter.





Stay Tuned for more on WrestleCon situation.